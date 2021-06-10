Brittni Schroeder: “I am currently growing and scaling my group coaching program”

I am currently growing and scaling my group coaching program. I love helping entrepreneurs reach their potential. Sometimes the things that are holding them back are their beliefs and sometimes it is the lack of tools. I love to give them both. It is so rewarding to help people succeed.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Brittni Schroeder.

Brittni Schroeder Is a Business Coach and Marketing Strategist for entrepreneurs. She helps entrepreneurs automate, delegate, and eliminate so they can crush their 6-figure goals. Brittni worked as photographer for over 10 years. She also owned and operated Mozi Magazine up until 2017. Her work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Good Morning America, and several other publications. She has worked in the non-profit sector for over 10 years. In May of 2017, Brittni started her own non-profit, The Compassion Club and Foundation. She currently lives in Houston, TX with her husband and 2 kids.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path? You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

If I had to pick three character traits that are instrumental to my success, they would be: determination, organization, and the ability to connect with others.

There are many things in business that can be learned, but some characteristics are just innate or developed because of our environment. I grew up in the country on a farm. I learned at a very young age the importance of hard work and determination. I learned there was not anything I couldn’t do once I put my mind to it.

Learning to be organized in your life translates to business success. When I create systems and am intentional with my time, I can achieve so much. Implementing organization in your business increases your productivity and allows you to accomplish more in a shorter amount of time.

The last characteristic is an ability to connect with others. I often tell my clients I can teach you everything I know, but you will never be me. That is what sets me apart from my competition and that is what creates a solid brand. I often joke that I can become friends with anyone. I love people and my inquisitive nature allows me to meet people and create amazing relationships. This opens doors to incredible opportunities.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Creating good habits is so essential in success. One of my most beneficial habits is time management. I like to think of myself as a time management ninja. If you want to produce a lot in a short time, learn to become good at planning and following through. Oftentimes we put off big or challenging projects, because the thought of them makes us feel uncomfortable. Learn to work through that. You have a choice of experiencing temporary discomfort now, or long term discomfort when you don’t achieve your dreams. When you feel confusion, doubt, overwhelm, or uncertainty, oftentimes those emotions lead to inaction instead of massive action.

In order to optimize your time, it is important to plan your days. Start planning your day the night before so you can wake up and be ready to get to work. Don’t overwhelm yourself with too many things to do. Give yourself 3 main goals that you want to achieve that day. Try to pick the items that are the most important to get you to your bigger goals. Then make a separate column of other items that need to be done, but don’t have the same value. Once you have accomplished your 3 main goals, start tackling other items on your to do list.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits are the foundation of success. The good news is you can develop habits. Once you have created good habits it creates momentum.

When I was younger, I created the habit of making my bed every day. This habit has carried over into adulthood. It is one of the first things I do every morning. This is my first accomplishment of the day. It helps me feel productive and keeps the momentum going throughout the day.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

One of the best ways to create habits is by habit stacking. For example, if you already have a habit of checking your phone in the morning, place your journal on top of your phone. This will prompt you to write in your journal before checking your phone. If you do this over and over eventually you will have created a habit.

If you have a bad habit you are trying to break, recognize what triggers this bad habit and try to remove that trigger. Try to replace the bad habit with a good habit. For example, if you like to eat sugary snacks when you watch TV, find a new habit like drawing, knitting, or drinking tea instead.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Ohhh that is a hard one. I like so many quotes. Probably my favorite quote by Tony Robbins is, “We only suffer when we think of ourselves.” I believe this wholeheartedly. When we are struggling in life it is because we are feeling bad for ourselves, but if we take that energy and serve or help someone else, it alleviates our own suffering.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently growing and scaling my group coaching program. I love helping entrepreneurs reach their potential. Sometimes the things that are holding them back are their beliefs and sometimes it is the lack of tools. I love to give them both. It is so rewarding to help people succeed.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

We are all capable of “The Big Dream.” The only thing that holds us back is our own thoughts. That is IT! It sounds too simple, but the truth is that our thoughts control our results. Rarely do people focus enough on this aspect of success. That is why the first thing I teach my clients is to identify, recognize, and manage their thoughts. You can have every business tool available and all the education in the world, but if you don’t learn to control your mind you will not have the ability to progress with fortitude. If you are looking to become the best version of yourself, you will need to learn to implement the proper tools.

Confidence in Yourself. Confidence is having the ability to trust yourself. You say you will do something and you do it. You have surety that you can do hard things. If you start something, you finish it, no matter the outcome. This builds character, determination, and self-respect. You become known for these attributes. Successful people understand this concept and implement it into all aspects of their lives.

Embrace Failure. Failure shows you are doing something new and different. Willingness to be uncomfortable and try new things is when growth appears. It is the fear of failure that holds us back from taking action. When we embrace failure, we become open to taking risks and in turn gain more opportunity, more growth, and more knowledge. Successful people make committing to fail a mindset they seize.

Time Management. If you want to produce a lot in a short time, learn to become good at planning and following through. Oftentimes we put off big or challenging projects, because the thought of them makes us feel uncomfortable. Learn to work through that. You have a choice of experiencing temporary discomfort now, or long term discomfort when you don’t achieve your dreams. When you feel confusion, doubt, overwhelm, uncertainty oftentimes those emotions lead to inaction instead of massive action.

In order to optimize your time, it is important to plan your days. Start planning your day the night before so you can wake up and be ready to get to work. Don’t overwhelm yourself with too many things to do. Give yourself 3 main goals that you want to achieve that day. Try to pick the items that are the most important to get you to your bigger goals. Then make a separate column of other items that need to be done, but don’t have the same value. Once you have accomplished your 3 main goals, start tackling other items on your to do list.

Systems. If you want to grow and scale in your business you have to implement systems. Systems allow you to keep track of what you are doing so you know what is and isn’t working. It also allows you to stay organized and create a product or service that gets results.

One of my most favorite things to coach my clients on is automating their business. This allows business owners to create an amazing client experience, but more importantly frees up time so they can focus more on the things they really love to do in their business.

Strategies. Strategy is so important in business. Oftentimes business owners know what they want, but don’t take the time to figure out how they are going to get there. If you don’t create and implement strategies you will waste a lot of time, effort, and money trying to figure out how to be successful. When we create strategies it gives us direction and intention and we are more likely to reach our goals. For example, if you want to see social media growth and spend hours just scrolling, you are less likely to get results. But if you have a strategy to attract your ideal clients you will know how to find them, connect with them, engage, and the outcome is growth.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes I see coaches make is they are not clear on their brand statement and messaging. For example, if I have a client that is a life coach but isn’t specific about who she helps, how she helps, and what result she gets, she will struggle attracting the right types of clients. Another issue I see is coaches who don’t make enough offers. They get stuck in their minds. They don’t want to bug people, be pushy, or come off salesy, in turn they hold themselves back from getting business because they don’t make offers to help.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Make offers that result in outcomes, create an amazing client experience, and treat all your clients like they are your box. It is so important to have an amazing product or service, but it is equally important to make your client feel seen and heard.

My goal is to make all my clients feel like they are my best friend. I love to shower my clients with love, that includes gifts, thank-you cards, and words of affirmation. People will forget what they bought from you, but they will always remember how you made them feel.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Lead generation is huge in scaling your business. I am a huge advocate of growing email lists. My favorite strategy for this is to constantly be offering free resources whether that is a guide, checklist, or training. I try to constantly provide resources that will solve problems for my clients. The best way to get clients in your funnel is to offer something of value.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

This is a good one! My best advice is to be patient with the process. When you are building a brand and business it takes time. If you are consistent, create good habits, and are determined, the success will come. I often tell my clients there is more than one way to get from point A to point B and everyone’s journey is different. When starting a business it is less about perfection and more about progression.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have a non-profit called the Compassion Club and Foundation. I speak at schools and inspire kids to serve others through kindness and compassion. It goes back to my favorite quote from Tony Robbins. We have a huge mental health crisis amongst teens in our society. We have to go back to the basics and teach our youth the importance of compassion. We have to focus on our youth and teach them to be good human beings. 😉

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Honestly, the people who make the biggest impact in this world are just everyday people. If I could choose to have breakfast or lunch with anyone in the world I would choose to have the meeting with all my very best friends that are all over the world that I don’t get to see enough.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

