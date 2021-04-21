Brooklynn Chandler Willy on Entrepreneurship: Leadership Styles for Entrepreneurs

Every entrepreneur is different, especially when it comes to how they lead their employees. What works for someone may not work for others; it’s a matter of finding a strategy that works for you so that you and your team will succeed in what you do. Some leadership styles might seem better than others at a glance, but that’s not necessarily true either—each leadership style depends on the person wielding it. Here are some leadership styles that people apply to their workplace.

Autocratic

An autocratic leader is one who believes they are the smartest one in the room. Everyone in the room should listen to what they say because they know best about a certain situation. Autocratic leaders make every decision with little input from others. Generally, this type of leadership style doesn’t hold up well in today’s work environment, but there are some situations where it comes in handy. When crucial decisions need to be made on the spot, for example, being an autocratic leader will come in handy. This should be a style used sparingly when the situation calls for it; otherwise, it might be best to look for other styles to compliment it.

Authoritative

Authoritative leaders are the types of people who are confident in what they’re doing and set expectations for those around them. They’re visionaries who can see the future for the company, ready to lead everyone toward that vision by being engaging and energetic. Unlike autocratic leaders, authoritative leaders take their time and explain their thinking rather than just giving orders. They also give people a choice in how to reach common goals.

Democratic

Democratic leaders reach out to their employees rather than making decisions all on their own. They share the information they have with others who may be affected by said information and seek their team’s opinions before making decisions. This type of leadership builds trust between leaders and their employees as well as team spirit; it also allows employees room to grow and develop in a way other leadership styles don’t allow. Democratic leaders get things done, but these assignments and goals are accomplished in a way the team sees fit rather than how the leader does.

Laissez-Faire

People who go for the laissez-faire leadership style are the complete opposite of those who lead through autocratic means. This type of leadership requires the least amount of oversight from the leader in question, letting everyone go with the flow as opposed to telling people what to do. While it comes across as leaders trusting their team to get the job done, it can easily slip into the leader simply being uninvolved and appearing aloof. A lack of direction can lead to disaster, so while the leadership style works for some people, it’s important to keep a hold on it through monitoring team performance and providing others with regular feedback.

