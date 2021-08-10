Brittany Auman of Auman Landscape: “Know what battles to fight”

Know what battles to fight- A long time ago we were in a lawsuit for a project. It ended up working in our favor in the end, but I wouldn’t do that again. I pursued the lawsuit out of principle, I didn’t want someone to take advantage of us because we were a small company. Looking back I wasted a lot of time and effort when I could have just sucked it up, finished the job as they wanted it, and moved on.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brittany Auman.

Brittany Auman is the owner of a landscape construction company in central Ohio. Brittany runs the company with her husband, Caleb, and they have been in business for over 13 years now. On top of running a landscape company, Brittany and her husband have an online academy with training for the green industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Well, for starters, thank you for having me! I actually graduated from Capital University in Ohio with a marketing degree. After spending some time in corporate America (Insurance and Job and Family Services of Ohio) I decided that this just wasn’t for me. My boyfriend at the time encouraged me to quit my “big girl jobs” and come work with him at Auman Landscape. It was a scary decision just because of the uncertainty of workload, but at the end of the day some of the scariest decisions are the best ones to be made. I always enjoyed building and creating so I knew it would be a perfect career whether it be for myself or working for someone else.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

My contribution to the industry I feel is making being a mom, running a company, and working in construction normal. This isn’t a field your mom typically pushes you to go in to. My goal is to create a community of women who work with their spouses, making tough decisions, and raising some tiny humans behind the scenes. Today’s world has so many expectations for us all and I try to show the hard days along with the wins for our family and company. That is actually something I dislike about social media….I think that a lot of times people only post the glamour shots, the highly edited photos, or the filtered photos. I try to show the real me, for better or for worse.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, man! Ok well, I had to learn to drive a manual truck. We did some practice runs at our local fairgrounds. One morning I needed to move the truck in our driveway so I could get my car out. The truck was parked on a hill and I couldn’t get it started before it started rolling and I ran into my husbands’ car at the bottom of the hill. It wasn’t a large hill or a lot of damage but definitely the talk of the company for a while. Things like this are embarrassing but you have to roll with it. I knew I needed more practice before I did this, but I was trying to just figure it out myself instead of asking for help. Sometimes this works out okay, but at the end of the day don’t be afraid to ask for help.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My very first mentor was a teacher from my freshman year of high school. I wasn’t hanging out with the greatest of friends. I had an FFA teacher, Amy Moore, that got me involved in the FFA organization and introduced me to some pretty amazing people. She encouraged me to do public speaking competitions, become club officers, plan events, and so much more. I am incredibly grateful for her efforts and dedication to truly helping students.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disrupting is a really bold statement. Disrupting the landscape and construction industry and making it normal for women to be on job sites is great. I fully support hiring women that are right for the job. I do not support disrupting the industry with unqualified people just to fill the women’s hired checkmark. As a woman, I personally want to be hired or represented because I am the best for the job or I have earned the recognition. I do not want it just because I’m a girl and it makes your company look good, but this is just my opinion and I accept others see this differently.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Failure is okay — If you aren’t learning from something every day are you really putting yourself out there as much as you should?

Know what battles to fight- A long time ago we were in a lawsuit for a project. It ended up working in our favor in the end, but I wouldn’t do that again. I pursued the lawsuit out of principle, I didn’t want someone to take advantage of us because we were a small company. Looking back I wasted a lot of time and effort when I could have just sucked it up, finished the job as they wanted it, and moved on.

Have a lot of grace- People make mistakes and you yourself make many mistakes also. Keep that in mind next time you are critical of an employee, family member, etc.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I actually am running a couples conference called Together in the Trades in Waco, Texas on June 12th! We are actually hosting this with Brian and Liz Fullerton. Liz and I wanted to host an event for women working with their spouses, and as we worked on the details for the event we decided it would be best to include the spouses also. We have marriage counselors, authors, and some favorite influencers coming to this one-day conference to help couples work on their marriages to ultimately help support their businesses.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think the biggest part of this is women just not being taken seriously. I can name a few times when I haven’t been respected because I’m the girl on site. This is probably because it’s just not that common to see. Our job as women is to show them differently. Do your job differently. Show these men that you deserve your position. Prove everything wrong. Of course, you are going to have sexual harassment on job sites, but it’s important, like a lot of things in life, you don’t lump everyone together.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I’ve been reading a lot. Most recently I have been reading Good to Great and The One Thing. Both books have transformed the way I function daily. My All time best book recommendation that should be part of high school reading requirements is How to Win Friends and Influence People.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

End the filters. Period. All the filtering and editing of photos especially of women is ruining young girl’s self-esteem. I have a daughter and nieces and I have recently vowed to no longer use filters. Some of them are fun, but mostly they make these young kids feel like they should look differently. They are beautiful the way they are. It breaks my heart to see women do this because it rubs off on the younger generations. I hope to do something with this someday…

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me personally on Instagram @AumanBrittany. Our company page can be found everywhere @AumanLandscapeLLC (Youtube, Instagram, Tik Tok, Snapchat!)

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!