Thrive Global
Work-Life Integration//

Why We Need to Bring Our Whole Selves to Work, Especially Now

Workplace well-being starts with how we show up and connect with one another.

By
Fizkes/ Shutterstock

If social psychologists invented a global experiment to determine human capacity for surviving paradox, they’d come up with something resembling the modern workplace. 

We are more connected than ever, and yet loneliness is epidemic. We are rich in information, but deciding what to do with that information is more difficult than ever. We can achieve more from our desktops than ever, and yet we are physically and mentally exhausted. Our best work is fueled by positive emotions like empathy, creativity, and shared purpose, and yet we measure our worth exclusively in quantitative terms. Our teams are ever more interdependent, and yet we cling to bureaucratic silos and hierarchies that discourage cooperation. 

And as we write this book in 2020, in a cruel amplification of our predicament, the interdependence of employees has been battered by the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The psychological strain of physically separating from one another is not the least of the pandemic’s ill effects. 

Long before workplaces went remote or closed, we —Jen and Anh —were already studying the ways in which work technology affects our well-being. Communicating via teleconferencing, improvising work schedules around childcare, supporting employees who were burning out . . . all this was on our radar before 2020. The irony of starting a book about these topics in 2020 is that all the changes that concerned us accelerated, and all the problems we studied were suddenly increased for millions. 

The remedies for workplace burnout became even more urgent because of the pandemic. This book is thus about how to begin the process of change right away. 

Psychologists have noted that the inability to control a situation, especially when we’ve had control or think we should have control, can create a major source of anxiety. This, in turn, can greatly add to our stress levels. 

The good news is that there are things we can do to help take care of our mental health, especially when it comes to dealing with stress and negative emotions. In fact, one of the most important first steps is to focus on those things you can control. 

We wrote this to provide information you can put into action to cope with stress and build resilience. We start with you, the individual, and work out in a series of radiating circles to describe steps that will help your team, your organization, and the extended world (customers, community, and society). 

As enthusiastic users of technology, we love the innumerable ways it improves our work and our lives. As a well-being expert (Jen) and researcher on digital transformation (Anh), we also know how easily human interaction with technology becomes habitual and even addictive to the point that its benefits are outweighed by the negative consequences.

One of the topics of this book is about making our interaction with technology benefit our individual and collective well-being as much as our productivity. In that sense, it’s also about understanding the meaning of work and making conscious trade-offs between the “pain and the gain” in our relationship to technology—and more importantly, our relationships to each other. 

We will also focus on the blurring line between personal technology, such as social media, and work technology. They used to be separate in design, purpose, and interaction, but in the past decade or so, people’s interactions with their smartphones feel more and more like interaction with work technology.

Excerpted from Work Better Together by Jen Fisher and Anh Nguyen Phillips. Excerpted with permission from the author and publisher.

    Jen Fisher, Editor-at-Large, Work-life Integration and Chief Well-being Officer at Deloitte

    Jen Fisher is a leading voice on workplace well-being and creating human-centered organizational cultures. She frequently speaks and writes about building a culture of well-being at work and serves as Deloitte’s chief well-being officer in the United States, where she drives the strategy and innovation around work-life, health, and wellness. Jen is also the host of WorkWell, a podcast series on the latest work-life trends and author of the book, Work Better Together: How to Cultivate Strong Relationships to Maximize Well-Being and Boost Bottom Lines (McGraw-Hill, June 2021). Jen is a healthy lifestyle enthusiast and seeks to infuse aspects of wellness in everything she does. She believes self-care is a daily pursuit and considers herself an exercise fanatic, sleep advocate, and book nerd! As a breast cancer survivor, she is passionate about advocating for women’s health and sharing her recovery journey. Jen lives in Miami with her husband, Albert and dog, Fiona.

    Follow her on LinkedInTwitter, and Instagram.

    Anh Phillips

