Britt Nichols of ExamSoft: “Develop a consistent technology strategy”

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Britt Nichols.

Britt Nichols is SVP at ExamSoft, a Turnitin company, that builds scalable education technology software solutions that provide the highest level of exam security and integrity to education and certification institutions across a variety of verticals, settings and modalities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve had a varied background across different industries and with diverse roles. I started in the entertainment industry, transitioned to executive recruitment in the financial services industry, and then moved on to entrepreneurship, launching a job board for senior care professionals. From there, I made the move into higher education working for a company that at the time was at the forefront of partnering with non-profit universities to create online master’s degree programs. Now, I am at ExamSoft leading client interactions. At the heart of each role though, I have always valued the opportunity to bring ownership through a creative problem-solving mindset. I always look for the opportunity to work with talented people who are willing to work with me to tackle interesting challenges that will hopefully make a meaningful impact.

After I sold a small company that I had been a co-owner of, I went to work at an organization that had significantly more people. I had to hit the ground running and since this company didn’t have a structured, formal introduction period, whenever I met someone new in a meeting or hallway, I made sure to introduce myself. Unfortunately, that led to me introducing myself to the same 6’3”, 225 lb former professional NFL linebacker three times. The third time, this handsome, kind, yet formidable man, looked at me and said with a smile, “Are you messing with me? I know who you are by now.” We both shared a good laugh at my inability to remember if I was coming or going and ultimately became good coworkers. Needless to say, this was a good lesson for me to remember to slow down, pay attention to what I am doing, and keep a good sense of humor because starting new opportunities always comes with awkward steps. Of course, it was also a good reminder of why I need to proactively practice my name association techniques.

I have always found that success is a team effort, so it is really hard for me to single out just one person. I’m grateful for so many people and have been fortunate enough to have many talented friends, team members, coworkers, colleagues, subordinates, and leaders that I have worked with throughout the years, that each has a story I could tell. Early on though, I had a wonderful mentor, Michael Martinolich, who helped me transition into the professional world and proved you can be caring, gracious, and successful all at the same time. Even though I was young, green, and inexperienced when he hired me, he treated me with respect and appreciation while guiding me with solid criticism. He wasn’t afraid to be firm enough to tell me when to slow down and listen, but would also value my opinion.

There are some podcasts I really enjoy listening to such as RadioLab, Mobituaries, Freakonomics, and Revisionists History. These podcasts help me gain space from what I’m doing on a daily basis. I think it’s their great story-telling that fully engages me and helps me learn something new or think about a subject in a new and different way. I really love these “aha” moments and try to find one every day.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose-driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

ExamSoft was founded in 1998 as a computer-based alternative to a pencil-and-paper Bar exam. The company has grown since then and the software has evolved into a comprehensive assessment solution that delivers a convenient, secure, and actionable assessment experience for organizations in a breadth of disciplines including law, nursing, and certification entities. Our vision is to harness the power of data to transform learning for everyone, everywhere, and our mission is to deliver superior assessment solutions to increase learning performance for every student, teacher, and institution. Our vision remains our north star and guides us in delivering an elevated testing experience up and down the educational ladder. In the 20+ years since our founding, we’ve proudly administered over 75 million exams, and currently empower over 2,000 programs to realize the benefits of data-informed, student-first learning solutions.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?



In October of 2020, ExamSoft was purchased by Turnitin. This was an exciting opportunity for ExamSoft to join a bigger organization that is looking to be a leader in end-to-end assessment. So currently, I’m focusing on the integration project that will help these respective providers come together to give faculty even more actionable insights in one place that will further improve student learning outcomes.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation isn’t something an organization can expect to implement once and then forget about — it requires a fundamental shift in operations and in mindset. For educational institutions, digital transformation provides the ability to capture data with greater visibility and with more efficiency — and then being able to digest that data and put it into action. From an operational standpoint, digital transformation refers to adopting new technologies and processes across every business unit, increasing value and improving experiences for all of the users. To do so, organizations must embrace the uncertainty that comes with letting go of outdated processes in favor of new solutions with the potential to transform operations for good.

There is no one-size-fits-all method to accommodate digital transformation, as it depends on organizational goals, size, and other qualifying factors. However, at the beginning stages, an organization should think holistically rather than individually. You must understand the inner-workings of an entire organization and how that fits within the larger institution or body.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Organizations of all sizes can reap the benefits of digital transformation. At ExamSoft, I work closely with higher educational institutions and certifying bodies, and see the opportunity for organizations both large and small to examine their processes and think iteratively about serving students, test-takers, and educators. This could range from monitoring student progress or benchmarking metrics for success to drilling into learning areas that need additional attention and remediation — all using the power of assessment data.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

In higher education, digital transformation adoption is more than simply delivering and completing assessments. Delivering exams through a computer is digitization — not transformation. To truly be transformative, faculty, students, and accrediting bodies need to see how they can use the data they capture digitally to make efficient, effective, and positive change.

A good example of using ExamSoft for more than the digitization of exams is our client Tufts University School of Dental Medicine (TUSDM), a leading dental college and one of the largest in the country. The school has been using our solutions since 2013 and has recently used the platform to replicate the national board exam experience to better prepare students for those exams post-graduation. TUSDM also dug into the resulting psychometrics for close analysis of what was and wasn’t working for students and to identify teaching best practices. With ExamSoft’s comprehensive assessment data and reporting, TUSDM was able to pinpoint areas for improvement in both the curriculum and in exam content, giving faculty a magnifying glass into any adjustments to improve the quality of instruction and exam delivery. ExamSoft’s technology takes it one step further for exam-takers, supplying custom Strengths & Opportunities Reports that show them which areas to focus their studies on. To show the level of granularity possible with digital transformation, TUSDM took advantage of the question categorization feature to not only show the effectiveness of its program, but also to facilitate curriculum mapping. Digital transformation allows us to instantly access data like this at our fingertips and use it to transform learning outcomes.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

For established institutions, it can be difficult to put to rest operational processes that previously were the standard before the proliferation of digital technologies. In other words, these organizations tend to be risk-averse and less willing to take chances on what they view as unpredictable and emerging. Other organizations have embraced digital transformation, but may find challenges in keeping pace with changing trends. I believe that frictionless implementation requires effective change management. There might be one person or team responsible for managing an entire digital overhaul and with effective change management, this could look like equipping this team with discussions around relevant pain points, clearly delineating what’s needed for this change and ensuring consistency with any new team members. As with any change, everyone needs to know what has to be accomplished and why it is important, clear milestones and goals have to be set, and the entire team has to keep each other accountable and focused on achieving the outcome. Most importantly, once you begin the road of digital transformation, you have to remember that it will not be a stagnant journey with a fixed end marker. Instead, it will open up new possibilities with more opportunities.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Develop a consistent technology strategy. In our work with higher education clients, we find that many instructors aren’t trained in deploying a unified digital learning strategy — their expertise lies in their respective disciplines. Instructors need to be able to seamlessly implement tech so it fades into the background as an extension of their curriculum, allowing them to focus on instruction while knowing their assessment solution is armed and at the ready. We recommend creating a foundational base of digital information, so that the experience for each user (from faculty to student) is the same. This consistency helps remove barriers so that teachers can focus on teaching and students on learning and assessing their aptitude.

Start and end with the user. Digital transformation at its heart is about improving user experience across every touchpoint. Consider your own market evolution, and how you can use this journey to increase value to your users. For us, this looks like ensuring we deliver a frictionless exam delivery experience from the time you log on to when you log off, while keeping an ear to the ground for emerging trends that might impact customer expectations and require quick pivots in strategy. This happened with us rather serendipitously when we listened to our clients who said they wanted a remote proctoring tool in 2017 and 2018. We started developing a solution to meet those needs and had it ready to go and in-market by January of 2020 — just before the pandemic made remote proctoring a necessity for many colleges, universities and licensure programs. Because we were following the trends and listening to our customers, we were able to help when it really counted.

Keep equity at center stage. When developing and administering a strategy in higher education, equity includes ensuring that students have the opportunities to see the specific areas in which they are struggling and those remediation opportunities engage and empower them to continually make progress. We feel our software can be an equalizer, because faculty are able to leverage our tools to ensure that students are equipped with the same level of skills and talent needed to advance in their chosen field.

Look holistically. Don’t focus on how you can deploy a piecemeal digital overhaul. Instead, think in terms of rolling it out as broadly as possible and with as few disruptions as possible. Continuing to operate in silos will only keep your business from the cutting edge of the latest advancements in technology. You’ll benefit from examining how your program or organization intertwines from a digital perspective, and then using this to develop a foundation for building that unified user experience.

Use data to drive decisions. At ExamSoft, our assessment data gives faculty what’s needed to help remediate and engage students, while improving learning outcomes and meeting program and department goals. The same applies to an organization — collect data when rolling out a strategy and use it as a springboard to constantly iterate and optimize.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Technology will only continue evolving at breakneck speed, and organizations need to welcome this change and adopt processes that allow them to breathe innovation into their core competencies. How do we get there? Through detailed strategic planning. ExamSoft serves higher education, licensing and certification bodies, and public organizations and we often see that these groups are operating in silos. Due to these groups often operating on an individual rather than holistic level, there is reticence to move toward widespread digital adoption. Instructors and administrators have to redefine what it means to be an educator, and students must adjust to new modes of learning, assessment, and instruction. Leadership and administration must recognize the value of digital adoption and adequately allocate the time and resources needed to move this process along. In other words, to effectively lean into innovation, all groups and stakeholders must be working toward the same goal. We recommend institutions approach with a programmatic mindset and think through the different aspects of what this plan should contain, leaving no stone unturned and examining all aspects through a business but user-first lens. Coming together as one unit and creating a strategic plan helps unify these disparate positions into a clear path for adoption, with an established outlook and outcome.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One quote that stands out is from artist Bob Ross who reminds us that “there’s no such thing as mistakes, only happy accidents.” It’s helped me learn to embrace mistakes as opportunities to ask what can be learned from the experience. Failure doesn’t come from making mistakes — it’s from repeating mistakes without using them as catalysts for change and growth.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can keep up with us on our website or follow us on LinkedIn. We also regularly publish insights on our blog, where readers can stay informed on the latest assessment and education-related trends and topics.