Brittney Usrey of Flygirl Box: “Connection”

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brittney Usrey.

Brittney Usrey is a stay-at-home mom and small business owner who founded Flygirl Box — a subscription box for traveling women. After 11 years as a flight attendant and flying around the world, she wanted to find a way to help other women see the world while packing smarter and lighter. In 2018, Brittney turned her entrepreneurial dream into a reality with Flygirl Box.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I was a flight attendant for 11 years and loved traveling. During this time, I also had aspirations of owning my own business. I came up with different ideas — everything from making baby mobiles to sell on Etsy, to writing resumes for other people. Nothing ever came to fruition. In 2012, I met my future husband on one of my flights. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would date a passenger, but flash forward to 2014 and we got married, then started our little family.

In 2018, while I was staying home with our now 4-year-old daughter, I had my “ah-ha” moment. The transition I had experienced in the prior few years, from constant motion to a more domestic lifestyle, had me yearning to reconnect with my passion for traveling. I thought of how frustrated I had been during my years of flying as I looked for ways to pack lighter and stay organized on the go. I knew I could find a solution that would help other women — and Flygirl Box was born!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

I would have to say growing my business and fulfilling all my orders while pregnant with twins during a pandemic was definitely the most interesting! It was a crazy time for me and my business. I was taking care of my then 3 year old, dealing with morning sickness, planning for a hospital delivery in the midst of COVID lockdowns — and that’s all on top of the many unknowns that come with twin pregnancy, which were already stressful enough! Throw in packing and fulfilling all of my orders in our home and it was truly the craziest time I can remember since I started running Flygirl Box.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m currently working on ways to expand my business and get Flygirl Box out to more women. It’s definitely a hustle each month. One way I hope to attract more subscribers is by offering customization — subscribers will be able to select what they want in their box each month from an assortment of options, giving them a more tailored experience.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Running a business on your own is hard work and people who do it completely alone probably won’t be successful. I learned this in the past with my other business ideas that never prospered. I’m so thankful for Facebook groups and the businesswomen in these groups that share my common goals and struggles. I did my own research before launching and asked other subscription box owners so many questions. We’re a tribe and have to stick together. Now I’m paying it forward by helping others when they have questions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

Covid-19 has affected so many lives — including small business owners. When Covid first arrived, I was about 30 weeks pregnant with twins. Carrying twins already has its challenges and not knowing if my husband would be allowed in the delivery room because of the extra precautions during Covid was definitely stressful. During normal times I would have been able to bring my then 3 year old to her gymnastics class, go on play dates and have babysitters over so I can get some work done. My daughter needs a lot of attention and wants to play with me while, at the same time, my business requires my attention. Finding a balance can be tough.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

My husband and I talk things through and take one day at a time, which has got us through the rough patches. For work, I choose to focus on projects that I can control and I do my best not to worry about what tomorrow may bring. When we let fear control our lives, life feels helpless and anxiety takes over — focusing on the good in everything keeps me grounded.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

Flygirl Box is still pretty new, around 3 years old, so growing has been my biggest challenge. Getting the word out hasn’t been a walk in the park, but it’s getting there. Since I launched in 2018, I’ve been able to grow my following to nearly 5,000 on my social media platforms. I feel like most women are putting their travel plans on hold because of Covid — Flygirl Box is a great way to fulfill that wanderlust and stay excited about future travel! Even better, while the items in each Flygirl Box are intended to make traveling easier, they are all useful for everyday life.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Working with influencers and affiliates has been my focus since launching, but recently I’ve shift media opportunities, such as television interviews and written publications to attract new customers.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

Daily routines are where it’s at for me. When it comes to routines, I know when I will have time to work — usually when the kids take their naps or at night when they’re sleeping. I always work best when I write a to-do list the night before, so I can stay on track the next day. I get distracted fairly easily — so when I see something that interests me, it takes my attention away from the important task I was focusing on. That’s when the to-do list comes into play. It keeps me focused.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

I think it depends on how we view life and the world around us. When we choose to focus on the negative, it will control our thoughts and affect the events of our day. Our thoughts become our words and our words become our actions. Being informed about world events is important but it’s unhealthy when we dwell on it. Keeping busy with homeschooling my daughter, taking care of all three children, and focusing on my work is how I am able to stay sane. I worry less about things I can’t control when I focus on what I can control.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Growth: When you don’t experience adversity or challenges in your life, how do you expect to grow? Consider challenges and difficult times a blessing. You will come out of this ahead and grow as a person and an entrepreneur. Time for projects: This is a great time to start working on a project that you’ve been putting off. Staying home gives you more time to get things done! More time with family: Slowing down and spending more time with our loved ones allows us to build stronger relationships. Connection: We are all going through difficult times and it’s more important than ever to connect with others. I’ve reached out to my friends and family I haven’t talked to in a long time to check up on them. We’re all in this together and need to remember those that are lonely and need support. Innovation: Throughout the pandemic, we’ve all been forced to adapt and do so many things differently than before (more virtual interaction, curbside grocery pickup, masks and more). The time is ripe for new ideas and creativity!

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

You need to give yourself some grace. It’s not easy being a mom and business owner. We need to stop being so hard on ourselves. Mistakes will be made and that’s okay. We work hard but we can’t do it all — instead of feeling frustrated when we don’t finish that day’s tasks, we need to stop, give ourselves a break, and cherish the moments we have with our children. Those moments are fleeting and maintaining a balance is important.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This quote by Lao Tzuhasbeen with me for as long as I remember: “Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.” Like I mentioned, our thoughts will change our lives. What we think can change the course of our day. I am a work in progress and I still have to work on finding joy during tough times. But if we see every issue we face as a difficult obstacle, then the only time we will be happy is when everything is working out perfectly and that rarely happens. We can be happy with our perfectly imperfect lives.

