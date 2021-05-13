Brooke Navarro of Without A Trace Foods: “The business of food is hard”

The business of food is hard. In this industry, you are doing two things simultaneously. You are building a business and brand but you are ALSO needing to ensure that the product delivers the food safety and allergen-friendly promises day in and day out. There are no shortcuts. The suppliers in the food industry are not built for smaller producers. So balance that with finding suppliers who will work with you is a full-time job in and of itself. Many of the suppliers’ minimum order sizes would be half of our whole production facility!

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brooke Navarro, Co-Founder and CEO of Without A Trace Foods, delicious snacks free of the big eight allergens and sesame. Made with real ingredients, the on-the-go granola bars, cookies and power bites have all of the awesome and none of the compromise. One-third of children with food allergies report being bullied or feeling ostracized. Without A Trace offers cool, colorful, delicious and inclusive snacks. Their mission: to make all kids feel included.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Severe food allergies run in my family. I grew up facing struggles with my own allergies, watched my mom have severe anaphylactic reactions and then watched my daughter start the same journey. For all of us — three generations — one issue was consistent. Filling, on-the-go snacks were extremely hard to come by. They either contained one of our allergens or the infamous “may contain traces of” warnings. So, the idea of allergen-free, amazing tasting, satisfying snacks was always there.

But I put it aside for more than 10 years and pursued a successful career in finance. Through that career I learned a lot about the success of a company: it’s more about the management team and execution versus a never-before-seen idea. I learned that you don’t have to hold yourself to this standard of having “the greatest” idea; in fact, you actually hold so much of your own destiny in your hands. I was inspired by companies doing similar things, yet all succeeding in different ways. I also saw great ideas fail because of poor leadership.

Ultimately the biggest thing I learned was the importance of “know what you do and do it well.” Everything else is simply noise. Once I freed myself of the notion that I had to check every box a consumer might be looking for and accepted there are multiple paths to success for a company, I took everything I had learned from working with consumer companies, food distributors, and e-commerce companies and vowed to launch Without A Trace Foods.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

My husband and I worked on the business on the side for more than two years, alongside our full-time careers. When we felt we were ready to go for it full time, it was the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns. We had no childcare, limited time to spend on the business and the supply chain was a true mess! We had to reformulate recipes in our home kitchen as certain ingredients became impossible to secure during the pandemic. In the moment, it makes you question the decision you made. But we have come out better for it. We believe that time and effort has helped us develop an even better product and a more thoughtful execution strategy.

As a new business, we face different challenges every day. We eat lunch in our car (if there is time to eat at all!) as we don’t allow outside food in the facility to control for allergens. We have thrown out our backs lifting bags of flour. We have endured comments from people who think the idea is “silly” or “niche”. But we have experienced a satisfaction we have not felt before in our careers. We look at our daughter and know we are helping make her world a little easier and happier. And we know the same is true for the 10 percent of Americans that face food allergies and the one in four Americans who are shopping for allergen-friendly foods.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Drive has always been in my DNA. In high school and college, I usually worked three to four summer jobs. My career choices were those with long hours and unpredictability at the core. It probably came partially from my parents — in their 70’s they are both still working. They were even still chopping their own firewood until very recently. I remember waking up to my father on the roof in the dead of a Wisconsin winter night with a hose, putting out a chimney fire. With that, I think you can say that “determined” should be our family motto.

There is a mantra I often think about, “someone will gladly take your problems and call them blessings.” This has helped me in some of my “what am I doing?” moments. I put one foot in front of the other and I keep going. Because my other mantra has always been, “don’t worry about the things you can’t control.” My husband jokes that he “married practical”. I have always been levelheaded about work — not getting too excited or too upset about things, focusing more on how to get the job done correctly and efficiently.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We are proud to say that we successfully launched our business in the midst of COVID — so we are feeling very good about everything! We had to pivot on some of the most important elements: staffing, go-to-market strategy, production. But with each step, it made us be creative and really think about the smartest way to approach the task. We knew something critical to our success was trial — getting the product into the hands of our consumers. And that was something that was severely impacted. But our determination led us to find other ways to get our snacks in consumers’ hands, such as farmer’s markets, snack boxes and pop-up stores. Even handing snack samples out in neighborhoods. We will continue to use this kind of thinking as we grow.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we took over a commercial production space, we had an amazing oven and vent system — but it wasn’t working correctly. So, we called in the repairman and the next thing we know, he is running from the scene, having woken up three nests of wasps! I was always told that as an entrepreneur you never know what is going to come your way — but I didn’t imagine it would be mud wasps! I know now to expect the unexpected and be prepared to be nimble in the moment.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At first, blush, when you learn about Without A Trace you will probably think that we are a snack company only. But really, we are a mindset. In all likelihood, food allergies are not going away in my lifetime, or even in my daughter’s. From everything we have seen they continue to increase. And while they can sometimes feel scary, frustrating and limiting, they do not need to define a life. The possibility of having worry-free snacks isn’t just about a satisfying afternoon bite — it’s about feeling included. There is a freedom that comes with that. One-third of kids with food allergies report being bullied or feeling ostracized. Now, they can have cool, colorful, delicious snacks that their classmates want too. Food allergies can equal “cool snacks.” For many kids with food allergies, this has never happened for them. In fact, we get emails from our customers every week telling us how these simple snacks have changed their whole eating paradigm. It’s no longer about removing worry — it’s about adding fun. Kids can be kids and that brings a sense of relief to families.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It is easy to get tripped up by the small things and the things that happen around you. This first one is always easier said than done but try to limit worrying about things that are out of your control. From my perspective, you only have so much time in the day and so much mental and physical capacity, so use that bandwidth for the things that you can impact. The other is, try not to let perfect become the enemy of good. Sometimes additional efforts deliver diminishing returns. In fact, today I noticed I was spending a considerable amount of time “tweaking” an email and it was taking away from my full to-do list. And I finally realized that the minor edits I was making weren’t worth that time. So, I try to choose moments where “perfect” is critical (recipes, production) and “pretty darn good” is exactly what is needed (most everything else!).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

First and foremost, I have had so many amazing influences in my life, from my parents, who instilled this work ethic into me, to my husband and co-founder, who has been ultimate support in every aspect. However, an area of unexpected support has come from other founders and entrepreneurs. I am lucky to have a few that I would count as close friends and many of them sat alongside me as I contemplated exploring this as a business for our family. I asked them the hard questions — is this a crazy idea? Is it doable? They helped me see that it wasn’t as complicated or daunting as I thought. They encouraged me to put one foot in front of the other. I often reflect on a lunch I had with my friend who is a successful entrepreneur in Silicon Valley. He said, “you’d be a great CEO. You should totally do it. People would love working for you.” And I thought — it’s not just about the idea — it’s really about the person that you are and can be. This network of other entrepreneurs showed me that doing this is taking the ultimate bet on yourself, not an idea, and that has been truly inspiring to me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe the inspiration and DNA of this company are about bringing goodness to the world. Without A Trace is about giving a voice to that little girl I was — the one who so often felt left out and bullied because of my food allergies.

There are millions of kids like that little girl. I want them and their families to know that there is someone out there helping to change the world for all of them — all of us. People with food allergies often are not able to fully participate in the important cultural ritual of eating. People with food allergies may be sitting at the table, but if they are eating “special” food or not any at all, then they are not truly present in the experience. Bringing that element of connection is life-changing.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I think there are a few things that would have been nice to know, but beyond that there are a few things where I wish I more fully “appreciated” the advice.

The business of food is hard. In this industry, you are doing two things simultaneously. You are building a business and brand but you are ALSO needing to ensure that the product delivers the food safety and allergen-friendly promises day in and day out. There are no shortcuts. The suppliers in the food industry are not built for smaller producers. So balance that with finding suppliers who will work with you is a full-time job in and of itself. Many of the suppliers’ minimum order sizes would be half of our whole production facility! Everything takes longer than you think it will. There are so many unknowns and unexpected things. Just when you solve one problem, another one pops up. Everything costs more than you think it will. From having to upgrade software applications to get the functionality you suddenly realize you need to the marketing costs, sometimes it is a wonder how any new business succeeds at all! Entrepreneurship is all-encompassing. The business is the first thing I think about in the morning and the last thing I think about at night. I am a runner and my runs are literally spent just thinking about the business — I can’t get it out of my head. You’ll never please everyone and not everyone is destined to be your customer. I am disappointed when our products don’t work for someone (e.g., we use flaxseed and someone has a flax allergy), but I have to realize that you just cannot be all things to all people.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Managing the emotional highs and lows comes from strength in two ways, in my opinion. The first is in listening to yourself. Everyone has and will share an opinion and advice. This is important to hear — but you don’t need to assume because they may have more experience that their advice is right for your situation. You know the ins and outs of your business and your situation. Take it all in but listen to yourself. The other is being physical and mentally strong in taking care of your own health. This is non-negotiable. It is easy to let that fall to the wayside, but at my age and with two kids, I want to set a good example for them. I look at exercise and healthy eating as a must-do, not a “when I can.” I’m not perfect about it (see mantra above, lol) — but I am pretty darn good. You cannot keep pushing through all the ups and downs if you are physically rundown. The emotions are enough stress for a lifetime, try not to add physical stress to that!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe in the power of education but also of opportunity. I will never forget, in my freshman orientation at high school they told us “look to your left and look to your right, one of these people will not graduate.” As a brand, we make products without allergens, but I think my movement would be about the power of “with” when it comes to support, inclusion, and opportunities so everyone has the best chance to succeed.

