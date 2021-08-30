Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Bringing together the voices of children’s mental health

The Children’s Mental Health Network (CMHNetwork) promotes and advocates for the availability and effectiveness of high-quality services for children with mental health needs and their families. As a 501-c3 non-profit organization, the CMHNetwork does not take government money so that we can independently distribute the best information and ideas about policies and programs and how they affect young people and their families. The CMHNetwork publishes an e-mail newsletter (“Friday Update”) every Friday which reaches a widely diverse audience of youth, parents, community leaders, policy-makers, state and federal officials, and increasingly, similar groups from countries across the globe. Friday Update shines a spotlight on current topics and critical issues focusing on children’s mental health.

What We Do  

