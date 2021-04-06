Brodie Nero: “The best way to learn is through action”

…the best way to learn is through action. He argues that most of the personal development industry is a bunch of fluff and doesn’t really teach people how to succeed. There’s going to come a point where you have to put the books down, stop meditating, no more planning and get your butt in gear. So many of us get obsessed with personal growth and motivational content that it’s all we work on and consume. When in actuality, the majority of our time should be spent taking massive, strategic action. A marketing guy I look up to also told me that if I want to get to the next level, stop buying books/courses and start working on (not in) my business. It took me a couple months to really let that process and understand it. That all being said, the best advice I’ve gotten was to get to work and stay working!

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brodie Nero. Brodie is a Digital Marketing Strategist. His focus is to empower his clients to understand how to take their business online.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

So in 2016 I won an award as the Male Model of the Year for Canada Philippine Fashion Week in Toronto. This got me an opportunity to travel to and live in Manila working with the Top Modelling Agency out there. I saw someone advertising on twitter offering to help you gain more real instagram followers. I reached out because I saw so many of the models I was competing against with for gigs, had much stronger social media followings than I did. I knew where social media was heading so I chose to hire this guy. He helped my page grow and during that process I learned a lot from him about content strategy and marketing in general. About a year after working with him, he acknowledged me as one of his most successful clients and offered to show me how to use the proprietary software he was using to help build social media followings. This essentially gave an opportunity to start my own business helping people grow their followings as well. Intuitively it felt like a smart business move so I invested the money in him and set up my own small social media business. Prior to modelling I was in the fitness industry as a trainer/model. I also had done a lot of business training from the direct marketing industry that I tried to work in. It never took off, but the intense training you get in that industry left a huge impression on me. I used every piece of information and experience I acquired over the years to accelerate the growth of my social media business. This lead to me dealing with literally hundreds of people over the course 3 years. I started getting a ton of questions from my clients about how to build a brand/business online, how to communicate effectively through social media etc. This forced me to get online and learn as much as I could from any internet guru that resonated with me at the time. So now here we are about 5 years later doing online marketing full time.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

So there is an overload of information and opportunity on the internet. I think this is resulting in a lot of people feeling almost paralyzed, not knowing where to start, who to listen to, and what action to take. My focus is provide the most pertinent information to everyone I work with that is going to position them to succeed online. I’m helping people clear the fog, clarify what it is they want to achieve online and build the proper infrastructure and systems to make that happen. In actuality, it sounds like I’m helping disrupt the disruption through clarity, focus and strategy.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started my online business, all I knew was how to prospect, close on the phone and ask for an e-transfer. It didn’t even click for me that I should set up a website to accept payments, provide more info about my services and eliminate the hassle of bothering people for e-transfers every month. I reconnected with a mentor who helped me a few years before and he saw what I was trying to do online. He had one of his employees build me exactly what I needed to position myself correctly to grow my business. The lesson I learned was, keep a mentor in your life as often as you can and hire someone to help you get done what you don’t know how to do.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Yes I’ve had a handful of great mentors in my life. I think we all know that we have something special in us. A (good) mentor reinforces that belief in you because the chances are, your mentor is successful and would only give you the time of day if they saw something in you. Mentors are great for accountability and their wisdom. I’ve had mentors in my fitness, modelling and business careers. Again, each of them helped me see and believe in the potential I knew resided in me.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Interesting question. If I’m understanding it correctly, this would be my feedback: The first thing that comes to mind is the role ego plays when you’re building something online. Knowing how to tame it when necessary is important. We need people to disrupt traditional ways of operating so evolution can continue. However, there are certain fundamental principles to achieve a goal and not adhering to them could potentially sabotage your agenda. To give you some context, I’ve seen clients go so hard on their content production and distribution that they ignore every other aspect of online marketing. They’re doing a great job of disrupting their audience’s feeds with such amazing media but then forgetting what else they need to do to seal the deal and make them customers. I think there should be an evolution to disruption. Potentially call it “Mindful Disruption”. Understand where the desire to ‘disrupt’ is coming from and if the idea is progressive, then go for it.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Most recently I started listening to high performance coach and out of everything I’ve heard over the years, I am choosing to indoctrinate myself with his philosophies in an effort to get myself to the next level. He says that the best way to learn is through action. He argues that most of the personal development industry is a bunch of fluff and doesn’t really teach people how to succeed. There’s going to come a point where you have to put the books down, stop meditating, no more planning and get your butt in gear. So many of us get obsessed with personal growth and motivational content that it’s all we work on and consume. When in actuality, the majority of our time should be spent taking massive, strategic action. A marketing guy I look up to also told me that if I want to get to the next level, stop buying books/courses and start working on (not in) my business. It took me a couple months to really let that process and understand it. That all being said, the best advice I’ve gotten was to get to work and stay working!

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Well I really want Brodie Nero to be Toronto’s #1 Digital Marketing Strategist. I’m confidently stepping into that title with every notch of success that each of my clients achieve.

I’ve also got a very, very important project being worked on at the moment. I passionately believe that business owners need to get more educated on how online marketing works. I’m creating an e-course that gives a complete overview on how to position your business/brand online so that you actually create more awareness and get sales from it. So many people are doing this “social media stuff” haphazardly which gives them crappy results and in turn makes them not believe in online marketing. So my objective is to get this course to as many owners/operators as possible so they understand how it works and can feel empowered to set this up themselves. Or, hire the right help to get the job done. We are still very deep in the branding overall packaging of this course but I’ve started calling this concept an “online ecosystem”.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

There’s too many to mention that have had a profound impact on me. I’ve noticed that when we’re striving for something, we always end up stumbling across the right podcast, book, speech that has the perfect message to fit at that time.

But a book I recently re-read after about 9 years was the Alchemist by Paulo Coehlo. I really love how the author teaches us about our “personal legend” and accepting the adversities we face as simply a part of the journey. I really like how he teaches that there will be people who come in and out of our lives and to not get too attached to anything or anyone as it’s all finite in this reality we live in.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The first one that comes to mind is “you can have reasons or results but you can’t have both”. We’ve all got reasons why we haven’t accomplished something. But coming up with those reasons just sounds and feels so petty. I’d much rather accomplish and shares results than anything else.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve thought a lot about this lately. Everyone has told me that I’m motivational and have that “it” factor. I have to really think on what I want to motivate people to do. To figure this out, I started to look within. I was really trying to understand what’s holding me back from another quantum leap in my life. This relates back to something I talked about earlier regarding the high performance coach that I follow. I want for myself and others that follow me to understand that there’s no escaping what God gave you. I am literally haunted (for a lack of better terms) by the person I need to become which is so much more than I am now. There is no book, speech, podcast, or conversation that I need to have to embody and step into this form. All we need to do is work that more efficiently and be that much for vigilante about who we hang around and what we do with our time. If we all operate on this level, and if our goal makes sense, there’s no stopping us.

How can our readers follow you online?

Everyone needs to go to www.BrodieNero.com and work with Toronto’s #1 digital marketing strategist. Connect with me there and on my instagram which is @iAmBrodieNero

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!