Brittany Harvey of ‘Road To Success Online’: “Mindset”

Mindset: Having the right mindset is key to a successful startup with positivity and vibrating with the right energy to get going. This helps to develop ideas for your business and become more creative than you ever thought!

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Brittany Harvey.

She is a force to be reckoned with, wearing many hats: mother, wife, blogger, host, affiliate marketer, and speaker.

At the age of 30, she left her job to make money doing what she loved. Now she is one of the top women leaders in business, teaching people all over the world how to earn money online — for example, through blogging, websites, and affiliate marketing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me and I’m so glad to be here to talk to the people about how they can have the five things they need to create a highly successful startup. I am grateful to be in this position and the way that I feel like I can best describe this for others is by just saying some questions so they can relate. I would like to say have you ever wanted to make more money without having to put in more work? Or how about if you want to make more money and you want your money to work for you? The best one I like to say is I know a lot of people can relate to it. How about if you want to quit your job and fire Your Own Boss how about that? I know a lot of people can relate to that and I know I have because I had two bosses and that’s where it started with me.I had two bosses that pretty much ran around much like a chicken cut off their head. They pretty much were frantic and anxious and they really relied on me for a lot of the task. I admit I put myself in that position to be very reliable and be an asset to the company, but I got tired of it. I want to make more money and be with my family more. I wanted to just relax, you know and just not be worried about finances. I just wanted to be time-free, location-free, and financially free and I know the only way to do that was I got to start making a passive income. At this point now when I started doing some research looking at YouTube videos. In those YouTube videos, I started looking up passive income ideas so a lot of things started popping up. Now I know some of them but I have already been doing stocks. You know just put a little bit of money into this stock and then watch it grow, just let it sit for a couple of years and don’t do anything to it, and then if you can put some more money into this. I felt that is great and it’s pretty much like a savings account and so I have been doing this for a few years already and I did have a Robinhood account, which I still do have now. I’m putting money into it every so often but I’ve noticed that it was like a passive income I’m already doing. I wanted to do something more so I started looking at some more passive income ideas and boy was it a lot. It was random from all the way to blogging to affiliate marketing and being a freelancer like all these great ideas and I was just thinking and sitting there and wondering which one I should do. The crazy thing is I was looking at all of this while I was at work so I was literally looking at ways how I can get away from my job without being at work. One of the things you are not supposed to do but I did it because I really wanted to get out and I wanted to get out fast. I honestly didn’t really care if somebody told or if I got caught. I didn’t care if somebody saw me so I just kept getting the information that I needed to start making money online for myself. I started dabbling into blogging and when I did, I thought it was pretty interesting. I have to use keywords to get an index into Google so I use keywords with that and not to be so keywordy with my words but to be having a conversation with somebody. Just letting the words flow and when I did that amazingly my blog got indexed into Google within a couple of weeks. I would say maybe within a week or two I got index until Google I was recognized and I was like my business is up and running so that was so amazing for me. I was happy for myself and again it only took me a couple of weeks to just do it and so I want to work at it more. So along with that, I was like okay what else can I do besides blogging you know what else can I do to help other people. I see others do youtube, TikTok they do Instagram and Twitter and Facebook having all these lives videos but I was a shy person I was an introvert I really didn’t want to be in front of a video and talking because I feel like I would mess up and then we’ll be doing so many retakes and I didn’t want that to happen. When somebody sees me on video they will see how scared and frantic I am on camera and it feels like that is fake and I’m not being real so I didn’t want to go that route. Also, blogging was the perfect fit for me and along with that’s why I’ve dabbled in affiliate marketing so I was hearing a lot of stuff about affiliate marketing with affiliate marketing for beginners so I did the videos with that I did some training with that and how easy it was just to Simply copy and paste links and you get some money. I’m like wow that is really easy. It’s that simple to do. Yes, there are a few other details with that as well, but pretty much if you have a base like a website or a blog or your own website you just pretty much copy and paste in the page. Pretty much if someone clicks on that link and gets that information if they buy then you get a piece of the pie. You get some money with little to nothing to do on your part so I thought that was amazing. I started coming up with some products and services and that’s how I got started making a little bit of money, mainly services for I feel services provide more value to people for what they want to get for a platform to help them get started making money online. So once I found a great service or a few Services that actually helped me I knew it would help a lot of people that were in my situation that want to start making money like within a few weeks like literally within a few weeks you can be making money. I would talk to a lot of people that were in affiliate marketing and were making money from it for them. They would tell me that it would take up to a few weeks to maybe 6 months making a couple of thousand to six figures a month. To witness that I wanted to be one of those people. So something so simple just to get started with a computer and copy-paste links I thought that is crazy type of money. It is an amazing service and the best way to go and that’s what I did and the crazy thing is once I got laid off from my job that’s when the money started rolling in. I can also go way back to when I was even 16 years old and I was doing little things here and there doing surveys, going out and meeting people and I was making money. By doing that, I was able to pay off my car, my first car at that. Before I even had a real legit job it started with taking surveys so I can say that is my back story of how I got started and I’m so grateful for that journey. I am grateful for that and I’m just here to just help and provide value to others and help them on their way as well so their Journey won’t be as many barriers as they can.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The aha moment came with a lot of trial and error and to be honest, it is still in my business. It comes with a whole bunch of picking and choosing what will work and what will not work so sometimes things will work and sometimes they don’t. When they do I just stick to it and I keep going and I keep building on with that. To be brief as I give a little bit of introduction of my aha moment. In different departments, I am trying to figure out what would stick and what would not stick, what is working and what is not working for my company. I did marketing ranging from things online on social media, to things outside of cold calling. I started to listen to other entrepreneurs, coaches, and people who had more experience than I did who had been in my position. I wanted to see what they had to say and how I could implement that into my business. Usually, when that happens they feel like that is the best way that you should go that fits everybody, and of course, it may be true to a certain extent but it is just based on your own position in your own situation along with some consistent work. However, I have to find something that works exactly for me and what I wanted to see happen. I was doing anything to help build my business.

I can definitely share with you the story of my aha moment for my company so with my company’s road to success online. I know it all started with that idea, of course, the YouTube videos of what I was just telling you about in my back story of how I got started. I wanted something that was easy to do and I wanted it to be passive income. I didn’t want to do it as an active income anymore, working hard for my money anymore. I wanted to do something that was going to give me passive income and for me to stay home with my kids and my family. At the start of my Aha moment needed to do something about it, of course, you just can’t sit on the idea that I want to do. I got up and did something, I still had to do some work. You have to do the background work of it and that’s what I did so just like in the regular nine-to-five job of you working 8 hours. I still have to put in some work so it can pay off for me for years ahead and more years to come for my family and just go on down to their kids as well. I had a moment for myself in the business room of my house where I sit and think, write, work, and come up with ideas. While in my business room, I have to have some goals to get started on what I want to have happen. With my goals and what I wanted to have happen, I wanted to have Clarity with my goals. I achieve my goals when I do this and I noticed that with my goals, I want to have my goals filled with love and it sounds crazy, but with it, love is a big part of it. Having your goals and getting to be filled with love or else it’s not going to prosper it’s not going to provide value to others cause with my service of road to success online it’s all about the customer. It is all about providing value, it is all about helping them make money and their business as well. My aha moment was it’s not about me it’s not about just making money online for myself or for my family. It is for other people, it’s about helping others, it’s about being a service to others, about giving and giving more. After you just give it was just about not giving up and staying consistent. It’s about not even when you feel like you want to quit and you feel like you’re down and out, you don’t give up, you just keep going because again it’s not about me it’s bigger than me. This company is bigger than me, it is for the people who’ve been in my situation or worse or people who are in my situation that just want to make another extra income, it’s about them. I have come to realize when I come into work for a few hours it is not for me. I’m writing these goals. I’m thinking it’s about me but it’s not about me. It was for me, it was like a light bulb that just popped on once that happened and once I knew I had Clarity on that goal and having that Vision I knew the rest was just going to flow as it was supposed to. I really believe when you do something out of love and out of the kindness of your heart and just give value to others, the rest will come. Why? because you putting yourself out of the way and I felt like I was doing it already because I wanted to do this for my family I wanted to do this for my two sons so so I was doing this already so I know it was going to come by I just didn’t know how when or where so that was my aha moment.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I really don’t have a story. I always motivated myself and I always wanted to start my own business. Life itself was the main thing that motivated me the most. I wanted more out of life. I would do research to get to where I needed to be. I am not self-centered, I am self-motivated. I like to get tasks done and stay productive because it is in my blood. One of my biggest helpers and supporters is my husband. He didn’t help me start the business, he just supported me in the decision of pushing me to keep going. He wants to see me succeed and that I keep progressing.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company stands out by being of service to our customers, leads, and followers. When our buyers have a question or comment. I actually do respond. A lot of big entrepreneurs claim they respond and even ask their followers or buyers to reach out to them and they respond. I tried this out to see if they do. A great percentage don’t so they lied. I won’t lie to my buyers and customers. I actually listen to them to see what they want more of. I want to know how I can better assist them. When they reach out to me, I will respond within a few days personally getting to know them better as a person. They reach out to me knowing what they can do to make money as I do. I tell them tips and certain services, products that can help them. If I can’t help and I know someone that will, I would refer them in that direction. Under me, they would know that I am not a bot, but a real person that is here to help and not just an automated response. I like it that way because I would know what is going on in my business and I can change things instantly if it is not working for the majority. I like to provide value and be of service, nothing less. I believe this is what makes me and my business stand out.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe that is what it is about. Spreading love and giving back to others in need and less fortunate. I love helping people so I do this by showing others and giving tips on what I am doing that helped me. I also do this with love showing genuine care to help and serve.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Optimism: I can’t be successful if I didn’t believe that I couldn’t do what I am doing now. I kept my hope alive or more so my dreams, knowing that one day it will manifest in reality.

Ambitious: I was determined to pursue my goals and achieve my goals. Meaning, I would not give up on my goals and dreams even when it seemed so distant or kind of impossible. I just know that with God everything is possible so I kept moving forward.

Courage: I had the courage to keep pursuing my goals and was bold to step out of my comfort zone. I am an introvert so keeping things to myself is natural to me, so I had the courage to step out of that.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

The advice I wished I haven’t followed was going to college to get in debt. Then, getting a job that limits my income to pay off the debt. Following that if I kept that route would be me working until I am old and retiring wasting my good years away. Some people are fine with that, but not me.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Starting my company was a process. I like to do lots of research before I dive into anything. I watched videos and done training, I talked to others making money fast as I did, and wonder what I was doing wrong and why I wasn’t having any customers or leads. They make it look easy and claim they are doing the same thing I was doing and the money came to them. I figured I was doing something right, but no results to show for it. I didn’t know what to do but keep trying.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

It is in my DNA to keep going to not give up. I had encouragement from myself and my husband to keep going. Others that were millionaires before I was, were telling me that I am on my way there and what I am doing the results will come. That encouraged me and drove me to not stop. It wasn’t a strategy or technique per se, but just encouragement that helped me the most from people that care about me the most.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

When starting your own business there will be trail and error easily. You starting everything from scratch from the idea on paper to manifest it to reality. I learned to celebrate my little wins that helped me get to my big goals. When I am at a downfall, I have to meditate to myself for a few minutes to keep seeing the big picture of my business of where I want my business to go financially and who I want to help with the business. Meditation is key so I won’t lose sight of my business goals.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Everybody is different and there is no right or wrong way to do it whether it is venture capital or bootstrapping. Every situation is unique it is a matter of how you react to it and the action you take. If you feel you want to do venture capital go ahead and do it, if you want to do bootstrapping that is fine too. Whichever you pursue go all in to pursue your business dreams.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

The main difference between successful startups from unsuccessful ones is that they quit when things get tough. Other people are in their ear telling them to give up on their dreams, mainly close people that love them the most and they give up. A successful startup is one that keeps going and doesn’t lose sight of its end goal.

The five things you need to create a highly successful startup is:

Mindset: Having the right mindset is key to a successful startup with positivity and vibrating with the right energy to get going. This helps to develop ideas for your business and become more creative than you ever thought!

Goals: You have to write down your goals and be precise with clarity. How much you want to be making in your business? you write down a number. Where do you see your company going within 30 days, 60 days a 1 year from now, and so on.

Plan: With your positive mindset you now have ideas to get to your goals. Write down what you will do to achieve your goals.

Action: Now it is time to do the work, don’t be afraid if you fail. Just know you did half the battle by taking action and that makes you are more successful in your business. Get out of your comfort zone and do the work.

Consistency: Don’t give up, just keep at it and the results will come. Repeat steps 1–4 every day to be successful in your startup business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake CEOs and founders make when they start a business is not starting sooner. When talking to a few founders and CEOs myself they mentioned this to me. Yes, they fail a lot and lost a lot of money ( millions for some). However, they would have liked to get the failing out the way a lot earlier.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

It is true you will have to put in the work first before it pays off for years to come down the line. Then, you wouldn’t have to work long hours unless you want to. I would recommend time management of at least getting 5.5 hours of sleep a day, time for self and meditation for the mental mind and hiring assistants to do the little things while you work on the big things for the business for a few hours.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement of love. You can never have too much love. Love makes the world go around and leaves no one hurt or harmed. It is simple by just greeting someone you don’t know, helping others in the grocery store, holding the door for the person behind you, paying for a stranger’s food, a smile, and sticking up for someone you don’t know when a negative situation occurs.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I have a few awesome business people from Bob Proctor of his great expertise in mindset. I learned a lot from him and used a lot of his techniques to better myself as a person and in business. I watch a lot of his videos and even read his books and books that he recommends. Not to mention, I told family members about him for is that good! I would love to sit down and just talk about life and the power of the mind. Another great prominent name is Mark Cuban. Besides him being a billionaire, he is really down to earth, smart about money and investing. He also is the owner of the Mavericks and loves basketball so wouldn’t mind talking about sports with him for I always wanted to be a general manager of an NBA team or even own one.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

A few ways you can reach out to me is by roadtosuccessonline.com. If you want to get started in what has helped me and others get started in business, you can head to roadtosuccessonline.com/roadtosuccess from there you can start your own business and even reach out to me as well.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much, I appreciate the opportunity. Take Care all.