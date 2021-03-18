Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Brooklynn Chandler Willy on Business Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Anyone looking to become a successful entrepreneur must have business skills. An innovative idea or concept is just half of the process. A business needs to be made and generated from the idea for it to be a successful one. If you want to be an entrepreneur, this is business advice you need to follow: 

Do Your Research 

The most important step to starting a business is doing market research. It’s essential to understand the market and if there is a need for your product or service. Take the time to find your ideal client and their needs. Understand where they are now and how your business can get them to where they want to be. Your product or service should be the solution. 

Work Hard and Be Patient 

While this may seem like basic advice, it’s important to know that you need to work hard for your business to be successful. Any entrepreneur will tell you that working for yourself can be the biggest challenge you will ever face. When starting a business, you need to build your knowledge of sales, marketing, finance, operations, and more. While being on top of all of that, you’ll also need to stay persistent, get creative, continue to work through downfalls, and know when to take risks. 

Value Profit More Than Revenue 

A mistake many first-time entrepreneurs will make is obsessing over revenue rather than profit. They’ll praise that they made over $500,000 in under a year, but that’s not actually the case. If they were to factor in other costs of the business and how much money they put into it, their profit comes out to just under $10,000. That is obviously not a sustainable business. This is why it’s imperative to focus on profit rather than revenue. When you make more profit, you can reinvest more money in your business and your success. 

Boost Employee Morale 

It’s easy to get behind the idea that being an entrepreneur is just you and you alone. However, every successful entrepreneur knows that starting a business takes a team, not a single person. This why employee morale is so imperative to your business success. Make sure your employees feel appreciated and valued. The more valued they feel, the more work and effort they will put into your business.

This article was originally published on https://BrooklynnChandlerWilly.org

    Brooklynn Chandler Willy, Founder and CEO at Texas Financial Advisory

    From founding a business with just $6,000 in her checking on the brink of a financial disaster in 2008 to building that dream into a successful boutique advisory firm, Brooklynn Chandler Willy has demonstrated her tenacity, her perseverance, her insight, and her business savvy.

    Brooklynn founded Texas Financial Advisory in 2008, where she's been serving as CEO ever since and providing clients with holistic financial planning that examines their goals beyond simply the numbers. In the years since its founding, Brooklynn has expanding the firm's offerings to include insurance products to help her clients be even better prepared to achieve their financial goals.

