Brooks Kitchel: “Obsess over your customers”

Obsess over your customers. Accenture’s research found an overall majority of consumers have reimagined their values and purpose over the past 18 months, as well as what drives them to purchase products and services. Of that majority, 66 percent said they now expect brands to take more responsibility in motivating them to live by their values. Businesses should see the customer as their compass and build them into the core of their decision making.

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brooks Kitchel.

Brooks Kitchel is senior managing director and global retail strategy lead within Accenture Strategy. His role focuses on working with leading global retailers to address the critical issues facing their businesses.

With more than 23 years of consulting experience in the retail and consumer products industries, Brooks has overseen major change initiatives in the areas of merchandising, planning, product development and sourcing for some of the world’s leading retailers and brands.

Prior to his current role, Brooks was the CEO of Kurt Salmon and global managing partner of Kurt Salmon’s Consumer Group. Kurt Salmon was founded in 1935 and was acquired by Accenture in 2016.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was midway through my senior year at Cornell University, as an Economics major with a Classics minor, when it hit me. I was ready to get out into the world and find a real job. I started working in retail, which was fun, but I was hungry for something more cerebral.

A friend had gone into management consulting a few years ahead of me. She knew me well and suggested that I’d be a great fit for retail consulting. She mailed me a copy of the Harvard College Guide to Consulting (The Internet did not yet exist :)), which led me to the launch of my consulting career with Kurt Salmon Associates (KSA) in 1994. The rest is history!

I never intended to stay with KSA beyond a few years. I thought I’d eventually go to law or business school. But it was such a perfect fit in terms of the type of work and the company culture. I was surrounded by smart and inherently good people within the organization and on the client side. I enjoyed working in teams to solve large retail dilemmas or fortify retail operations for growth. Ethics are also of utmost importance to me, and I found that KSA toed that line too. KSA gave me every reason to stay.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of the most interesting things I’ve done in my career was lead the sale of KSA to Accenture in 2016. In a way, I was the client for the first time in my career, and there were crucial learnings. The acquisition process stressed thorough analysis of all aspects of the company, which is how we should be looking at our clients’ businesses. Holistic value is key.

More importantly, the people element of the business remained a priority. The intellectual capability, character and drive of the people at KSA, combined with the fact that I had known many of them for 20 plus years, mandated we choose the best partner for this sale and the best home for our people. I felt a personal responsibility here and believe we did the right thing in the right way, which is gratifying. Accenture was a great match for capability, scale and culture.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

Early on in my career, I was working on a project for a frozen food wholesaler. Going into the project, I understood my task was to build a model exploring different cost structures for the client. The day before the final presentation to the Board, I was having dinner with my senior partner on the project. He looked at me and said, “Hey Brooks, you know this model better than anyone, so you’ll be leading the presentation.” I was a 23-year-old kid who’d only been in the corporate world for a short time, I had honestly never been so nervous in my life. He told me he had complete confidence in my ability, yet I was still petrified.

In the end, the meeting went very well., but the experience taught me two lessons and. they’ve stuck with me throughout my career. First, to achieve success in business, you must have the confidence and curiosity to push your own boundaries and challenge yourself. Second, from a leadership perspective, you don’t always have to be the star. It’s far more powerful to let other people shine and grow as part of your team, just like I did as a junior on that project.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are helping retailers advance and rethink how they work profitably into an omnichannel world. This encompasses everything from traditional services, like product/assortment strategy and supply chain transformation, to newer topics like data and analytics strategy and new business models and revenue sources. Big picture, we are helping retailers redefine their operating models to work within the new digital economic realities. It costs more for a retailer to sell a product online than it does in a store, yet most retailers are built to be profitable in a store-only world. However, if done thoughtfully and holistically, the shift to digital commerce does not need to translate to less profit.

These operating model projects allow us to talk to our clients about upskilling opportunities for their people, which is much more fulfilling work than the repetitive tasks we often saw pre-pandemic. This is more about empowering people to make decisions in their roles and have more responsibility. While many people are predicting AI and technology will displace a large portion of the workforce, we are finding \the concept of people + technology leads to better company results and employee satisfaction.

Case in point, we are working with a retailer right now, looking at their store operating model. Currently, a great deal of effort is spent on identifying in-store items for mark down and reorganizing items and displays for new merchandise. In order to know which items to discount, staff must physically scan every single thing in the store, which takes hours and is a rote task. We are using technology to drastically reduce the time they spend doing that so they can dedicate more time to customer care, which, ultimately, is the rewarding part of the job.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Two mantras come to mind. First is knowing when to say ‘no’ when your plate is full or there are other priorities that you know will serve the business better. This is an essential skill, because you’re ultimately helping everyone by not working over-capacity or compromising other important projects. The most helpful thing you can do is find “the power of a positive no” when necessary. There is a great book with this very title by William Ury — it is worth the read.

The second is more personal. Every day, I block 6:00am to 7:00am so that I can take my dog for a walk, plan my day and clear my head for maximum productivity. While not everyone is a dog person, taking the time to breathe and reenergize is critical.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are so many people, but one whom I absolutely must mention is Arnold Aronson. About seven years into my career, we acquired a firm that included Arnold, who was the former CEO of Saks Fifth Avenue and a member of the Board at Ralph Lauren. At the time, I was 30 and Arnold was one of the most skilled and accomplished business leaders of his generation, with a legacy of transformative retail success stories. He took me under his wing and was an incredible mentor. He was tough when needed, supportive when required, and always inspiring. He taught me to look at all sides of an issue and to use both my head and my heart when making decisions. I don’t know how he gave me the time he did with all that he had on his plate, yet I am forever grateful.

I’ve tried to model my own leadership style from his. While I haven’t gotten it entirely right, I try to be a ‘human’ leader, leading by example and getting to know the people behind the brains. Arnold made the business world a better place and consistently brightened the days of those who worked alongside him. It’s a lofty goal, but I’m striving to be that type of leader.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As I just mentioned, I am invested in being a human leader. My focus is on our team, and I believe wholeheartedly that, if the people around me are successful, then I, too, will be successful. Therefore, I’m always looking to challenge and elevate people and give them opportunities to shine — just like I did at 23 in a frozen food warehouse! I hope, through this approach, that I can bring some joy and a sense of belonging to the worlds of my team members.

Outside of work, I am a member of a few non-profit Boards in my hometown of Baltimore, a great city with its share of challenges. Each of these organizations does fantastic work to make our city a better place but doesn’t have a bank of people with strategic planning or transformation experience. I like to lend a helping hand and provide counsel when needed or called upon. I also love rolling up my sleeves to cook meals for those who don’t have regular access to food and deliver gifts to children of struggling families during the holidays. It’s small in scope, but I believe that building a better world must happen one person, one family, one community at a time.

As a parent, I try (with a lot of help from my wife!) to make sure we are teaching our kids concepts like respect, humility, ethics, passion, compassion, commitment and honor are table stakes for leading a fulfilling life. If we could inject more of these characteristics into the world, we would solve many of our most complex issues.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

It is true the pandemic accelerated digital commerce and introduced a whole new group of people to online shopping. While I’m not convinced that most consumers will move to buying exclusively online, I am certain that we will all demand a seamless ability to shop when, where and how we want. To do this effectively, companies need to create the same quality experience across channels, whether in-store, digital or social.

For example, the pandemic immediately and dramatically changed the way people approached meal consumption. Restaurants were closed, ingredients were scarce, and everyone was home for every meal. Grocers reacted quickly to these new customer dynamics by dedicating web pages to help shoppers find the ingredients they need to recreate their favorite restaurant meals, put together meal kits and, most importantly, by transforming their supply chain they were able get food in the hands of consumers quickly. It’s that kind of thoughtful (yet expedited), customer-centric decision making that will serve retail well into the future.

Another good example is the industry’s reaction to fitness. With gyms closed and people trapped in their homes, many companies invested and expanded their digital fitness and wellness offerings. We saw a huge increase in live online workout classes, on-demand workouts, and individual training in the comfort of people’s homes. In many ways, companies who did this well strengthened their bond with consumers (both physically and mentally) and will have a lasting impact on engagement and performance even when the pandemic is behind us.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

There’s no doubt this world health crisis has accelerated the adoption of digital channels, but it hasn’t wiped out the importance of physical stores. We are seeing this with the rebound of brick and mortar in reopened geographies, as well as with the number of digital businesses opening stores. The key learning here is the value of merging digital, physical and social into a common experience, one putting the consumer at the center of all decisions and allows them to interact with the brand in multiple ways. The concept of ‘buy online, pick up in-store,’ for example, is quickly becoming a customer expectation. According to Accenture’s own global consumer pulse research, 57 percent of people would consider switching retailers if they did not offer convenience services like click-and-collect and curbside pickup.

While convenience does matter, there will always be value in providing a brand experience drawing on touch, sight, feel, and interaction. The role of the store will continue to evolve, but its importance will not diminish. Grocery stores offering cooking demonstrations with local chefs is just one example. We are also seeing all kinds of stores become micro-distribution centers for ‘last mile’ delivery. Stores will not die.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

Once again, the most critical success factor is to put the customer at the center of every decision you make. Your company’s purpose, the way you operate, the experience you provide and your impact on ESG must be clear and consumer-obsessed.

A word to the wise: As we have seen over the past few years, consumers have changing wants and needs, and these changes are only going to become more frequent with the rate of technology evolution and adoption. What is right today may not work in two years. Therefore, the ability to diagnose and react with agility must accompany this consumer focus for lasting success. Investing in data, technology and people with the right skills is what will create a much-needed culture of agility.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies and e-commerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

I would advise them to be confident and to play to their strengths. Many industry-leading companies considered part of the traditional retail landscape are customer-obsessed and agile. Know who you are and understand the purpose you serve, or can serve in your communities. Think beyond product sales and all the things you can do to fulfill your purpose to your customers.

The second piece of advice I would offer is: Don’t be complacent when things are going well. Putting off investing and being a technology and talent follower in the name of short-term profitability is an increasingly dangerous game.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

There’s no silver-bullet solution or playbook guaranteeing success in any sector, but there are certain trends retail leaders are more likely follow. Here are five:

First, (and this one you should now be able to recite yourself) obsess over your customers. Accenture’s research found an overall majority of consumers have reimagined their values and purpose over the past 18 months, as well as what drives them to purchase products and services. Of that majority, 66 percent said they now expect brands to take more responsibility in motivating them to live by their values. Businesses should see the customer as their compass and build them into the core of their decision making.

Second, infuse the brand experience throughout your entire organization. Experience should feed into every decision you make as a business. Marketing, shop floor staff, innovation, R&D, customer service, finance etc. All employees should understand new consumer motivations and adapt the experience they provide as a result. For example, our consumer pulse survey shows 59 percent of shoppers have shifted to more environmentally friendly, sustainable and ethical purchases. Retailers, then, should evaluate their supply chains to address that customer need.

Third, make experience innovation an everyday habit. To enable this, become a listening organization and invest continuously to understand how people view your company. A great place to start is with your own employees — no one knows your brand better.

Fourth, nurture and lean into your data. It will reliably drive your decision making and measure your impact on people and the planet. For example, data can identify the extent to which the cloud can reduce our carbon footprint.

Fifth, always be mindful of the human agenda. Business leaders are beholden to evolve operating models and align technology, data and talent to continuously improve experiences and give people (both staff and customers) what they desire without sacrificing profitability.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a society, I think we are in danger of losing sight of empathy and respect for others. I talked a lot about how success is never the work of one and how people are paramount. And yet it seems we are on something of a downward spiral of prioritizing individual success at a time when many of the problems in the world could be solved with a little more kindness.

So, I guess that’s my movement: Civility Counts!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/brookskitchel/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!