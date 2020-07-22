Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Bringing In Winter’s Vibes For the Summer’ Season!

Images To Stir Your Mind On the Intertwining of Winter For A Summer Joy!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

During the summer season, there is a level of intensity which arises, mainly during the heat. Yes! We like to envision the summer as a time for vacation, fun in sun, and travel. Unfortunately, for this time around, the huge majority of us will not have the privilege of truly immersing into Summer’s gaze. With the spikes and increase of COVID-19 infections, especially in the United States, and the fact that many nations are not allowing US citizens entry into their countries, we have to further examine how we can still make summer 2020 one seasonal vibe, never to be forgotten!

Do you remember that conversation we had when it pertains to imagery? Ah! The power of vision. The power of the mind. Well, let’s return back to the world of photography when it comes to easing any anxiety and stress, during this time. The beautiful thing about seasons is that sometimes they show their ability to overlap. Summer 2020 may end up being very tense, due to the restrictions and limitations of the our mobility. It almost can feel as if we are being taunted, and teased, concerning these restrictions. Summer will be allowed to blossom and bloom. However, many US citizens, and others around the world, will not be able to enjoy it to its full blossom, this time around.

One of the treasures of winter is that it brings that spirit of calm. That very essence of tranquility. Snow has that warming impact of being able to center you. A kind of relaxation, no matter how many snow storms may arise. What if we were to bring that very same aura, into the summer season? How would such allow many to have a sweeter time in moving through this current pandemic? Let’s allow our eyes to serve as our guide. Illuminating visuals of winters delight, that we are able to bring into the summer season; all the while, finding comfort and beauty in these very times, where summer 2020 will have to take on a different kind of meaning!

Pictorial Sources: www.freepik.com

Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Finding your personal rhythm will set you free!

by Kelly Herrick
Guiga Pir / EyeEm/Getty Images
Well-Being//

Why Warmer Weather May Actually Leave You More Stressed

by The Ladders
Community//

What Season Makes You Jolly

by Denise Little

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.