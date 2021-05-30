Broc TenHouten of Wrightspeed: “The importance of directing efforts into the final product”

The key to developing amazing products is to execute your vision of what is needed, without being distracted by the way things have been done in the past or what might be easier in the short-term.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Broc TenHouten.

Broc TenHouten is vice president of engineering at Wrightspeed. In his role, Broc leads operations across all functions of engineering to deliver the world’s most efficient heavy-duty trucking platform. Broc believes that in the 21st century, transportation systems will become environmentally sustainable, extremely cost effective and be adaptive to the real-time needs of individuals. He currently has more than 40 vehicle technology patents issued or in process.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Wrightspeed is transforming the most environmentally damaging segment of transportation. Heavy trucks comprise only 4% of vehicles; however, they produce 30% of on-road emissions. The torque required to move heavy-duty vehicles demands more advanced technology than what was needed for electrification of passenger cars (even racetrack-ready models). At Wrightspeed, we have developed the advanced technologies needed to efficiently and profitably electrify heavy-duty vehicles.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The lesson: the importance of directing efforts into the final product:

At my first EV startup, we were developing an automotive-grade powertrain and battery system. A Chinese manufacturer offered its vehicle platform to build our first demonstrator vehicles as we developed a purpose-built EV sedan. The donor chassis: the JD Power China worst-in-class vehicle! When funding became tight, we pushed forward with a 20-year-old vehicle with an advanced powertrain inside. It never had a chance.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Craig Pascoe promoted me to validation leader at General Motors, and recommended me for the University of Michigan MBA program.

Dwenell Mills fast-tracked me through chassis design and gave me leadership opportunities.

My dad instilled a dedication to society.

Jeff Goldberg helped me focus on the big picture.

Kevin Czinger shared his ability to create a vision of the future.

Kevin Landis helped me think strategically about how to develop a company and maintain optionality.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Environmental externalities are often overlooked when a disruptive technology is being adopted. The introduction of plastics enables countless new designs; however, its inclusion in packaging and disposable products has contributed to a culture of product disposability.

Electric vehicles exemplify positive cultural change. Early EV’s charged from coal-powered grids showed little improvement over internal combustion vehicles; however, the social movement to EV’s and the green aspirations they embody enable continued minimization of environmental impact.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The key to developing amazing products is to execute your vision of what is needed, without being distracted by the way things have been done in the past or what might be easier in the short-term. The performance of Wrightspeed’s electric powertrains exemplify this strategy. It would have been much easier to integrate a few off-the-shelf components and quickly make a lower performing solution; however, there would have been no competitive advantage of the systems.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Infrastructure is the next significant obstacle to ubiquitous vehicle electrification. The current grid infrastructure will not support the level of vehicle electrification that manufacturers and consumers are planning. Once trucks and other key vehicle markets have transitioned to mass proliferation through series production, I will shift my focus to the development of technologies that enable more efficient methods of vehicle charging, within the constraints of power grid infrastructure.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

My first car was a 1969 Camaro project. My brother and I worked on cars together growing up, and he gave me a copy of Smokey Yunick’s autobiography. It had entertaining stories of Indy racing in the 60’s and some solid engineering; however, my main takeaway was from his humility around how inconsequential the designs were without industrialization and adoption. We need to build beneficial systems at scale for them to make a difference.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Just as soon as a man gets working on the secondary battery it brings out his latent capacity for lying.” — Edison 1883

The chemistry-based nature of rechargeable batteries causes them to have varied and non-linear performance and life characteristics at different rates of current flow, depths of cycling, and environmental conditions. These characteristics continue to allow individuals with poor moral compasses to exaggerate their performance.

I’m fortunate to have been a part of building multiple companies with high-integrity cultures that have delivered products that meet or exceed their advertised performance.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Dedicate yourself to building a better world. Significant progress is being made in reducing the environmental impact of products; however, more needs to be done to ensure long-term sustainability and protection of nature and the environment Support and build companies and organizations that develop systems designed to reverse existing and ongoing environmental damage.

How can our readers follow you online?

Linkedin at Broc TenHouten or Twitter @broc TenHouten