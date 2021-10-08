Brooke Siem: “Neuter your social media”

Neuter your social media. Social media is intrusive, which is why it can be so destructive. It’s like 200 people showed up to your house for dinner, uninvited, and you have no power over how they behave in your house.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brooke Siem.

Brooke Siem is an author, speaker, and award-winning chef whose memoir, MAY CAUSE SIDE EFFECTS, will be published by Central Recovery Press in May 2022.

Though Brooke is most known for her work as a chef, which includes co-authoring the book Prohibition Bakery and winning Food Network’s “Chopped,” her life’s mission is to shed light on healing from long-term depression, recovering from antidepressant withdrawal, and teaching the skill of happiness. Her work on the subject has appeared in The Washington Post, Invisible Illness, and more. Follow her @brookesiem and at her newsletter, Happiness Is A Skill.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Reno, in what I would call an upper-middle class household with a sprinkle of Nevada hillbilly. Think ballet lessons followed by an afternoon of playing blackjack in a double wide trailer with my mother’s first husband’s mother, who was more of a grandmother to me than either of my biological grandmothers.

My parents owned a local collection agency, and my father often travelled for work. My mother, an angel on this earth who taught me to see the world through a spiritual lens, kept me on the straight and narrow during the week with only 1 hour of television per day (unless it was educational) and at least five daily servings of nutritious fruits and veggies and no sugar. Then, on the weekends, my father gave my mother a break and whisked me off to our cabin in the trees, where we’d gleefully stuff ourselves with chocolate chip ice cream and 3 Stooges marathons on beta tape.

My childhood ended at 15, when my father suddenly passed away. Within months of his death, I was sent to a child psychiatrist, diagnosed with depression and an anxiety disorder, and medicated with a cocktail of antidepressants. I went through puberty and came of age on these drugs, with no one ever questioning how they might affect my developing body and mind.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I feel like both of my careers, one as a professional chef and the other as a mental health writer, were not conscious decisions on my part. They both seemed to happen to me, rather than me choosing them.

Growing up, my mother hated cooking and my father’s idea of a balanced meal was a can of chili and a sleeve of Saltines, all washed down with a few glasses of boxed wine. I started fending for myself in the kitchen after I got my driver’s license, just after my dad died, because I was tired of my mother’s dinners of steamed broccoli and overcooked halibut. It also helped give me something to focus on amidst the chaos of losing a parent, and after a childhood of using cooking shows as an excuse for “educational” extra TV time, the kitchen felt like a natural place for me.

I got a degree in History from Middlebury College and after graduating in 2008, I decided to go to culinary school in NYC to see if cooking as a career was something I was interested in. While in school, I landed a job as a line cook in a fancy French restaurant. And although I quickly realized that I had no desire to cook in restaurants, the economy crashed, and my options for other jobs evaporated. Unsure about what else to do, I bounced around in every aspect of the industry — writing a cookbook, owning and operating an NYC bakery, winning Food Network’s “Chopped.” Thirteen years later, my day job includes consulting for consumer package goods companies, teaching online cooking classes, and recipe development.

My career as a mental health writer arrived out of necessity. Despite all my culinary success, I was still massively depressed and on the same cocktail of drugs I’d been on since I was 15. By the time I turned 30, I was contemplating suicide. But right around that same time, an opportunity to travel the world for a year dropped into my lap. It dawned on me that I couldn’t take a suitcase of drugs around the world for a year and that if the drugs were working, I wouldn’t be thinking about taking my life. So I saw a psychiatrist and began to wean off the antidepressants — and all hell broke loose.

Within 24 hours of missing my usual dose, flulike symptoms set in and my emotions went into overdrive. After six days, my mind began to flood with bloody, homicidal visions. I was too scared to tell my psychiatrist what was flashing through my mind because I feared that she would deem me a danger to myself or others and put me on an involuntary, psychiatric hold, so I locked myself in my apartment for a week.

The visions eventually lifted and were replaced by an intolerable sensitivity to light, sound, and touch. I literally tore my clothes off when shirts I’d worn for years suddenly became unbearably itchy. Then, I bent a metal ironing board in half out of rage.

It took almost a year for these withdrawal symptoms to subside, and I was going through it while traveling around the world (it was not exactly an Eat, Pray, Love experience.) At the same time, I was also learning more about antidepressant withdrawal (also called protracted withdrawal syndrome or discontinuation syndrome) and realized that I was not alone in this experience. Tens of thousands of people were flocking to online forums to report an experience like mine, and the vast majority of them said that their doctors didn’t believe the drugs could cause these issues.

At the same time, my then literary agent suggested I try writing a travel memoir about my trip around the world. By this point, I’d sold my bakery and didn’t know what else to do with my life, so I gave it a shot. What started to come through, though, was not a book about travel, but a book about antidepressant withdrawal. I was writing the book I wish I’d had during my own withdrawal experience.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mother, hands down, has been the single most influential person in my life and career. When my dad died, both of us understood that life never goes the way you plan and that it’s silly to wait until a conventional milestone to do what you want to do. As a result, I was never pressured to “get a real job” instead of trying to open a bakery in Manhattan or spend four years writing a book about antidepressant withdrawal. She believed in this book from the moment I told her about it, and despite the hard road of book publishing that has left me wondering if it was ever going to happen, my mother has never wavered. That blind faith and unconditional love drove me to keep going (even if it sometimes meant living in her basement.)

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

In July of 2017, I first started writing MAY CAUSE SIDE EFFECTS because my then-agent was able to land me a book deal with a small publishing press I’d never heard of. In retrospect, it was all a little sketchy. But at the time, I was unemployed, categorically homeless, and wandering around South America. What else was I going to do with my time? Besides, I’d already published one book with the fabulous Sterling Epicure in NYC, so I’d been through the process before and knew what to expect.

By December, I was back in the States and chugging along on a draft for my January 1 deadline. The book was terrible, like all first drafts are, so I’d expected some developmental editing help from the publisher…which didn’t happen. Then, my agent asked for a favor. This publisher was about to send another book to print, but it needed a “quick and final copy edit.” My agent knew I needed the money, so she asked me to look it over for 200 dollars. I read about fifty pages before deeming the book an unreadable mess riddled with so many errors and poor writing that I would be embarrassed to have my book published by the same people who were willing to put their name on this quality of work.

Despite the advice of everyone around me, I pulled the deal and fired my agent. Turns out, this was the best career decision I’ve ever made. The publisher turned out to be a vanity press at best, and an outright scam at worst. The agent has since been found to have been stealing royalties from authors. As far as I know, she fled the city in a Winnebago and hasn’t been heard from by anyone in a few years.

There are two major lessons I took from this experience. First, my spidey sense about this agent tingled from the beginning. I didn’t trust her from Day 1, but because no one else was trying to sell my book, I ignored my intuition. Professionally, I’ve been much more aware of my intuition about people and companies ever since. That’s why I pulled the deal despite everyone else’s opinion. I knew what it felt like to have a clear gut feeling about someone, and I wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice.

The second lesson is that just because you make a mistake (even a long, multi-year mistake), doesn’t mean that you can’t leverage that mistake to get what you want. I’m actually grateful to my former agent for convincing me to give this book a go. I never would have started writing if it wasn’t for the bogus deal, so despite her criminal acts and bad business practices, it all led to a first draft. A shitty first draft, but a first draft nonetheless. Once I’d gotten that far, I figured I may as well keep going. It took a while but got what I wanted in the end — a book that I’m proud of, a fabulous literary agent (Beth Davey), and publisher I adore working with (Central Recovery Press.)

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, my main efforts are focused on bringing my memoir, MAY CAUSE SIDE EFFECTS, to bookshelves in May 2022. I’ve long finished with the major writing and editing (six drafts later), so now it’s all about getting set up for the launch.

Antidepressant withdrawal is not an easy topic — especially during a global pandemic that has launched prescription rates for antidepressants and antianxiety drugs into the stratosphere. We knew we weren’t great at managing people’s mental health before the pandemic, and now we know that not only are we truly awful at it, but that practitioners have a limited toolbox to pull from. One doctor told me that during the pandemic he was handing out antidepressants to everyone who walked through the (Zoom) door, not because he thought it was the right call, but because he had no idea what else to do. That might be fine if it was as easy for people to stop taking these drugs as it is for them to start, but ongoing research and the testimonies of tens of thousands of people on forums like SurvivingAntidepressants.org and the Inner Compass Initiative prove that for many, it is extremely difficult and painful to get off these drugs.

I’m not saying that these drugs don’t sometimes have a place in treatment regimens. Like everything in this world, it’s not that black and white. However, for people who don’t want to stay on these drugs forever, they are often faced with doctors who don’t know how to safely take patients off psychiatric drugs and don’t understand the consequences of too-fast tapers. And it’s not their fault. Go ask any doctor how many courses they took in med school that focused on taking people off drugs rather than putting them on. It’s just not what they’ve been taught to do.

It’s a complicated matter, both physiologically and emotionally (and frankly, politically.) For patients, there is the constant threat of not being believed when they say their symptoms are caused by pharmaceutical side effects, not a broken brain. I hope that my book will illuminate the reality of antidepressant withdrawal for doctors while also helping patients in withdrawal feel seen.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

True leadership, I think, is quiet. It’s holding the lamplight in the dark, not so others can follow you, but so they can see to make their own way. In the past, I thought that you could demand leadership through authority and force or earn it by being the smartest or richest person in the room. Now, I know that the most powerful leaders don’t announce their leadership. They don’t tell everyone that they’re about to turn the lamplight on, so everyone better pay attention! Instead, they simply maintain the light and remain centered in the face of chaos.

I think the most important trait for leadership is a deep understanding of the self, and the continual practice of introspection. The people and environment around us are our mirrors. If we’re not aware that what we’re experiencing is simply a projection of our inner world and wounding, then we constantly blame others for our circumstances. I certainly could not have written MAY CAUSE SIDE EFFECTS if I hadn’t done serious self-work. That shitty first draft I mentioned earlier is a perfect example. It a sarcastic blame-fest that deflects all my problems onto other people. An argument can be made that that’s what first drafts are for, but I think it was more of a reflection of the anger I hadn’t yet worked through.

Leadership also requires willfulness that usually manifests in unpopular or risky decisions. By definition, a leader cannot be doing what everyone else is doing. I’ve made a number of decisions that seem incredibly stupid at first glance. See: stopping my antidepressants after fifteen years and blowing up my life in New York in order to take a hairbrained trip around the world; spending three month’s salaries on a week-long writing retreat (that ultimately lead to my agent and my book.) Curiously, it was easy to justify these decisions to other people, but torturous to justify them to myself. And that’s where willfulness comes into play. There has to be a stubborn fire within that pushes you past your own doubt.

Finally, the best leaders are scrappy. By the time you hear about them, they may look like they’re living a dream life, but it usually doesn’t start out that way. One of my long-term side effects of getting off antidepressants is extreme noise sensitivity. As a result, I’ve written significant portions of MAY CAUSE SIDE EFFECTS in the bathtub because bathrooms are usually the quietest room in the house. To anyone else, it looked ridiculous. But my NYC apartment was on 3rd Avenue, and when I was writing there, my choices were either don’t write because of the sensory overload or write in the bathtub. I was on a deadline. What else was there to do?

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

It is no small feat to recover — and thrive — after long term depression and antidepressant use. In order to do as well as I’m doing, I was forced to create a laundry list of strategies and techniques to manage the ups and down of recovery. This process taught me that happiness is a skill that must be learned and practiced, and yet when we’re depressed, we assume that happiness should be easy and that its possible for everyone but us.

It’s been five years since I took my last antidepressant, and I’d say it’s been about four years since the fog of deep depression first lifted. I think I’m in a unique position because not only did I live with depression for fifteen years, but I have recovered without a serious relapse. Therefore, I can remember what the mental scripts of depression felt like AND also know, with relentless hope, that it is possible for anyone to recover.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Oh god, there’s no right answer to this question. For arguments sake, let’s strip away the obvious things like income inequality, systematic racism, and our twisted political system. We all know miserable people who are rich and powerful and joyful people who have little, so let’s take the hot-button topics out of it.

The happiest people, I think, are the ones who can adapt without drama. I was on an evening flight to New York City a bit ago, and just as we were about to land — like the landing gear was down — the wind changed and we were rerouted to Boston. It was nearly midnight, I had an early meeting in Manhattan, and there were no hotel rooms or rental cars left in Boston because everyone was rerouted out of New York. There were a lot of unhappy people on that plane, but my response was to shrug and adapt. I ended up getting a drink with an old Boston friend and taking a 6am train into the city. It was fabulous.

Adaptation to new experiences, physical and emotional, takes practice. But life is made of change, so practicing adaptation should be our number one priority. It’s where growth happens and where people gain resilience. But Americans, as a general statement, are terrible at adapting because we have a culture of convenience. Hell, people can’t even adapt to walking here. They don’t go outside. Instead, they go from their garage to their car to their office, then back to their car and their garage. They adjust the thermostat wherever they go, because why adapt to different climates when it can be 72 degrees at all the time? It’s convenient. It’s comfortable. That’s all well and good until the thermostat breaks and realize you can’t physically or emotionally adapt to being uncomfortable.

There isn’t a lot in this country to remind us that we’re animals and that we are at the mercy of nature, of change. But in many of the countries ranked higher than us, nature is intertwined with culture, and nature reminds that all is fleeing. But most Americans don’t see it when we spent our lives in our car or in concrete cities. I think over time, we’ve lost connection to that part of our animal selves. Of course, we all need our basic needs met. It’s impossible to “be happy” if you’re hungry or without reliable shelter. But most Americans do have those basic needs met, and they’re still miserable.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

During my decade and a half of depression, my mother often said to me, “Honey, you can choose not to be depressed.”

To which I responded, seething, “Depression isn’t a choice. Why would I choose this? I can’t just turn it on and off.” And then I’d huff out of the room and stew in twisted satisfaction.

But here’s the thing: my mother is a woman who, after being widowed at 47, survived breast cancer, underwent open-heart surgery, kept a business with 40 employees afloat during the recession, and did it all while mothering a child with mental health issues. She had every reason to fall into a hole of depression, and yet she never succumbed. That’s real strength.

Some people might look at the difference between my mother and me as a difference in “brain chemistry.” Rather, one of us was “wired” to go off the depression deep end while the other was not. I don’t buy it. Not only because the chemical imbalance theory has been debunked over and over and over and over and over again, but because in looking at how my mother and I processed the traumas of our individual lives, she chose to exercise the muscle of it-can-happen-to-anyone resilience while I exercised the muscle of melancholy. Some of it was unconscious. I was young and self-involved, with few tools to handle the real world, as all young people are. But I also liked the pity. I liked the attention. I liked the freedom of loss. No one expects much of the depressed, and I was happy to be left alone.

Over time, the culmination of fifteen years of small, melancholic choices atrophied my resilience. I literally lost the ability to see joy because I stopped practicing.

That is the choice my mother was talking about all those years ago. Depression is a beast that rips the reigns from your hands and drags you along for the ride. But it ebbs and flows, leaving pockets of opportunity where it’s up to you to find the strength to pick up those reigns and right yourself back on course. Once you lose the ability to recognize those moments, it gets harder and harder to get it back, and that’s how people slip.

No, there isn’t an on-off switch. But there is the single choice to commit to making thousands of little choices, building more and more resilience and awareness. Like a muscle, it gets stronger over time. And just like building muscle, it starts slow. One little choice. One little change. One little life.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People approach happiness in the same way they approach romantic love, as if it is an all or nothing, rush of chemical emotion that simply appears from the ethers. But healthy relationships are terribly unsexy and filled with so much pragmatism that it often seems more like a business partnership than a romantic one.

The same is true for cultivating happiness. Just like love, happiness isn’t a single entity. It’s based on a collection of emotions and circumstances and only occurs when everything is in harmony. Therefore, the goal is not to “find happiness,” but to identify all the components that lead to your particular happiness, then tweak and analyze them individually.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1 . Practice Factual Optimism. Let’s say you can measure our happiness on a scale from 0–100%. The biggest mistake I see people making is thinking that they must be at 100% happy in order to “be happy.” In reality, they only need to average a 51% happiness in order to live an objectively happy life.

For example, if you have one “good” day a week, you are at 14% happiness. By making small changes to bring you to two good days, your happiness average rises to 28%. To hit 51%, you need to have average 3.6 “good” days per week. (That still leaves plenty of room for shit to hit the fan, as it always will.)

To set yourselves up for more good days in a week, apply the 51% theory to individual decisions. As long as each singular decision falls at 51% or higher, it puts you closer to your overall 51% Lifetime Happiness Average. And because happiness is a feeling, I encourage people to make decisions are based not on logic, but on how they make you feel. When you are faced with a situation, take a moment and simply ask, “Where does this decision fall on the scale? How do I feel when I think about it?”

If the decision feels like it will bring 51% Happiness, go with it, even in the absence of clear logic or practicality. (Assuming you’re strategic enough to use Factual Optimism to begin with, you’re not likely applying it to seriously detrimental behaviors in the first place. Therefore, it’s okay to eschew logic, because you’re probably choosing between two sound options rather than one obviously smart one and one obviously destructive one.)

If you don’t know the answer, wait and gather more information. Patience is often the difference between 49% and 51%. The beauty of the 51% Theory is that all decisions become easy decisions. Even difficult decisions are easy decisions. They may still carry immense consequence, but once the 51% threshold is crossed, nothing else matters. At 51%, you’re already ahead. Make the decision and go.

2. Visualize the data. It’s all well and good to make decisions based on the 51% Theory, but if they’re not actually leading to happiness, it doesn’t matter. The problem, though, is that one bad day can make you feel like you’ve had a bad life, even if it’s objectively untrue. But unless you can see this data, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the downtrodden emotion of the day.

This is why I call it Factual Optimism. Every day, record how you feel during the day, from 0–100. Toss in a sentence or two that explains why. Like, “Today was an 83. I was generally pleased with life, but it was brought down by mild irritation thanks to an hour at the post office.” Then, add the Daily Happiness Rating to a spreadsheet. Then, input the data into a graph. You will literally be able to see your happiness over time, represented by how you were feeling in the moment. As you get your life together and work through issues, the graph should trend up, in spite of bad days and weeks.

3. Turn inward. The world is nothing more than a mirror. People are only triggered by events that reflect some sort of internal wounding and unresolved pain, which is why we all lose our shit over different issues and can’t seem to agree about what’s the most important. As the French novelist Anais Nin said, “You do not see the world as it is. You see it as you are.”

The pandemic is a perfect example of how this works. Everyone has been affected by the same event, but it mirrors a different kind of distress for everyone. Health anxiety, financial anxiety, relationship anxiety, mandatory measure anxiety, lockdown anxiety, vaccine anxiety — whatever. It’s all your own fear reflecting back at you. And the only way to overcome it is to stop projecting that hurt outward, turn inward, and get curious about where the fear is really coming from.

4. Neuter your social media. Social media is intrusive, which is why it can be so destructive. It’s like 200 people showed up to your house for dinner, uninvited, and you have no power over how they behave in your house.

To control what you see and hear, you have to stop people from showing up in the first place. Deleting your accounts isn’t the answer. Instead, relentlessly unfollow and unfriend useless and energy vampire accounts, then mute everyone else. Yes, everyone. Including people you like following. You can still check their accounts and engage, but if they’re muted from the start, you’ll do it with intention — and only when you’re emotionally up for it.

Next, neuter the most invasive features of social media — newsfeed and trends — through third party apps. The result is sleek platforms with minimal distraction and little chance of encountering newsfeed rants that trigger anger, anxiety, and depression. All the apps still function how they’re supposed to, but without the time-wasting, psychological traps that breed envy, resentment, and fear.

My favorite apps are Kill News Feed (Facebook), Calm Twitter (Twitter,) and DF Tube (YouTube.)

5. Discover your non-negotiables. I spent three years spending most of my time in the Pacific Northwest. No matter how much work I put in, I couldn’t seem to shed a layer of funk. I wasn’t depressed, but I wasn’t thriving either. Then life came along and moved me back to my hometown. My work was the same. My relationships were the same. My activities were the same. It was essentially a 1:1 switch, but I felt so much better, and I wanted to understand why.

I sat down and analyzed what in my life created the feeling of goodness. It was less of an exercise about what was good in my life and more of an exercise about the components that created a foundation for goodness. I figured if I could understand the components, I could make them non-negotiable and recreate them in the future.

Using the prompt, “I feel good when…” I wrote, without judgement, the next things that came to mind: having mornings to myself, sunlight, being on deadlines, my home after a fresh vacuum, drinking tea instead of coffee, being in bed by 10 and up by 7, seeing nature from my windows, limiting alcohol to 2x/week, long-term projects, and so on.

Based on this, it’s clear why the Pacific Northwest was a struggle for me — I didn’t get mornings to myself, I couldn’t see nature from my window, there wasn’t much sunlight, and the darkness affected my waking time. Missing those four components contributed to more frequent coffee and alcohol consumption, and a lack of motivation to engage in long-term projects.

Thus, these pillars have become my non-negotiables. Note that they’re not about career, specific relationships, money, or things. None of that matters if there’s not a foundation to support them. But knowing my non-negotiables allows me to recreate a supportive environment, which in turn, allows career, relationships, and finances to thrive.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

The answer is always the same: turn inward. Work on yourself. It sounds counterintuitive that helping yourself is the best route to helping those you care about, but it’s not. Remember — it’s all a mirror. If you are the walking wounded, you will not be in a position to support those who need you because your issues will be reflecting back at you.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I haven’t worked out the details, but it starts with paying school teachers at least as much as TikTok influencers.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Tim Ferriss. I’ve learned so much about how to think and solve problems from his work over the years, but right now, I’m most interested in his work with psychedelics and trauma recovery.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.brookesiem.com

@brookesiem

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!