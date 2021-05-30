Bronwyn Shiffer: “Friends who care about you will communicate with you outside of social media”

My advice is make social media work for you, use it for what you need it for, and don’t bother with trying to get likes or comments, or inadvertently comparing yourself to everyone else. Friends who care about you will communicate with you outside of social media.

Bronwyn is a psychotherapist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker who works with Highly Sensitive women struggling with depression. She supports them to feel more solid, connected, and comfortable in their own skin. She has a Masters of Social Work from Smith College School for Social Work and believes that personal transformation is what heals the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

Absolutely, I’m excited to talk about this. I’m a Licensed Clinical Social worker in private practice as a psychotherapist. I work with Highly Sensitive women struggling with depression. It’s a great match for me not only since I love what I do, but also because as a Highly Sensitive person, being self-employed gives so much opportunity for creating the structure and flexibility that I need.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

That’s a really great question, there are so many misconceptions around the term “Highly Sensitive Person,” and around the word “sensitive” in general. We have this idea that sensitive is weak, or bad, or means that you need to stay holed up in your room all day. Really it’s an amazing trait — people are born with it, our brains are different — with four distinct areas. It’s been researched for years, and Elaine Aron named the trait “Highly Sensitive.” All of what I know and have learned about the trait is thanks to the research Dr. Aron has done and inspired.

I like to describe the trait like this: HSPs are people who live and feel really deeply. Highly Sensitive people think in a really complex way, they look for a lot of meaning in their lives, they like to dive into the existential questions. They often have a strong spiritual component of their lives, feel really connected in nature and can be deeply moved by music and art. One of the hallmarks of being Highly Sensitive is to think before acting, evaluating a situation and possible outcomes before making a decision.

The feeling deeply part of High Sensitivity has a number of ways that it manifests, one being having the gift of a lot of empathy. HSPs are really good at picking up how someone is actually feeling even if the person isn’t overtly communicating that. Another part of feeling really deeply has to do with overstimulation. Many times people think of this as not being able to tolerate loud noises, being easily startled, getting irritated by coarse fabrics or intense smells — and all of that can be part of being Highly Sensitive. Other things that can be overstimulating for HSPs are too much social activity and lots of transitions in a short period of time.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

Most definitely a Highly Sensitive person has a higher degree of empathy! Mirror neurons are where all of us carry the capacity for empathy, and in HSP brains, the mirror neurons are more active. I like to talk about the Highly Sensitive experience of anything as the same but amplified. I can’t speak for all HSPs, but if someone says something hurtful, a Highly Sensitive person is more likely than an non-HSP to also feel hurt. A sense of justice is often a big part of being Highly Sensitive, so if there are offensive comments being made, HSP hackles are probably being raised.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

Reading or watching the news is often difficult for HSPs because hearing about or seeing people in pain, even if you don’t know them, makes the Highly Sensitive person also feel that pain. HSPs are likely never watching horror movies because it’s just too upsetting. I like to suggest to HSPs that they read the news instead of watching it. This cuts down on the level of stimulation and it can also put the HSP in more control of what they take in, when they stop reading, what they skip, etc.

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

I actually don’t think of the trait of High Sensitivity itself as causing problems. There are difficulties for sure, but most have to do with the ways that society has expectations and norms that don’t work for us. I used to work as a therapist in a community mental health agency, I had amazing coworkers and a wonderful supervisor. I loved the work I was doing, but after a couple years I talked with my boss about cutting back on my hours because it was just too much for me. I was seeing about 25 clients a week, and for some people that was manageable. Especially for me as a Highly Sensitive person, it wasn’t realistic or sustainable to be able to give good attention to that many people — up to 9 in a day — and expect to be of any use to them or myself. It’s one of the reasons I left that position eventually.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

I was lucky in that I don’t recall hearing “stop being so sensitive” overtly in my childhood. However I have felt like there was something wrong with me for not being able to handle as much as other people. I remember one interaction I had when I was with friends and saying that I didn’t want to go to some large social gathering. Someone commented to me something to the effect of, “Well sometimes you just have to suck it up and go.” I was really upset by it and felt really invalidated. Looking back I can see that I was sensing as an HSP that I didn’t have the bandwidth for large gatherings of chit-chat. It wasn’t until I was in my 30’s that a spiritual director I was meeting with reflected that I might be Highly Sensitive. I bought Elaine Aron’s book and said OH! What a lot of sense this makes!

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

I love talking about the advantages of being Highly Sensitive, it’s such a great antidote to the messages of invalidation that are so prevalent. There are plenty of advantages like being valued for their conscientiousness, empathy, attunement, and these are all valuable and should be recognized. However, they are focused on how HSPs benefit other people, and I like to highlight how the trait is an advantage to ourselves, not just an advantage for other people.

First of all, Highly Sensitive people feel all emotions more intensely, which means that they experience more joy, more elation, more giddiness, more excitement than non-Highly Sensitive people. I think about that when I’m eating pesto that I made from my garden and relishing it! Another advantage is that Highly Sensitive people can be soothed by some pretty simple things — although some scents can be awful, if you get the right ones, they can be really grounding. Music too can do this — some songs might put you in a terrible mood but find the right ones and you can feel energized or soothed. For me I think about the advantages of feeling really connected to nature, especially when I’m standing by the lake at sunset and drinking it all in. It’s powerful.

Another advantage of being highly sensitive is the ability to turn your exceptional perceptive abilities onto yourself. If HSPs can harness their perception that they readily give to others and turn it back to themselves, they create amazing self-awareness. This self-awareness in turn serves them really well both in that they can anticipate their needs better and also live a richer life, which is especially fulfilling for HSPs.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

I’m a psychotherapist, which means a big part of my job is being empathic, I get paid to use my empathy and my good perception. There are many times in my professional work when I use my close attunement to a client in order to help them name what it is that they are experiencing. It’s a powerful piece of the therapy work. Especially if clients are particularly disconnected from their emotions, I can use my very active mirror neurons and my heightened perception to reflect what I sense they are feeling. Often I am right (and if I’m not it helps get closer to what is accurate), and it really helps them to practice naming what they are feeling on their own. In that professional setting, it’s so satisfying to use something that in other settings would maybe hinder me or even be inappropriate — I can’t spend my life tuning in to everyone else’s experience, there wouldn’t be any room left for me. But as a therapist, it’s completely appropriate and life-changing for the client.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

Being empathetic is only one component of being Highly Sensitive, it’s not the only piece. High Sensitivity includes depth of processing, being more easily overstimulated, and being highly aware of subtleties. Allison Lefkowitz, LMFT, talks about the five styles of High Sensitivity in her book, The Highly Sensitive Person’s Toolkit: emotional, imaginal, sensual, psychomotor, and intellectual. I like the articulation of these different styles since it highlights the fact that high sensitivity includes more than just being very empathic.

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

The callousness of social media, and the potential for being overstimulated by all the input, are likely to affect HSPs more acutely. I avoid almost all social media for that reason — checking and responding all the time is completely overstimulating for me. I’ve also given up trying to have any kind of meaningful exchange about an issue over facebook (that’s the only social media I’m on) because for me it is just impossible — it’s too easy to lose kindness when you are not seeing someone’s face, and yes, that impacts me a lot so I avoid it. And, each Highly Sensitive Person is going to experience it differently — there are lots of active HSP facebook groups for example.

I do benefit from some social media by staying in control of what I take in and being very focused when I do engage. There are a number of strategies that I use to make it work for me. First, I don’t have any social media apps on my phone, and I don’t have facebook open unless I’m using it on my computer, so it doesn’t invade my space by giving me notifications. Second, I have virtually stopped using facebook for personal postings. There was too much energy spent on comparing my posts to other people’s and feeling rejected if I didn’t get a response. Making time for actual conversations and time spent with real people is so much more fulfilling for me. Now I really only use facebook professionally, I’m a member of a number of therapist groups. So I use it when I have a specific purpose of asking a question or searching for information about a topic.

My advice is make social media work for you, use it for what you need it for, and don’t bother with trying to get likes or comments, or inadvertently comparing yourself to everyone else. Friends who care about you will communicate with you outside of social media.

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or effects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

It helps to remind myself that they have no idea what it is like to be me, and I don’t know exactly what it is like to be them either. I also want to add that regardless of being Highly Sensitive, it’s really disrespectful to say that kind of thing to anyone. If something bothers someone, that’s their business to decide whether it bothers them, not yours.

If I’m in that situation, my response depends on who it is and what the situation is. Sometimes I’ll say something like, “I’m glad it doesn’t bother you as much as it bothers me.” If it’s someone I know well, I want to have an actual conversation about it in order to help them understand that those kinds of comments are invalidating and disrespectful, and to make sure they understand where I’m coming from. If you know and love me, we can’t stay in a friendship or relationship if you’re not able to acknowledge or accept that I have different needs. If it’s not someone I know well, I usually just move on. I have learned to pick my battles and not try to educate everyone I cross paths with, it’s too draining for me.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

My first thought is, what exactly is “overly sensitive” anyway? How can you assess that? People respond in different ways to lots of things, often based on their life experiences — it’s not right or wrong, it’s just how people are. It’s a really disrespectful framework to have the idea that someone is “overly sensitive,” whether or not they have the trait of High Sensitivity.

I choose carefully who I spend my time with, you have to earn the right to be in my circle. Again, I don’t have the time or energy to change everyone’s mind, so if they think I’m too sensitive, I probably just am not going to click with them. And, there are plenty of people you can’t avoid contact with on a casual basis, so if it’s something like that, I just remind myself that if they have that judgment of me, well I’m sorry they aren’t happier in life. And I am enjoying that pesto more than they are!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

The number one myth that I like to dispel about the HSP trait is that it is a weakness and that it means the person is weak. Especially in the White supremacist patriarcy here in the U.S., sensitivity in any form is really shunned, it’s not seen as a positive attribute. It’s not uncommon that when someone learns about the trait, and suspects they have it, that they have a lot of ambivalence about it, because the word “sensitive” is so loaded and seen as pejorative. The reality is that Highly Sensitive People are incredibly strong. I like to tell the story of a friend of mine who is also an HSP, and she talks about when she was a child and had a pebble in her shoe, the adults around her dismissed it as something that couldn’t truly bother her or be painful. So here she is, walking around with a pebble in her shoe, and it’s really hurting her foot, and she’s tolerating all that, on top of the invalidation from the adults, and we’re saying she’s weak? That’s ridiculous — she is incredibly strong to withstand that extra physical pain that she is enduring, and also the emotional pain of being dismissed and invalidated. I see that as a metaphor for a lot of ways that HSPs experience the world.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful,and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

I think we need to redefine and claim the word “sensitive.” Even if it did work that way, why would someone need to stop being sensitive? We need to understand that sensitivity is crucial to our collective survival. With individual HSPs, Elaine Aron talks about the importance of highlighting the benefits of being Highly Sensitive in order for HSPs to thrive. I see this as the macro task too — we individually and collectively need to acknowledge and reclaim the advantages of sensitivity.

Ok, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

What a great question. I would inspire a movement of healing. Resmaa Menakem, who wrote My Grandmother’s Hands, talks about the importance of healing ourselves from individual and collective trauma. I really believe this is essential for each of us individually and collectively to move forward in the world. Painful past experiences can get in our way for a lifetime, and can cause unspeakable injury toward others, if left unhealed. I get excited about the possibilities of people acknowledging that we all have things that have hurt us, and that it takes an incredible amount of strength to face those things and heal from them. It’s a big part of why I became a therapist.

