Brooke Rozmenoski: “Allow yourself to go thru the process as YOU need to”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brooke Rozmenoski.

Brooke is a Nutritionist and Personal Trainer of 13 years. She transitioned to working with women and moms after personal health experiences and realizing how much of an impact her hormonal health played a role in her results and how she was feeling day to day as well as her ability to feel her best as a Mom. She works with clients thru private and group coaching programs centered around supporting every mom in finding themselves after kids and feeling good in their skin by prioritizing nutrition, lifestyle, and movement practices to optimize our hormonal function, because when we feel our best we are able to show up our best for our relationships and as the mother we want to be!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure! I was overweight as a kid, and grew up playing sports and dancing. I really struggled with body image for much of my life because of my weight as a child. I grew up in a home watching my mom diet often and talk poorly about her body and never fully realized how that was impacting me. After becoming pregnant with a daughter I really worked on changing the way I treated myself with food because I didn’t want that to be something she experienced.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you’re not learning you’re dying. Stay true to your principles and beliefs but never stop growing and evolving as a person”-My Dad. This was one of the last things he said to me before he passed away from cancer 7 years ago and it has stuck with me. I never realized growing up but this is how my Dad lived his life, he was strong in his values but always was open to learning and evolving as a human and it was a trait I took thru much of my life. I have always been a driven person and seek ways to grow.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Very relevant to the quote above! I remember early In my career I was a sponge and have always tried to surround myself with people who were smarter or further in their career than me so I could learn from them. My first big promotion with my previous fitness company was becoming the first Regional Manager they had over programs we ran and I got the position by emailing our Regional Director and telling him I wanted to learn the steps I needed to have in place to eventually develop that role. I think what has been a blessing is that I have always been seeking the “next step” for myself, once I accomplish something I set my sights on what the next level would be and what I need to develop in myself to get there and seek out who is able to help me. The 3 biggest qualities that have gotten me there were my growth mindset and always asking “why”, my vision for what I want my future to be and feel like, and my work ethic to accomplish them!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Absolutely. 7 years ago I lost my Dad to non-hodgkins large b cell lymphoma, it was aggressive and he was diagnosed 2 weeks before he passed away. We had signs of something being wrong about 6 weeks before, he was golfing and got double vision and it was an aggressive spiral from there.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest thing was my Dad was my person. We talked nearly every day and in a way he was my safety. I was single at the time and living on my own. I felt like I was in such a haze when he passed that I don’t think I realized how it would impact my life until I had met my husband and I walked into a store to call my Dad to tell him about him because I knew he would be so excited and love him, and I busted into tears in the store realizing I wouldn’t be able to share those moments with him anymore.

How did you react in the short term?

In the short term I dug myself into work, I remember a week after him passing I was on a flight to my company’s corporate headquarters for a week training (where I ended up meeting my husband BTW)

I would randomly drive and hear a song and start crying, or see something that reminded me of my Dad and get emotional. I didn’t realize the impact grief can have or that I had just experienced a trauma. My mindset had always been to “dig in and keep going” but I didn’t see how much I needed to give myself rest and allow myself to not be okay.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I think my husband was placed in my life at the right time. He had lost his Mom when he was young and was the only person in my life who really knew what I was going thru. He became my sounding board and really was my biggest support. Outside of having him to talk to I started implementing yoga to start balancing the stress.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I don’t look at grief as letting go or “moving on” I believe it is something we move forward with. It changes you, and it was something I never understood until I experienced it. I did learn eventually that I had been dealing with PTSD from what I saw happen with my Dad before he passed away so I did work with a therapist for some time for support.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

My body went haywire it felt like after losing my Dad. I developed hypothyroid, my sex hormones weren’t functioning properly, and gut health was off. I really saw how much of an impact stress was making in my life physically and focused on supporting my body to heal. I actually backed off the intensity of my workouts, implemented more restorative movement like yoga, starting implementing a night time routine with journaling, and really prioritized many of the foundations I encourage my clients to like sleep, nourishing foods, and supplementation where needed to help my body balance the stress.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My husband! He was so patient thru the process — grief can feel like an emotional rollercoaster sometimes and showed up for all of it. He was supportive to anything I needed and encouraged me to prioritize the things I needed for myself.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I truthfully don’t think my husband would be in my life if I hadn’t gone thru losing my Dad. It used to make me feel guilty for having my husband and not having my Dad and I absolutely would give so much to be able to have him here today but I think everything happens in life and we don’t always know the reason right away. My husband and I have two kids that we always said after meeting that if we were blessed with a daughter and son then we would name them after the parents we lost… which is exactly what happened. I see my Dad in my kids every day.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

The biggest thing I personally learned is how much of an impact stress makes in our life, physically and mentally. I transitioned my entire way of supporting my clients after my experience to less of just a diet and exercise approach and more along also supporting our wellness and lifestyle by balancing the life stress many of us deal with. Since I experienced how much stress left unchecked can manifest in our body and impact how we feel day to day I try to support my clients in simple ways they can find balance in the stressors they may be dealing with so we can lessen the impact on our health.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Support your endocrine system: In times of stress (physical or mental) our endocrine system can take a hit. Chronic stress left unchecked can play a role in how we feel day to day, how our hormones function, our metabolic function, and even cognitive function. Simple things you can do are prioritize sleep, aim for nourishing foods like fruits, veggies, quality proteins, healthy fats, adequate water intake, and even implement adaptogenic herbs if necessary which are known to help keep our inflammatory response in check and can be very beneficial and safe to implement for most during periods of loss or life changes. I often suggest watching the caffeine intake as well. Caffeine can be triggering to anxiety or our stress response negatively when we are in times of high stress. Your exercise is there as a tool to balance LIFE, when life stress increases then our exercise stress needs to decrease. If stress is high I often suggest clients scale on the intensity of exercise and focus on quality of movement instead. Meaning, longer rest breaks between strength training, adding in yoga over a HIIT workout, or taking a long walk instead of a run. Once stress starts to taper down then we can begin to increase the intensity of the movement. Sleep also needs to be a priority here to support our bodies ability to recover from the stress. We often forget stress is stress, whether physical or mental and both can create a negative response in our body if left unchecked. Be kind to yourself. As women we are often trying to “push thru” when sometimes we need to give ourselves grace and remember that rest is not lazy. Sometimes the work is in the rest! Allow yourself to go thru the process as YOU need to. Everyone deals with grief or changes differently based on past experiences and we need to not compare our way of healing to anyone else. There is absolutely no guilt or shame if the process feels or looks different to you. Whatever the process feels like to you, find a sounding board to support you coping thru this time, we show unmanaged trauma in different ways so seeking a therapist, counselor, or someone licensed to deal with grief/trauma or whatever stressful time of life your in is crucial. There is absolutely no shame in getting help and nothing is wrong with you, it takes strength to be vulnerable. Draw boundaries with your time. This is more of an energy management… over extending our energy can and will often lead to more stress and even be a distraction from fully dealing with the healing process. We often try to give more of ourselves vs. honoring what we may individually need during this time, remember that as cliche as it is, you cannot pour from an empty cup. Your emotional and physical needs need to be met to show up your best for others.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think Moms get overlooked so much and a big part of it is because we put our needs on the back burner. I really want to inspire moms to know that prioritizing your needs is not selfish, its selfless. It doesn’t have to require more time to take care of what we need, it just means we need to manage where our energy is going. The reality is when we feel our best and are able to show up our best as Moms we literally have the power to impact generations by showing our kids what it means to truly love themselves and unapologetically be themselves. I want a generation of Moms who love their body, feel good in their skin, and aren’t showing up mentally tapped out day to day or feel like their sitting in survival mode needing another coffee to make it thru the day.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Ah! There are so many — Tulsi Gabbard is the first to come to mind. I love that she is a strong female presence that is true to her values.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram is the best way to reach me! @brookerozzie

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

THANK YOU!! Loved doing this and loved the questions.