Bringing In Winter’s Vibes For the Summer’ Season!

During the summer season, there is a level of intensity which arises, mainly during the heat. Yes! We like to envision the summer as a time for vacation, fun in sun, and travel. Unfortunately, for this time around, the huge majority of us will not have the privilege of truly immersing into Summer’s gaze. With the spikes and increase of COVID-19 infections, especially in the United States, and the fact that many nations are not allowing US citizens entry into their countries, we have to further examine how we can still make summer 2020 one seasonal vibe, never to be forgotten!

Do you remember that conversation we had when it pertains to imagery? Ah! The power of vision. The power of the mind. Well, let’s return back to the world of photography when it comes to easing any anxiety and stress, during this time. The beautiful thing about seasons is that sometimes they show their ability to overlap. Summer 2020 may end up being very tense, due to the restrictions and limitations of the our mobility. It almost can feel as if we are being taunted, and teased, concerning these restrictions. Summer will be allowed to blossom and bloom. However, many US citizens, and others around the world, will not be able to enjoy it to its full blossom, this time around.

One of the treasures of winter is that it brings that spirit of calm. That very essence of tranquility. Snow has that warming impact of being able to center you. A kind of relaxation, no matter how many snow storms may arise. What if we were to bring that very same aura, into the summer season? How would such allow many to have a sweeter time in moving through this current pandemic? Let’s allow our eyes to serve as our guide. Illuminating visuals of winters delight, that we are able to bring into the summer season; all the while, finding comfort and beauty in these very times, where summer 2020 will have to take on a different kind of meaning!

Pictorial Sources: www.freepik.com