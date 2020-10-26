Brittni’s more grateful for family time than ever before.

As a second-grade teacher, I began teaching from home when COVID started to spread. I was snacking a lot, and I was also giving my kids a lot of snacks to quiet them down while I worked. To add to that, my husband is a nurse who worked on the COVID floor of his hospital. He quarantined in a camper on our front lawn to make sure we stayed healthy. It was a really hard time for me and our three girls. I felt like we were all falling into bad habits — sitting in front of the computer, snacking all day, missing Dad. I was also spending a lot of time on my phone. Then my friend, Amanda Schotts, told me about the Thrive ZP Challenge, and I downloaded the app to get my family on a better track. Now, I’m on my third Challenge and I’ve been setting goals for each of the 21-day periods. For my second Challenge, my goal was to go for a walk every day, which we did rain or shine! I made a point of turning off my phone and getting outside. Now, we go for family hikes and have game nights on the weekends. We’re cooking together as a family and eating more fruits and vegetables, and drinking water instead of pop.

While losing weight wasn’t my main focus, I’ve lost 13 pounds by making Better Choices!

We used to eat out four times a week. Now we’ve cut back to one night, and we enjoy cooking at home.

My next goal is to run a 5K. I’m preparing by running three days a week, and walking or hiking on the others.

We’re spending time outside to pass the time, and saving money, too. We write down what we’re spending money on, and save up for small things, like a hammock we now use to watch the sunset at the end of our hikes. I’m so much more thankful for time with my family. My mindset has changed and I’m feeling more grateful. Our bond is so much stronger, and I’m more present in the moment with them. I want them to live healthy, active lifestyles, and I will set that example for them.

—Brittni DeWit, Sam’s Club Customer; Norton Shores, MI; $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making Better Choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from past winners, such as Brittni DeWit, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.