Brit Taylor: “Try not to take it too seriously”

Try not to take it too seriously. I struggle with this one because it is not an easy career path. It’s hard to let go of something you want so badly. You have to learn to have more fun and let things go. If you’re having fun and loving the music you’re making, eventually things will happen for the good.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Brit Taylor.

Born in Eastern Kentucky where the famed Country Music Highway 23 slices through the mountains, Brit grew up surrounded by music — and idols — that she loved. Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn, Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakum, Patty Loveless, The Judds, and so many more. It was a place that gave birth to her dreams and opportunities to reach them.

From her debut on the Kentucky Opry as a seven-year-old, music has been a natural part of her life. It wasn’t really the stage she loved or the fans’ love for her that she craved; it was the singing and the songs. For 10 years — from elementary school through high school, the small-town girl learned and performed on the Kentucky Opry stage every weekend though the summers and Christmas seasons. It was the life she wanted.

Following high school graduation, she packed her bags, her black Karate belt, her dog and her dreams which had become goals, and she travelled that famed Music Highway out of Kentucky and into Tennessee.

She went to work. In her first five years in Tennessee, she not only earned a college degree, she turned a music business internship into a four-year publishing contract with CALIV Entertainment, later Spirit Music Group. It was there, during those next four years, where Brit co-wrote with some of the top names in the business and where Brit and her band wrote and released an EP and toured the United States. She also married the love of her life and bought a mini-farm, firmly planting her roots in Tennessee.

Everything seemed to be going great until suddenly it wasn’t. There was the divorce from a person who was less committed to marriage than she was, the death of her beloved dog, a car break down, the bank wanting her house and the break-up of her band. While it might have made great lyrics for a country song, it made for a hard winter of living for Brit.

With those dreams turned goals still firmly in place, Brit looked deep inside her soul and knew it was time to create the kind of music that was honest to her. Without looking back, she started anew, leaving her publishing deal, her band and her marriage behind.

It took real courage. Forming a small business to pay the bills and feed her mini-farm menagerie of dogs, cat, goats and chickens, Brit was able to become her “real me,” reaching into her heart to create the lyrics and the sounds that reflect who she is.

Just a few months after leaving her publishing deal and just enough time to start wondering if she had done the right thing, Brit found her answer. She was given an opportunity to write with hit songwriter and rock-star Dan Aurbach. “It was incredible,” Brit said. “We wrote eight songs in two days. Dan didn’t try to make me sound like anybody else, he just let me be me. That was the kick of courage I needed to make my record my way.”

Five of the songs they wrote are on Brit’s highly anticipated album Real Me, coming out this month.

In a world where authenticity is often traded for marketability Brit is bravely standing out as her own self. Her marketability is the timelessness of her sound and the honesty of her lyrics. She is putting her new spin on traditional country music.

“I think it’s really hard to be authentic in this town,” Brit said. “As artists, we all struggle with feelings of insecurity, we all want to be a success story. So we wonder if we need to change our look to fit what’s in; we are encouraged to change our sound to satisfy radio and at the same time we are told we should strive to be unique and stand out from the crowd. You can’t fit in and stand out at the same time.”

It isn’t an easy path to navigate, but Brit learned that the best GPS was her inner self. Today, the power of her music is that it is refreshingly simple yet surprisingly complex. Always true to herself, Brit Taylor continues to tells stories which manage — whether they are dramatic, humorous or heartfelt — to be downright honest.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Once I started performing, I never really thought about anything else. There was never this big ah-ha moment when I said this is what I want to do with my life. It just always was. There was never any question about it.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story — that’s a tough one. I’d say it was the time I was backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and I was hanging out with Sturgil Simpson and his crew. I had never had met him before. But we started talking about Kentucky and then somehow got on the subject of Martial Arts. We ended up talking about Karate backstage at the Grand Ole Opry for a good while. It was so random and so cool.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m really excited to have my first solo album out. I remember reading about Dave Brainard after the Brandy Clark’s “12 Stories” record came out. I knew then that, at some point in my career, I would make a record with him. This entire process of writing, recording and releasing this record has been a real dream.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Oh goodness, I feel like everyone overloads a new artist with information when asked about the music industry. It seems like everyone wants to tell you how to do it and everyone has a different formula for success. The ONE thing I wish someone had told me is to listen to everyone with an open mind, think on it, pray on it, and then go with your gut. I feel like I got so overloaded with so much different information and so many different opinions that it froze me into doing nothing at all for a long time. You have to do what is right for you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Try not to take it too seriously. I struggle with this one because it is not an easy career path. It’s hard to let go of something you want so badly. You have to learn to have more fun and let things go. If you’re having fun and loving the music you’re making, eventually things will happen for the good.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Love people, love yourself and always believe you are worthy of achieving your own dreams and goals.

I want to inspire people to go after their dreams, no matter how big or how small.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a long list of people I have met since moving to Nashville who have be incremental to my success and journey. One relationship leads to the next and I never want to discount any of them. Dub Cornett was the first person to introduce me to Cliff Audretch, who taught me about co-writing and got me started writing with other people for the first time. Later my prior publishers, Billy Lynn and Daniel Hill, helped make me believe I was worth taking a shot on. Then there is Eric Hurt, a past publisher, who randomly booked me a co-write with Dave Brainard and he ended up producing my debut record. Then Dub again for introducing me to Dave Ferguson, who took me to meet Dan Auerbach who I co-peened half of my album with. Cliff Williamson and JoDann Cornett introduced me to my wonderful publicist Tiffany Bearden, Julie Forester introduced me to Cliff. The list goes on and on and on. One relationship leads to the next, and they are all so significant when I look back. Not meeting just one of these people would have changed drastically the course I am on.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

That is an easy one. It is “Never be afraid to ask.” When I was a kid and was contemplating asking someone for advice or for anything, my dad always told me, “Never be afraid to ask. You might get told no. BUT you might get told yes!” He would say “If you don’t ask, you know what your answer will be? That’s right…. NO!” I took that to heart and it has come in so handy in the music industry. I’ve been told way more noes (or gotten ignored completely) than I have yeses. But honestly, after a while, I don’t remember the noes. They’re not important. The yeses are what I remember! The really important part is not to hold a grudge or be upset when you get told no. It definitely sucks and it feels like a gut punch at first, but people have their own reasons for their responses, and we have to respect that. I believe the opportunities meant for someone will come to them.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

DOLLY PARTON. She is everything — smart, talented, beautiful. I would love to pick Dolly’s brain about it all — business in general, the music business, songwriting, God, faith, music, life… EVERYTHING … even what is was like to make and to be in the “Trio” and the “Honky Tonk Angels”!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on any of the social media platforms — Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

You can find all the links on my web page at www.brittaylormusic.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!