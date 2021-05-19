Broken Bricks: “Never make music for the listener, make music for you first”

Essentially the creative process of making music is a long series of mistakes, getting tones, sounds, chord sequences, song structures everything all starts slightly wrong, then you go through and fix each mistake as you go, then you end up with the polished end product. So we live to make mistakes!

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Broken Bricks.

Broken Bricks grew from the ashes of punk band Bricks, after their bassist left; at this point Warren and Lee began to record more electronic music, but something was missing… realizing that they needed a female vocalist, they began working with Christianne Straker, whose background was RnB and hiphop….and their sound evolved from there.

This melding of musical styles and genres is the core of Broken Bricks’ sound. Their eclectic influences include Maribou State, Thom Yorke, The XX, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amy Winehouse, dark garage and grime music, Massive Attack, Bob Dylan, Etta James and Lauren Hill. The rest of the album, A Perfect View To Run, which will be out later this year, blends more disco punk and with electro funk, with hints of late Prince in the style of the guitar riffs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me!

I grew up in a small town on the outskirts of sunny Blackpool. Early life for me was frugal but fun, we didn’t have much as kids so we made do with whatever we had, one of those things was heavily worn out 50th generation tape cassette copies of Nirvana which was my introduction to music.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Passion basically, music is something I’ve never had any choice but to be involved in.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Probably launching an album in the pandemic has brought about some very interesting challenges, especially since I live in Jersey in the Channel Islands, and my band live in London. We have had to pull out all of our creative ideas to work around not being able to physically see each other.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Essentially the creative process of making music is a long series of mistakes, getting tones, sounds, chord sequences, song structures everything all starts slightly wrong, then you go through and fix each mistake as you go, then you end up with the polished end product. So we live to make mistakes!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Yeah so we have lots going on. This year we have released so far our first two singles from our forthcoming album ‘A Perfect View To Run’ coming summer 21. We are then releasing one remix EP for each single, each EP staring a guest producer! We will then begin touring the album late this year.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Life is diverse, and art represents life, so to not have diversity in all aspects of art is ridiculous.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. You have the capability of achieving anything you apply focus, positivity and drive to.

2. Take criticism on the chin and move on, do not take it to heart

3. Never make music for the listener, make music for you first

4. The only time you should be looking down at somebody, is if you are helping them up

5. Learn to love everything, love the process, love rejection, love your fellow musician

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Love what you do and it isn’t a case of burning out. Also diversify, we (Broken Bricks) started our own Podcast (Thru The DAW) where we interview other musicians. Things like this keep the interest and momentum going, while also helping our fellow musicians push their music!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Two words ‘Transcendental meditation’. I am an avid practitioner of TM and it, in my opinion, is the answer to every issue I can think of that exists in todays society, from politics, anxiety, depression, feeling alone or lost. Regular practice elevates you to a place where all these things just don’t exist…..it is also incredible for creativity.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are a few people that have helped along the way, one person would be my wife for dealing with my seemingly crazy life requirements. But in terms of other artists, Buddy Peace has been very supportive in remixing our single ‘Slow Down’. Also my good friend and bass playing legend Fatty Bassman has been a fount of constant help and reassurance, giving us access to a plethora of music industry people to help us on our way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Where positivity is applied, the Universe will provide — I just made that up haha!

I truly believe that a positive mindset has the ability to change everything in life no matter what you are doing.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

He’s not in the US, but I’d love a sit down natter with Guy Garvey of the band Elbow…just because he seems like a really lovely bloke and a fellow positive frequency spreader!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can get us on Instagram @brokenbricksHQ or check out the podcast @thruthedaw_podcast; you can also follow our profile on Spotify, so you get all our new music. Finally head to YouTube and subscribe to our channel ‘Broken Bricks’.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!