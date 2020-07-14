Brown paper bags, nods and prejudice

I definitely do not consider myself a racist. But I am biased.



I am white, my wife is black and we have 2 mixed-race sons.



My wife graduated from an Ivy League university here in the US. At this ‘liberal’ university certain sororities openly applied a ‘brown paper bag’ admissions policy (only those with a skin colour lighter than a paper grocery bag were accepted).



We now live in a sleepy coastal town in California. When we first moved here (from the UK) I used to tease my wife who nods and smiles whenever she passes another black person. ‘What’s all that about?’ I would ask. I never fully understood her explanation of ‘I see you’.



No, I am not a racist but like everyone, I am full of unconscious bias. It’s inevitable … we develop our beliefs and attitudes from the world around us … our culture, the media we’re exposed to, our upbringing. It’s inescapable.



And that means that sometimes ‘reasonable’ (?) people like me adopt ignorant and irrational views of others.

