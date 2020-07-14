Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Brown paper bags, nods and prejudice

I definitely do not consider myself a racist. But I am biased.

By

I definitely do not consider myself a racist. But I am biased.

I am white, my wife is black and we have 2 mixed-race sons.

My wife graduated from an Ivy League university here in the US. At this ‘liberal’ university certain sororities openly applied a ‘brown paper bag’ admissions policy (only those with a skin colour lighter than a paper grocery bag were accepted).

We now live in a sleepy coastal town in California. When we first moved here (from the UK) I used to tease my wife who nods and smiles whenever she passes another black person. ‘What’s all that about?’ I would ask. I never fully understood her explanation of ‘I see you’.

No, I am not a racist but like everyone, I am full of unconscious bias. It’s inevitable … we develop our beliefs and attitudes from the world around us … our culture, the media we’re exposed to, our upbringing. It’s inescapable.

And that means that sometimes ‘reasonable’ (?) people like me adopt ignorant and irrational views of others.

    Paul Stevens, CEO, Mayflower College, Plymouth, UK

    Paul has been involved in English language training and testing for the past 30 years, specializing in Aviation English, Maritime English, Academic English and Business English. His latest project is SayWhatEnglish.com, looking at the communication process 'from the other side', at how native-English speakers can filter and simplify their English and have a better understanding of the challenges ESL speakers face.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Neutrality Is Heartless In The Face of Injustice

    by Rohini Ross
    Community//

    Yes, I See Skin Color and Proud of It

    by MomJonz - Mamas and Coffee
    Wisdom//

    Picture a Perfect Day: Breathe, Just Breathe

    by Karthik Rajan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.