Brittany Ann Cufaude of Joyful Classrooms: “I must embrace failure”

Brittany Ann Cufaude is a teacher, coach, and author, and Founder of Joyful Classrooms. The defining characteristic of Brittany’s work in education has been a steadfast commitment to achieving equity in education and closing the achievement gap. In 2020, Brittany wrote Lessons in Joy, a book written to help her beloved teachers and colleagues orient themselves in relation to their calling, build authentic connections with their students and colleagues, remain curious and compassionate in their practice, and implement the highest impact best practices.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure! I grew up in the Sacramento area. I come from a huge extended family. I spent much of my childhood with my aunties and adorable Nicaraguan grandmother in the Los Angeles Valley. I feel almost as at home in LA as I do in Sacramento. I graduated from UCSC with a degree in Modern Literature. I then moved to Spain, where I lived for a year and acquired a diploma in Hispanic Studies. My heritage is something I feel very connected to. My first teaching job was at a women’s shelter where I worked with mostly immigrant mothers from Central and South America. I went on to be a career teacher. I have also been a doula and web designer. All these professional paths dovetailed when I entered the business world. As a teacher, I sought leadership positions very early on. By my fifth or sixth year of teaching, I was a department chair. I went on to work in district leadership. Leadership is a huge passion of mine. As far as the path that led to where I am today, it’s paved with an amalgamation of survival as a single mom, hard work, always showing up, and believing in my ability to help others.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My aha moments occurred over time, but they would be best described as an awakening of trust in myself. The catalyst was a conversation I had with a friend who recognized my gifts, work ethic, and vision. She was a colleague of mine, Lynn Blodgett, when I still worked as a teacher and district leader. We were sitting in a hotel lobby and she said, “Brittany, you can do something really big.” That planted a seed. Later, on a work trip, I met up with an entrepreneur friend. As we were talking and catching up, she stopped me and said: “Brittany, if you are going to work this hard, you really should be doing it for something you can build yourself.” These are all little bread crumbs life left me that encouraged me down a path that takes bold moves, unrelenting trust in yourself, and a willingness to fail over and over while remaining vulnerable and dedicated to your mission.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

That’s a great and tough question. I think I was natural-born entrepreneur, depending on what we mean when we say that word. I have what can sometimes feel like contradictory qualities. For example, I am a total rule follower in terms of social conventions. I wait in lines, I don’t cut people off, I get anxious in public if I see someone take a table someone else was clearly waiting for. So, I have a side of me that works well within established systems. However, I have always been someone who sees things in a way others do not. I think the anxieties I feel in those moments I mentioned are my inner advocate and justice seeker coming forward. Many rules are great and exist to maintain justice. That said, my pull toward justice also makes me a disrupter and someone who challenges systems, rules, or assumptions that are harmful. I have always been able to clearly identify injustices. And, for some reason, I have always been compelled to right those wrongs. After a life dedicated to that, you become a great problem solver. I feel great entrepreneurs find innovative ways to solve serious problems, efficiently, and cheaply enough that large groups of people will pay them to solve the problem for them. In that sense, I was a born leader, innovator, and someone who gets a kick out of solving really tough problems! If that is what you mean by entrepreneur, then yes, I was born this way.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I get asked this a lot, and it is hard to pick one person. As a single mom, I have to thank my mom. She is also a businesswoman, consultant, and attorney. She is very busy. Yet, across all these years, she has helped me with my son in ways that are very rare. She said yes every time. This was particularly comprehensive care during the year I worked in publishing. I had no control over my schedule. A huge reason I started my own business was an ongoing promise I made to my son, which was to spend more time and more quality time with him. I regularly check in with him and ask if this year felt better than the last in regard to time spent. Each year he says yes. It makes me really proud to have created a life for us that just improves each year. But, I could never have arrived at this level of freedom without my mom. So, I have to thank her endlessly.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Joyful Classrooms stands out because it is designed ethically and intentionally to help a group of incredibly underserved, undervalued, and underestimated professionals: teachers. My mission is to improve the lives of those involved in schools in any form. Children need an incredible amount of care, energy, and tenderness. Becoming an expert and effective teacher requires incredible sophistication, resilience, and intellect. If we want to improve the lives of the children of our world, we must take better care of teachers and their leaders. It’s impossible to describe the demands on schools and this trickles down to children. My company provides the tools to help teachers heal and metabolize the challenges we face in teaching. Also, there is no question that teachers should be paid more. Unfortunately, I do not see the federal or state education budgets changing much any time soon. So, I work with expert teachers to develop exceptional instructional and teaching tools. Then, they can sell these vetted tools through my site. Creating a path toward financial freedom for teachers brings me incredible joy. This joy is multiplied because of the outstanding teachers I work with and the quality of work that is produced from our organization! It is remarkable.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three top qualities I have that have led to my accomplishments are resilience, heart, and courage.

Interestingly, I have talked a lot about resilience in this article. I suppose resilience is a requirement of riding the emotional waves of being an entrepreneur. It is also a requirement of adult survival. I have many stories about making my way through difficulty. One is certainly saving my business after the Covid-19 hit. As I said, I slowed down and gave myself to grieve what was and what may never be again. That was sad and painful. After that, I went back to my core values and beliefs and grew my existing campaigns. I am so proud of the book I wrote this year: Lessons in Joy: The Journey to Save Our Sacred Teaching Practice and Heal our Hearts Along the Way. This is truly an homage to my beloved profession and teachers in all forms.

I am a big lover and I have a way of connecting deeply with others. I also have profound empathy and intuition. This is critical in business as very few humans feel safe enough to be radically honest, which is what we need to be creative and solve tough problems. So, I often find myself pulling out what is needed from someone at just the right time.

Even though I have taught my son to be careful, you can often hear me reminding him: “No fear baby, no fear.” I said this over and over the year I taught him to snowboard. Snowboarding is a perfect metaphor for how crippling fear can be, where courage is needed. When you are snowboarding, if you tense up, freeze, or overcorrect, you fall. Furthermore, the slower you are going, the more likely you are to fall. So, learning to balance caution with fearlessness has helped me go far.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I love this! I would say the worst mistake I have made are hiring the friends of others based solely on recommendations. That has unfortunately gotten me into trouble!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I read an article a few years ago called, “Goals Gone Wild,” and it really helped me identify how to structure team plans in a way that is ethical and sustainable. My job as a leader is to set growth goals that look like metrics, percentages, etc. But I don’t share these with my team. My job is to create professional learning goals that will lead my team to accomplish what I know we need to accomplish. Also, everyone needs enough autonomy to solve problems in their own ways. I hire folks who are highly motivated, and I have a gift of knowing how to tap into what makes each person gifted. I also regularly check in with my team to monitor for wellness. Also, very importantly, I have a no-shame culture. No one gets penalized for trying something and failing. So, I believe it begins with how I lead, what I expect from my team, and how I layout and plan for growth as an organization.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

For me it is really simple, it is about integrity and I believe integrity is built through exceptional communication. I read and reread Jim Knight’s Better Conversations. Everyone should read that book. I also live by the Ram Dass quote: “When you know how to listen, everyone is the guru.”

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Well, I think business is often considered synonymous with crookedness and corruption. I know I can speak for myself and for many company leaders that it does not have to be that way. Not all of us will do whatever it takes to drive up profit. There are many organizations built on integrity, with missions devoted to making the world a safer place. And, I think if we want humanity and the environment to survive for much longer, we need more leaders and organizations that operate this way.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A common mistake is not validating your service or product. Once you have a solid idea, you can invest very little money in testing and validating and this should be done first and foremost!

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The difference is profound. I worked for years within a system and as a tenured teacher, which meant that absent a profound indiscretion, I could not be fired. When you are an entrepreneur, you take risks with your own livelihood, those that you hire, as well as with the future of your family. Bookkeeping, budgeting, healthcare, taxes, retirement, and so much more ride on your shoulders. The pressure is intense. I don’t have a partner or someone I share resources with, so I feel the pressure greatly. Of course, most folks run the risk that you could be fired. But the chances of that happening are very low if you are great at what you do. As an entrepreneur, you can be exceptional, work all day, every day, and you can fail and fail hard. So, a lot rides on the shoulders of an entrepreneur. We are all probably a little crazy now that I think about it. But, I think those of us who succeed are visionaries, innovators, and we find the balance between risk and safety.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I felt unusually high the other day after working with a group of coaches. I was listening to them and my intuition started speaking up. I spoke pretty openly about how I was feeling and sure enough, I had recognized an issue that needed attention but one they felt inhibited in sharing. Once we broke through the inhibition we reached a shared reality and a pretty powerful sense of authentic connection. For me, these moments are inspiring reminders that I am doing the right work. I was put on this earth to help others and there is no high like the one I feel when I have connected authentically and served meaningfully.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I hit a profound low about a month into the 2020 shelter in place. I was in the middle of planning a 250-person conference to be held at a hotel. My business was booming, and that boom relied on in-person workshops, conferences, and live training. Covid-19 was a devastating blow. The blow was not just a financial one, though that was rough. The low included how much my self-esteem was hinged on my professional purpose. In my book Lessons in Joy, I talk a lot about the importance of purpose and the impact it has when we lose our purpose. I felt that loss through a good portion of 2020. It was brutal.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

One thing I experienced when my business shuttered was a moment to reflect, reassess, and reset. I gave myself some time to rest. I realized I’ve been moving one hundred miles per hour for years. So, I indulged in some downtime and I chose to feel no shame about that. Once I felt ready, I sat down and drafted out my core values and what I want to do with the next ten years of my life professionally. I looked at each thing I was about to rebuild through the lens of the emotional and energetic sacrifices I would take on in order to deliver. Then, I hit the pavement again, though now I am following the speed limit, so to speak. I take a lot of breaks. I take care of myself every day. I spend a lot more time snuggling my son and my dog. I feel full of energy and also happy to pace myself.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

For me to ride the emotional high and lows, I had to learn about the true nature of emotions, my defenses and oppositions to them, and how to sit with and metabolize my feelings. This first one has been the most transformative process of my life. A few years ago I began a form of therapy called Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy (AEDP) and that has changed the texture and nature of my existence altogether. I could go on and on about this, but I won’t. What I will say is I learned to feel full, I learned to trust another person (my therapist) so deeply that I have allowed a witness into my life in front of whom I can express anything. This is an experience that is impossible to describe, but it changed my life. I write about how who we are is far more defined by how we feel than what we know. Wisdom and intuition come from the emotional body, not the story or the mind. So, understanding my emotions has been the first step to riding the waves. I have to accept what is. In order to ride the wave, you have to accept it for what it is. It could be a 50-foot Mavericks wave or it could be a ripple in the pond. The more I detach myself from a preference, the better a rider I become. Of course, I feel like most things become easier the more you do them. I remember when I was going through my divorce, I remember falling asleep one night afraid I was going to die in my sleep from the pain. I didn’t know how much pain the human body can hold. That was a Mavericks wave. And, when you are on that kind of wave, you just hold on. It takes a long time, but eventually, it comes down. I’ve found that when we fight what it, the likelihood of a crash and burn rises. If we oppose discomfort, I believe we increase discomfort. Also, everyone has a preference. I prefer peace and calm. Some folks are thrill seekers, in which case I can see an opposition to boredom or calm. Again, that will cause a different set of problems. So, I practice accepting what is and creating a space of gratitude for any sensation knowing sensations are signs of life. I am grateful to be alive, and thus I let the whole experience come right on through. I must embrace failure. As a teacher, I know how pervasive perfectionism, expertise, and correctness are in our culture. Our schools valorize these qualities and that really bums me out. Having taught thousands of humans, there is no question that certain folks are gifted in unique areas. That is a really cool aspect of being human. However, I’m really invested in exposing mistakes and failures. Meaningful growth is always the sum of a pile of failures. I think we have a culture of shame in relation to failure, and I operate in opposition to this way of thinking. When someone on my team fails, I want to know everything about it because our next area of growth lives in the careful study of our failures. I must get comfortable with vulnerability. I’m sure I am not alone in feeling averse to vulnerability. I feel this way personally and professionally. But, in order to grow, learn, and thrive in business, I have to take risks, expose myself, ask for help, and admit when I’m wrong. In other words, I practice getting comfortable with vulnerability. I maintain a no-shame policy. I love the Bill Callahan lyric, “A champ always fights themselves.” In my life, I have found myself gloving up against myself so many times. No one packs a punch quite like my own shame. And, it happens so fast. So, I practice gentle noticing and then learning to send compassion is where shame has historically prevailed. Shame is really damaging internally and in relation to others. So, I’m gentle with myself when I’m in a shame spiral. As a leader, I try to find compassionate ways to lead and learn about failures in a way that is inspiring rather than shaming. And, when I fail, I take really good care of myself making sure I don’t end up in the ring getting pummeled by a story I created all by myself in my own mind.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I would say resilience is the ability to metabolize life. I know a lot of people who seem to have an endless bounce-back quality; I am one of them. In learning from my own experience, just getting back up and coming back swinging over and over has not always meant that I was doing well. Today, resilience in my life means slowing down more, being quiet more often, hearing my intuition, and making choices carefully and wisely. I believe doing so means I can live in a way that requires less energy. I’m a survivor and a fighter, and I can evoke that energy when and if needed. However, I find a slow, more conscientious path helps me get farther, smarter, and with energy to spare.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Most certainly I did. I had what I think was a challenging childhood. There was also so much joy. The tough stuff includes my parents splitting up by the time I was three, I switched schools a ton, moved around a ton, I endured abuse from one of my caretakers, and my mom was really busy as a single mom having to provide for me and my sister. My mom’s second husband was a pile of work, drank a lot, and generally made our lives complicated. My mom’s current husband is a great man and his entrance in my life changed more than I can ever speak to. He embodies honesty, trustworthiness, and solid commitment. He is committed to us. So, I had a lot of adapting to do at a young age as well as a lot of enduring to do. Doing that as a child demands that get back up and keep swinging ability. I have that ability and I use it when I have to. That said, I’ve found a ton of joy and liberation letting the past be the past and reminding my nervous system that life isn’t an endless battle. At least it doesn’t have to be. Trusting that has required making better decisions and letting go of things that felt familiar and chaotic. In other words, I can deal with just about anything, but I also choose not to.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I would say I certainly tend toward positivity and optimism. That has been a blessing in many ways. I tend more toward keeping it moving than burying my head. I think this comes pretty naturally to me and that it is part of my temperament. That said, I also do a lot to take care of myself. I have a therapy appointment every Monday at 4 pm. I don’t miss those. I try to move every day, drink plenty of water, eat well, and connect to as many people as I can as often as I can. I also meditate regularly and have learned a lot about being fully alive and connected in each moment. I also believe that being fully alive and connected in each moment changes a lot, including a preference for positivity. I try to welcome whatever mood or circumstance comes my way. I see them all as a blessing. Some challenges I leave alone, others I conquer. In this sense, I live fully, and I’ve come to feel much more alive even though that means I allow myself to feel uncomfortable more often. I used to be a little addicted to silver-linings and, for me personally, that diminished my authenticity.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Well, this just came up yesterday while working with a team. Several of them repeatedly apologized for being “negative.” After hearing this several times, I interrupted and said, “I want you all to know that you are safe with me and where there is safety, there is no shame. Might I insert some new words that might help move us forward in this discussion? Let’s talk in terms of problems and solutions rather than positive versus negative.” I’m not sure where the cultural insistence on positivity is coming from but I think it is worth questioning. I am authentic, I listen, and a response to challenges. But I am also aware of how much I have avoided by trying to stay positive. I love what Francis Weller says in the article, “The Geography of Sorrow:”

In this culture, we display a compulsive avoidance of difficult matters and an obsession with distraction. Because we cannot acknowledge our grief, we’re forced to stay on the surface of life. Poet Kahlil Gibran said, “The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain.” We experience little genuine joy in part because we avoid the depths. We are an ascension culture. We love rising, and we fear going down. Consequently, we find ways to deny the reality of this rich but difficult territory, and we are thinned psychically. We live in what I call a “flat-line culture,” where the band is narrow in terms of what we let ourselves fully feel. We may cry at a wedding or when we watch a movie, but the full-throated expression of emotion is off-limits.

In my opinion, there is power in embracing the authentic experience of the team and that means experiencing it all. For anyone who has been in leadership for a very long, we know this is a tough rub. We have all had folks on our team who feel toxically negative and perpetually stuck. This makes teamwork less efficient without question. However, in my view and experience, the solution is not toxic positivity. To navigate this in my work with teams, we talk in terms of problems and solutions. In my work, I have found that the bare minimum requirement of effective communication is a shared reality. So, if my team is putting on a positive game face for me because they are operating with the assumption that I prefer positivity over reality, we won’t go very far as a team. So, together, we agree on real problems and thus the teamwork, innovation, and creativity lie in collectively solving real, agreed-upon problems. I have found there is incredible energy, vitality, and sustainability in this approach.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

There are many. Recently, I’ve been reading this one by Clarissa Pinkola Estes over and over: “One of the most calming and powerful actions you can do to intervene in a stormy world is to stand up and show your soul.” As we approach mid-2021, I think many humans are still surviving and that puts them a little outside of their core emotions. However, sometime soon, we will all have to face the impact this unprecedented pandemic had on us, especially for those involved in businesses that were ravaged by it. This was a trauma and I think my deep desire is increased vulnerability, connectedness, and authentic partnerships. I think perhaps due to the nature of competition, businesses become silos, and I think that is a shame. I certainly operate with an abundance mentality and within that way of thinking, we should band together more often. With an abundance mentality, there is nothing to lose.

