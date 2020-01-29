BRINGING OURSELVES ALIVE

It is SO much easier to see what clearly needs improvement in the outside world, than in ourselves a lot of the time.

It also can seem a lot easier to fix or solve things for and with others too, and when we do so, it can give us a sense of accomplishment and even great recognition for doing so…

At a larger scale, our ‘purpose’ is usually tied into a bigger vision in humanity and the way we perceive humanity has to look to be better than it is right now…

So we go about fixing that.

All good!

Within these dynamics though, we can get stuck in a program that’s externally ‘fighting the good fight’ but we leave ourselves behind in the process.

This is not to take away from anyones bigger visions / higher purposes / life trajectories and changing the world as we know it into a better version of it!

Simply bringing a deeper level of awareness to the at-times extremely subtle threads of where we might be ‘saving humanity’, and forgetting ourselves in the process.

If we’re fighting for that larger cause, but consistently feel our life force and vitality running on empty, maybe there’s an imbalance there that needs a closer look…

If our awareness is forever fixated on the external, leaving us miserable or unfulfilled in our own personal lives, there’s a gap there that needs more tending to internally and in the more immediate realm.

If we are heading towards a big global vision or goal in the world, but our relationships have threads of reactivity and ongoing toxicity thats going unattended, then the focus needs to be there, at ground zero.

When we come back to the basics of loving and looking after ourselves, bringing care and compassion to all our relationships and bringing diplomacy into where things aren’t coherent in our direct fields, we are then able to come from a solid, grounded place in which we can serve humanity from our full, empowered and rooted system that’s built on a foundation of core stability and inner fortitude that we’ve cultivated over time 💫

Thats where we will pack the most punch in our work here on this earth, for this earth 🌏

It all starts and ends from within us.

💚