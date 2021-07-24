Bruce Boise: “Leadership is rooted in issues of character”

Leadership is rooted in issues of character and sometimes you don’t realize you have the making of that character to be a good leader, not until you’re tested. When you have to make a choice about being part of the problem or the solution, you do the right thing when no one is looking. A lot of times to be a leader, you must be selfless. You sacrifice your needs or even well being for the good of others.

As a part of our series about “Heroes Of The Addiction Crisis” I had the pleasure of interviewing Bruce Boise.

Bruce spent more than twenty-four years in the pharmaceutical industry, as a hospital representative, and then as an area sales manager in the Midwest. From 2003 to 2017, he worked with the United States Justice Department on two separate cases against the neuro-biotech company Cephalon/Teva for their dangerous off-label marketing practices for opioids and other drugs. Since the successful prosecution of the company, Bruce continues advocacy efforts, including mentoring other whistleblowers and spreading awareness about the dangers of opioids. He recently published his memoir Cold Comfort.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit of your backstory? Is there a particular story or incident that inspired you to get involved in your work with opioid and drug addiction? Can you explain what brought us to this place?

I grew up with a father who was a medic in WWII and who ended up having a career in dentistry. I’d always admired his dedication to his patients and to the integrity of his work. When it was time for me to find a job, I found that pharmaceutical sales provided me an opportunity to be part of the medical team. I loved my work and found I was good at it. In a twenty-four year career, I was only with two companies and won President’s Club in both. By the end of that career, I learned that if you have to choose, you rely on science and not company policy. This was evident to me not just from my foundation but also from watershed moments in my career.

As a young hospital rep, I once was invited to grand rounds, a clinical review of a product my company was promoting with a group of physicians who had been treating patients with one of our drugs. The subject of the meeting was the lack of a controlled blood level requirement for the drug, which nearly killed one of the patients that I sat next to waiting for the meeting. Despite repeated questions from the physicians regarding this requirement, our position did not change, which was to say that under the approval letter of the FDA, we didn’t need one.

Of course, this proved to be not the case, and without it, 56 patients died. This was devastating. I felt responsible for not being able to provide accurate safety protocol. I felt misled by my own company. Moreover, I felt I’d let down the medical team and the patients we were trying to help. At a time when I believed that I needed to lean in and support the medical team most, I was banished from the hospital and felt the personal and professional pain of not being able to do what I was trained to do and loved.

When Cephalon rolled out their illegal and aggressive marketing plan to promote all of their drugs off-label, I knew the risks. Promoting on-label had expected side effects or risks but off-label was simply reckless and could easily lead to catastrophic adverse reactions.

I didn’t set out to be a whistleblower. In fact, I didn’t even know what being one entailed at the time. I wanted, however, to save the job I loved and protect the company that I thought simply had rogue managers who needed to be corrected. What I discovered though was much more insidious. The strategic move to take all drugs off-label was entitled “The Master Plan” and it came from the top down. Executive staff had not just approved it but designed it — all for bigger profits. It didn’t matter who was collateral. That’s when I decided to contact the FDA and ended up wearing a wire at a national sales meeting to prove how pervasive the fraud was. We know now that collateral was more than a half of million Americans. The new industry standard to promote opioids off-label is just one of the contributors to the opioid crisis.

Where did this epidemic come from?

Greed. Multiple organizations, both governmental and corporate, working together for profit and kick backs versus the safety of the American consumer — that’s how we got here. The collateral has been immense: over a half a million dead from opioid overdoses as well as an economic cost of $631B just from 2015–2018 (American Hospital Association). The cost is still going up.

In the United States for the past twenty years, there has been a revolving door with drugs being approved by the FDA then Big Pharma getting fined for illegally marketing them with those dollars going back to treasury, which in turn feeds the FDA. We know now that FDA executives and justices were offered high-ranking positions within pharmaceutical companies that they were meant to police. It also occurred where pharmaceutical company employees moved into government positions. We need to look at the entire system of corruption and how influence is bought through appointment. The physicians that wrote the scripts are not the only ones to blame; however, it was clear there was no clinical evidence that opioids were even effective for treating chronic pain. They were proven to be effective for acute short-term pain, but we knew they were also extremely addictive. Fentanyl is 100x more potent than morphine. Many people knew the risks but didn’t care.

I did what I did for a consequential life. I stood up to the powers that be, because what they were doing negatively affected millions of people.

Can you describe how your work is making an impact battling this epidemic?

I think it’s important to get the correct information out to patients and consumers so they can make more informed decisions about their healthcare. Victim survivors of opioid overdoses also have the right to know the genesis of the opioid epidemic. I hope my book shines light on that and also serves as a guide for others who are thinking of whistleblowing.

In 2020, I joined up with FedUp!, an opioid crisis coalition, which includes PROP (Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing), and petitioned the US Attorney General, William Barr, to prosecute pharmaceutical executives for their involvement in the crisis. There’s still more work to be done in making sure that those who are addicted have access to treatment and that the families impacted can receive counseling support. In addition, there has to be better access to public health information with increased funding for our local addiction clinics.

Wow! Without sharing real names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by your initiative?

Since being a whistleblower and writing the book, I have met hundreds of people who have lost loved ones to an opioid addiction or overdose. Their stories are similar. It usually begins with an injury and a trusted physician. People end up losing jobs, homes, relationships and ultimately their lives. The collateral damage is catastrophic to the individuals addicted as well as their families. The crisis has crossed all socioeconomic boundaries.

What are you most proud of in your work?

I think overall, the thing I am most proud of is that I followed through — that I completed it. It wasn’t just the initial idea, it was that I took it to the end. I lost everything materially to do it, like my own career and savings, but I gained so much more. What I learned about myself is invaluable. I found out what I was made of, what mattered most, like my family and integrity, and what I would sacrifice to protect others who were innocent and unaware of the complex circumstances that contributed to their individual demise and ultimately to a national crisis.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this problem? Can you give some examples?

You can go to NIH and they have a procedure now for what they are doing for the opioid crisis. As a consumer, you should always do independent research as well.

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/opioids-digital-press-kit

Like I mentioned before, we need to make sure funding is available to local clinics that are addressing patient addiction. They are on the front lines and seeing changes in the drugs that citizens are getting access to on the streets.

If you had the power to influence legislation, which three laws would you like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

1) Better legislation for responsible prescribing. Check out PROP: http://www.supportprop.org/

2) Change in the False Claims Act so whistleblowers have greater protection when they take the risk of pointing out wrong doing. We need to create a better definition for whistleblowers as well.

3) Greater humanitarian aid to people of addiction. Better access to rehab centers and mental healthcare.

I know that this is not easy work. What keeps you going?

What I do makes a difference, believing that keeps me going.

Do you have hope that one day this leading cause of death can be defeated?

In a realistic view, we try to slow the curve, and along the way save some lives.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is rooted in issues of character and sometimes you don’t realize you have the making of that character to be a good leader, not until you’re tested. When you have to make a choice about being part of the problem or the solution, you do the right thing when no one is looking. A lot of times to be a leader, you must be selfless. You sacrifice your needs or even well being for the good of others.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“A Few Words for Potential Whistleblowers”

If you do find yourself considering whether to blow the whistle, especially when doing it like I did — from inside a company, a government agency, or another established institution — there are how-to guidebooks that advise on keeping yourself safe and being effective. But I’ll give you the four things that I’d advise any potential whistleblower:

1. Get the right lawyers early in the process — if possible, before you blow the whistle. If you think it may lead to a False Claims Act action, seek out a good qui tam lawyer.

2. Understand the evidence. Just because someone is doing something wrong doesn’t mean that person can be stopped or punished. You need evidence related to the fraud. You need to know what proof is needed, and whether you can produce it in order to build a whistleblower case.

3. Think hard about getting that evidence and gathering it most effectively without exposing yourself.

4. Know, perhaps with the help of your lawyer, what you are going to do with the evidence. To whom are you going to give it? What will they do with it? I turned my informant evidence over to the federal agents handling me. I turned more evidence over to my lawyers for the qui tam case. But you might also consider ombudspeople or internal investigators or journalists. Keep copies of everything you pass along, and write in a journal with names, dates and places.

See excerpt from my book: https://www.bruceboise.com/blog/blog-post-title-two-pcymn

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A rising tide lifts all boats” — JFK

The quotation was initially in reference to economic prosperity achieved through policy change. Policy with legislative permanence, can have a positive and long-lasting impact on its citizens. Simply said, when you do good work, you have the potential to help many. When you raise the standard and set expectations, you force others to follow suit.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Churchill. Because of how he handled adversity and was successful. All countries of Europe had fallen to the Nazis in WWII and England was the only one left. The Nazis were bombing England and Churchill kept the country together. In some ways he had the weight of the world on his shoulders and yet continued to encourage his citizens to hold the line. He would walk the bombed rubble in London and talk to his people about what they went through. What a great example of leadership. Where do you find the steel? You don’t find it through success; you find it through failure. In our darkest hour, we find out what we are made of.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!