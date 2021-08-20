Britney King: “Become aware of negative self-talk”

Become aware of negative self-talk. If I listened to every bad thing I’ve said about myself and my work I would not have created a single piece. Think about how many clients benefit from what you do, not finishing is a worse disservice, plus this “talk” is just that, talk. It’s always worse in your eyes. When you feel the negative thoughts creeping in, switch to something positive. “I really sucked at that” becomes “but I did this part really well and next time it will be even better.”

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Britney King.

She is a bridal gown designer and sewing teacher from Victoria, BC Canada. As Threadora Gowns she creates half-scale dress patterns to teach the more difficult sewing techniques easily and affordably.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the beach city of Penticton, BC with my parents and one older sister who I always looked up to. She was always so headstrong and capable compared to her I always felt shy and insecure. You could say I had an entrepreneurial spirit at an early age creating play businesses from paper dolls and monopoly money. I started sketching and designing constantly when I was 11 and I was incredibly lucky to have had great teachers in my Grandmother and home-ec that took my passion even further.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“When nothing is certain, anything is possible”. I say this to myself when I find myself trying to control way too much at once. It reminds me that my only responsibility is to my own happiness, things never go the way I expect them to go. Releasing that burden makes way for even better things.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I read The Five Love Languages by Gary Chapman it opened my eyes to a lot of questions and blocks I was experiencing. It helped me understand how best I give and want to receive love which I could easily relate to my business and perfectionism. Wanting validation and affirmation is what a perfectionist really strives for.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance, patience and compassion. Perseverance and patience because being in business is incredibly hard. It has amazing highs but also lows. The self-doubt, the risks, the worry, not to mention all the people who will tell you you’re crazy for trying, but when you have a passion, you can’t stop. It will take time and you might have to redefine what success means to you at points in your journey, but the most important thing is that if you keep going you’ll reach success. Compassion to me is also important because I’m in a position where I get to share my knowledge and help people with their dreams. Whether it’s starting their own sewing business or creating a dream dress for a client. Without someone showing me compassion, in the beginning, I would not be where I am today.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who is highly critical of themselves, believes that they and whatever they do must meet their unrealistically high expectations. I’m a perfectionist but I see it show up in my brides as well as students all the time.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Oh definitely! I know for me it helps me explore every minute detail of a project. I have to be incredibly organized to stay on task and to meet deadlines. I use journals and reminders on my phone to make sure I don’t miss a step. Being so detail oriented I do believe I end up with a better product for sure.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The added pressure and self-criticism can really take a toll, especially when something isn’t working the way you wanted. I’ve sewn enough gowns to know every single one has its challenges and sometimes you do just want to see it thrown across the room. You’ve heard the phrase “an artist’s work is never finished” and it’s so true. Perfection doesn’t exist, that little inner-critic will pick out things about your work that you know could be better. And you know what, that is perfectly okay! It’s all part of the journey from beginner to expert.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

When you set unrealistic high standards for yourself it leads to resistance. This could be from a fear of failure (or even success) and when goals are not met you can get pretty depressed. I can certainly relate to this, with every major decision I’ve made I had to overcome these initial thoughts. Having a fixed mindset where you expect to be good at something right off the bat is another unrealistic notion perfectionists have. It’s this all-or-nothing thinking that leads you to procrastinate and you never get the opportunity for improvement. Practice a growth mindset instead, use your perfectionism to take small steps toward your goal and do them as best you can.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Become aware of negative self-talk. If I listened to every bad thing I’ve said about myself and my work I would not have created a single piece. Think about how many clients benefit from what you do, not finishing is a worse disservice, plus this “talk” is just that, talk. It’s always worse in your eyes. When you feel the negative thoughts creeping in, switch to something positive. “I really sucked at that” becomes “but I did this part really well and next time it will be even better.” Work through your fear — instead of letting it stop you, let it push you. I was so afraid of creating my own line of bridesmaid dresses but not so much because I thought I would fail but I feared that I would be inundated with orders that I could not keep up. I had to stop, and think, what exactly would be so bad about that outcome? I realized I would never get to where I wanted to be if I wasn’t willing to try. Take one small step at a time. Sometimes just to get started I only have the energy to do one small task. Start with something easy and has the least resistance for you and when you get stuck set it aside for an hour or until tomorrow. Accept there are no mistakes. I can’t stress enough how important mistakes are. The only way we learn is through practice and to believe we are masters at something from the start is nonsense. I believe it was David Fincher who said about a film he was directing that by the time the movie was finished he felt ready to start filming. Have an Inner Circle — When being objective toward your work isn’t enough it’s helpful to have a few close people you trust on hand to be the judge. The more honest eyes you can get to look at what you’ve made the more your confidence will grow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’ve always felt strongly about raising women up and embracing their true selves, flaws and all. Allowing ourselves to enjoy our passions while living life to the fullest potential. We only get the one body that is with us for life, we need to stop beating ourselves up over all the things we can’t change.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

There’s so many, but probably Lady Gaga. I find her so inspiring!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube as ThreadoraGowns.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!