Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Brooklynn Chandler Willy on Tips for Creating a Personal Financial Plan

Creating a personal finance plan is critical if you want to achieve financial security. Without a plan, you risk uncertainty that you otherwise shouldn’t have if you want to be financially stable. Thankfully, you won’t be the first to want to set a plan up—plenty of people have done so in the past, and plenty more will […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Creating a personal finance plan is critical if you want to achieve financial security. Without a plan, you risk uncertainty that you otherwise shouldn’t have if you want to be financially stable. Thankfully, you won’t be the first to want to set a plan up—plenty of people have done so in the past, and plenty more will come after you with the same goal in mind. Because of this, there are countless strategies available to follow thanks to experts in the field. Here are a few of them.

Track Your Money

The most important thing you can do is track where your money is going. Doing this will allow you to create a budget based on your spending, saving, and monthly income. Your budget doesn’t have to be complicated, either—all you need to do is track your expenses and income and update it weekly in a way that works for you (on a spreadsheet, in a planner, etc.). Once you have this figured out, you’ll be able to figure out your future financial plans much better than you would otherwise.

Set Goals For Yourself

With a budget in place, you can then start to look to the future and figure out what goals you have for yourself. Figuring out these goals will help you create a plan to help you achieve them, starting with an emergency fund. Life doesn’t always go to plan, after all, and you’ll want to have a cushion to catch you in the event you fall into an emergency financial situation. 

Whatever goals you decide, make sure they’re specific and detailed; if you want to get a house, figure out when you want your mortgage paid off. If you want to start investing, figure out how much you want to have invested by a certain time. If you want to create a college fund for your children, figure out how much that might cost and how you can start saving now. All of these are important and specific enough to achieve reasonably.

Start Saving Now

Once your goals are set, you’ll need to start saving for them immediately, not five years down the road. The larger your goals are, the more money you’ll want saved to accomplish them, so saving is crucial to actually do these goals. You can save in one of two ways: cutting your expenses or increasing your source of income. No matter which direction you choose, put the extra money toward your savings account so you can actually accomplish what you’re setting yourself up for in the future.

This blog/website is only made available for educational purposes. It is designed to give visitors general information and a general understanding of select financial topics. It is not intended to provide specific financial or investment advice. Conduct your own due diligence or consult a licensed financial advisor/broker before making any and all financial/investment decisions

This article was originally published on BrooklynnChandlerWilly.net

    Brooklynn Chandler Willy, Founder and CEO at Texas Financial Advisory

    From founding a business with just $6,000 in her checking on the brink of a financial disaster in 2008 to building that dream into a successful boutique advisory firm, Brooklynn Chandler Willy has demonstrated her tenacity, her perseverance, her insight, and her business savvy.

    Brooklynn founded Texas Financial Advisory in 2008, where she's been serving as CEO ever since and providing clients with holistic financial planning that examines their goals beyond simply the numbers. In the years since its founding, Brooklynn has expanding the firm's offerings to include insurance products to help her clients be even better prepared to achieve their financial goals.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A Perfect Guide How to Improve the Financial Plan and Household Budgets

    by Rono Hamilton
    Community//

    How To Improve Your Financial Health

    by Ryan Luke
    Community//

    3 Simple Ways to Help Improve Your Personal Finance

    by Grace Njenga

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.