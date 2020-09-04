Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Bringing Your Divine Gift to Transform a Broken World

As a part of The Divine Shift, there is a call for conscious entrepreneurs to share their Divine Gifts with the world.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
For those who’ve been following our blogs, you know that there is a conscious entrepreneur movement underway.

Businesses of all sizes are adopting conscious business principles such as:

  • Viewing success from the perspective of “how can I make a difference” versus “how much money can I make.” 
  • Thinking about our product from the perspective of “will it solve a problem” versus “will someone buy it.”

After a decade of building conscious brands through the Share On Purpose, Inc portfolio of companies, the call to take our authentic business growth methods to a larger audience became overwhelming. It was time. 

Shift/Co™ assembled a team of conscious business leaders, teachers, coaches and mentors to show conscious entrepreneurs how to build THRIVING conscious companies. 

Our belief is that with a few simple but powerful SHIFTS, conscious entrepreneurs can experience more success AND make a greater impact on the world. We call it The Divine Shift, and conscious leaders, business leaders in particular, are being called up to lead the way to a more equitable, healthy, purposeful, and whole world.

Conscious companies and entrepreneurs, regardless of how big or small, new or old, have 3 things in common:

  1. The business is based on the founder’s unique, and we believe divine, gifts. These gifts are things the founder just knows how to do; they are natural, special, unique and impactful. 
  2. Conscious entrepreneurs are “called” to higher purpose. It’s like we can’t NOT do this business…even when it’s hard, even when it feels like it’s not working, even when we want to stop. It’s like the business keeps going, even when we feel as if we can’t.
  3. There is a sense of urgency. For right now, the call is getting louder because the world NEEDS these gifts, now more than ever.

So, if you’re ready to take your divine gifts to the world…to make a bigger difference and have a larger impact, attend any of our free events

Not sure if you are a conscious entrepreneur? Take this quick assessment HERE!

Terri Maxwell Succeed On Purpose Thrive Global Author

Terri Maxwell, Founder & CEO at Share On Purpose | Succeed On Purpose | Shift/Co

With the soulfulness of Wayne Dyer and the entrepreneurial spirit of Richard Branson, Terri is a world-class business growth expert, social impact investor, and serial entrepreneur whose purpose is to inspire potential. With her own money, Terri built a portfolio of purposeful companies, Share On Purpose, Inc., and now invests in and creates mission-driven start-ups.

 

In a career that spans more than 25 years, Terri has launched, owned, sold, rebranded or turned around more than 40 companies. She is known for her game-changing business models and personal transformation frameworks.

 

Everything she built came directly from a wellspring of perseverance and soulful resiliency, which she openly shares through her first purposeful brand, Succeed On Purpose.

 

Her most recent venture is a business growth community for conscious entrepreneurs, Shift/Co.

 

Terri started from humble and difficult beginnings. Very few people have experienced immense childhood trauma AND not only survived the abuse but benefited from it. Terri knows first-hand how to transform suffering into success, trauma into transformation and failure into fortitude.

 

Growing up with alcoholic and abusive parents in a 600-square foot rat-infested trailer, the sheer will to survive ignited her perseverance, which was later transformed into a mission to help others transform their own lives.

 

Taking to heart her wise grandfather’s words “you get what you focus on,” Terri learned how to change her focus to winning, rather than on obstacles in her way.

 

She has the kind of wisdom that can only come from struggle, heartache, failure and most importantly, the will to persevere.

 

The stories Terri recounts aren’t about the pain, but instead about the power of perspective. Back in early 2008 when the economic forecast was looking bleak, rather than focus on the economic obstacles that lie ahead, she instead looked for an opportunity to do good. It was from that perspective that inspired her to sell a successful business (just in time) and focus on the singular pursuit of purpose.

 

It was shortly thereafter that Succeed On Purpose was born starting with her own awakening: there must be a way to do meaningful work AND earn financial rewards.

 

But, it's not what Terri does that’s unique, but rather why she does it.

 

Terri simply wants to inspire potential in everyone she meets.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

