Brittainy Noel: “Normalize “Fun” At Work”

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Brittainy Noel.

As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker specializing in mental health, Brittainy is privileged to have worked with people from all walks of life and backgrounds. This enables her to understand her clients and tailor her services to suit them perfectly. Moreover, she received training in Motivational Interviewing, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Trauma Processing Therapy, Coping skills, and Relationship Building. With such an extensive background in the field of psychology and human behavior, she is a pro when it comes to understanding your inner-most thoughts, feelings and limiting behaviors.

Moreover, as a Mindset And Confidence Coach, she believes that people no matter their current circumstances can overcome, emerging as winners personally or professionally. Her life’s desire and earnest expectations all boil down to just one thing. . . transforming lives for the better.

Brittainy believes in being her first testimonial, this is why she is always open to giving a stretching hand to those who have fallen. Having overcome her own struggles with heartbreak, depression, and low self-worth, she understands better than most what it’s like to rebuild your life after devastation. Teaching others how to overcome difficult life transitions, defining who they want to become and re-establish a healthy sense of self value is what Brittainy is passionate about doing!

Her clients appreciate her warmth and bubbly personality, uplifting optimism, big-picture thinking, ability to see the best in the darkest of situations, aptness to use words that can uplift and motivate them to take action. Over the years, her clients have achieved tremendous success in their lives, some of which have established thriving businesses, received promotions, live happier lives, have increased confidence and self-esteem, and most importantly they have learned how to live a life full of purpose and intention. Brittainy is skilled at equipping people with the tools they need to remove dysfunctional patterns and relationships which are hindering their growth.

Brittainy currently holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Social Work and is also licensed by the state of Texas as an LCSW. She loves to keep her creative mind open by participating in outdoor activities like Hiking, vacations on the beach. But most times you can find her eating chocolate desserts or singing loudly off key!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thank you for having me! I’m excited to share my story with you. My name is Brittainy Noel and I’m a Mindest & Confidence coach. Interestingly enough, I entered college with no idea what I wanted my major to be. I took my first Intro into Psychology course and I was hooked right away! My entire life I’ve always attracted people towards me who were in need of advice and a listening ear.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I’ve worked on many inpatient psychiatric units in my time and the stories I could name are endless! There’s never a dull day when you work in mental health!

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

After 4 years of treating PTSD with combat veterans, I had completely hit a wall that hindered my ability to be present during meetings and I remained exhausted in and out of sessions. This was the first time that I truly understood the amount of mental and emotional energy it takes to consistently hold space for others every day. The key to avoiding burnout will always be found in setting appropriate boundaries with yourself. Acknowledging that no matter how essential our work may be, we are still a limited resource that must be replenished and cared for. As a therapist, helping others comes naturally and sometimes to my own determent. We must first be honest with ourselves about when we are consumed by our work and unapologetically disconnect when needed.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

One of the most crucial components missed in work environments is “connection.” As human beings we are designed to thrive when we feel connected with others, a community, or a mission. Without this component, employees feel more alone, isolated and de-motivated to complete their tasks in excellence. For 3 years, I managed outpatient clinics in a major hospital here in Houston. When I entered this role, the first thing I observed was the limited amount of “connectedness” of the clinic teams. There wasn’t much, and as a result we had frequent breakdowns in communication, workplace errors and many employee absences. I immediately brought my clinical skills to work to increase team work, engagement and interaction. For months, I hosted empowerment groups designed to allow employees from different disciplines to interact and problem solve together. In the spirit of fun, they completed hypothetical problematic scenarios where they learned more about each other and how they each work together to solve different portions of clinic breakdowns.

The results were amazing! The clinic started to function as 1 team instead of multiple teams in separate silos. Our group communication increased because employees had created authentic relationships with people who may not work beside them. Our culture became one that was grounded in doing exceptional work with people you actually look forward to working with everyday! When the Pandemic hit and many of our staff were forced to work from home and our ability to connect as a group was limited, my inbox was flooded by team members who were deeply affected by the isolation that had been imposed on our clinic culture. We immediately got to work to re-establish new ways for our employees to connect online!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite quote is on my office wall. “Be the change you want to see — Gandhi” It constantly reminds me that changing the world doesn’t always need to be the goal. Many times, changing myself to be more of what I think the world needs is enough! This quote reminds me to be the light, love, joy, peace and grace the world needs.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Make an effort to recognize and praise your team — Studies support the fact that when you make employee praise and recognition a part of your culture, employees feel more connected and happier in their work environment. As a manager I implemented the 5 Star Recognition program and it was a huge hit. It allowed other employees to recognize their peers for doing things as small as holding the door for a peer or as large as responding to a code in the hospital. It really lit a light for employees who thrive off of positive feedback.

Encourage Employees to Develop Friendships — We spend almost anywhere between 70–80 percent of our lives at work, now imagine spending that much time around people you don’t like or don’t know. Who you work with makes a huge impact on your mental health and overall productivity. When employees cultivate authentic friendships they are more likely to work better in teams, coordinate tasks easily, and work more efficiently. It’s also an added bonus that working friendships can decrease daily stress, anxiety, and depression while increasing feelings of happiness and connection.

Focus on Personal Development — Millennials and the younger workforce are craving progress, achievement and consistent development. Giving them outlets for growth will go a long way in their overall sense of personal fulfillment. As a clinician who also managed a team, I always made personal development a part of our conversations. When we set our goals for work we also set goals for their own personal growth. This conversation alone made our team feel as if the company supported them as a person and was also invested in their own happiness.

Avoid Burnout by Allowing Remote Days to Renew Focus and Remove Distractions — The pandemic has proven how beneficial working from home can be. We’ve seen increased work productively but most importantly, employees have seen a decrease in stress and overwhelm. While a 100% work from home schedule may not be feasible for every employee, this is definitely something that should be considered as a mental health initiative.

Normalize “Fun” At Work — Many times employees can become overwhelmed with the constant deadlines, duties and pressure of their daily obligations. Normalizing the need to laugh and participate in lighthearted activities can assist teams in finding a small stress release during a long work day. This can be achieved with a little planning. New Years is my favorite holiday so one year I printed out Social Bingo Cards for our team to complete during the day. The Bingo card had items on it such as “take a NYE selfie, play thumb war with a co-worker, Find a NYE Resolution accountability partner,” The winners received a small gift card. It made a huge impact and our team now expects it every year!

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

What can’t be ignored is that studies show that almost 300 million people worldwide suffer from depression. These people are our families, they are our co-workers, they are our friends. You’d be surprised to find out that many times the people who need the most support will give you warning signs now. The only way to truly make an impact is to have transparent conversations frequently with our teams about the importance of tending to their mental health. As a manager I mentioned our EAP program during each meeting, and even left my door open for any members who needed to speak openly about their struggles. If being treated for depression was normalized, the stigma of reaching out would be eliminated.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious and having other mental health issues ? Can you explain?

I think one of the most powerful things we can do to support each other is to simply normalize the idea that it is okay for someone to “not be okay.” There is an amazing amount of pressure for individuals to deny and minimize their emotions so that they can live up to unrealistic social expectations. This pressure causes people to eventually shut down, blow up or break down, leaving them and their families in turmoil. Encouraging the people around us to be honest, vocal and transparent about how they feel can serve as a huge release for people who have been conditioned to hide their emotions.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

There are thousands of habits that you can implement into your life but the best ones are the ones that allow you to experience life as you would ideally like to. For example, if you would like to experience more energy in your life then you would benefit from setting a standard sleep and wake time, eating more foods that give you energy, or participating in activities that physically energize you. If you would like to experience a more joyful life, then implementing an hour per day to listen to your favorite comedy special, scheduling more time to spend with people who bring you joy or simply saying no to things that subtract from your joyful state can all be new habits for you to explore.

I believe that all things we do good or bad should all serve a purpose. Once you become clear on what type of life you want to live and most importantly how you want your life to feel, then you can become intentional about seeking out the opportunities to invite those things into your life.

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

Absolutely! I enjoy being out in nature. It is one of my most favorite ways to simply disconnect from my world and invite adventure into my life. Taking a journey down a new hiking trail gives me time to silence my thoughts and enjoy being present in a very calm moment. During my nature walks I breathe deeply, relax my shoulders and release the tensions in my neck. I allow myself to reconnect to my feelings of peace and happiness by reflecting on things that I am grateful for and excited about. I can literally spend an entire day out in nature, not moving, not thinking, not doing anything except enjoying my own presence. This act can be powerful for people who have a lot of obligations and responsibilities, it’s refreshing and powerful to just stop it all and be still.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

The pandemic brought on a lot of unexpected and challenging transitions for a lot of people. We were forced to adapt as best we could and this prompted many of us to finally take action on dreams and ambitions we would have never considered otherwise. Made For These Times by Justin Zoradi was powerful for me when I was faced with my own life transitions. This book does an amazing job at reminding us how we are all connected and many times our transitions are life changing not just for ourselves but also for everyone we come into contact with. It’s a powerful shift of perspective when you see how much impact your life can have on the world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Unapologetic Self Expression! Much of the work I do with my clients is centered around helping them overcome barriers that hinder their ability to fully accept who they are and show themselves to the world. If I could give the world anything it would be the unshakable confidence to simply be everything they desire to be in their hearts. It’s in this authentic self-expression that people are able to birth the greatest inventions, help the most people and create the most change in the world! One person’s awakening could free thousands!

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

You can always find me at my website www.brittainynoel.com and on social media @BrittainyNoel.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!