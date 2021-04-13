Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Bringing Awareness to What We Eat Helps Us Connect to the World We Live in

There is no more obvious connection between our bodies and the planet than our daily decisions about the food we choose to consume.

There is no more obvious connection between our bodies and the planet than our daily decisions about the food we choose to consume. Food represents the transfer of the sun’s energy, stored in plants and animals and released into our bodies through our digestive system. We replace billions of cells every day with the food we consume being used as building blocks for our body. It determines the composition of our cell membranes, bone marrow, hormones, blood, skin and hair. By bringing a deeper awareness to our diet, we can attune our unique and delicately balanced digestive system. What we decide to eat speaks volumes about how we view our place in the world. Introducing a plant-based diet can be an effective significant step towards harmony with our body and the place we live in.

As the global population grows so do the demands that our food system puts on the natural environment. Currently 59% of all the land capable of growing crops is used to grow food for livestock. This represents an enormous inefficiency in the way we feed ourselves and places unnecessary demand on the planet’s scarce resources. The equivalent land could be used to grow plants that would feed the human population many times over.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has said that livestock farming is the leading source of climate change, responsible for approximately 7,516 million tons of CO2 emissions per year, or 14.5% of total annual global emissions. The negative environmental impacts of heavy meat consumption are evident. We also need to consider carefully what type of food we consume as our nutrition has a lasting impact on our bodies. A number of studies show that a human diet rich in animal protein increases the production of the growth hormone IGF-1, too much of which may trigger colon, prostate, and breast cancer. The growth in meat consumption, coupled with the worsening environment and resulting diminished quality of food, might also be a reason for the increase in cases of colon and several types of stomach cancer.

If we are serious about addressing climate change, we are going to have to adapt and make changes to our behaviour. One of the simplest ways to do this is by adjusting our intake of animal proteins. In his 2019 book “We are the Weather” the philosopher, Jonathan Safran Froer suggests restricting our intake of animal-based products to just one meal per day.

I believe that everyone can be an agent of change in our world. We don’t need to make radical choices. But by understanding ourselves, our planet and making conscious choices, we can affect change that ripples through our society and brings lasting, positive change for the world.

Whilst veganism is a choice that is unquestionably beneficial for the planet, it shouldn’t be seen as restrictive for those who love to eat well. Eating a vegan diet can open up a whole array of interesting flavours and can help you be more creative in the kitchen, as well as being better for your health. It also presents a lifestyle choice that allows us to connect more deeply with the earth.

There are many inspiring chefs turning their skills to help you create delicious plant-based meals at home. One of my favourites is the British chef, Anna Jones. Her recipes combine flavour and texture to create soulful meals that are both good to eat, and sustainable. Yotam Ottolenghi’s form of middle eastern cooking has a heavy focus on vegetables and his new book Flavour is a true culinary exploration. His vegan version of a classic pasta ragu sauce, enriched with mushrooms and miso is sure to stimulate your taste buds.

I believe that embracing a way of life that values life and nature can also help us make better choices in other areas of our life as we gain a better understanding of our place in the world and our impact on it. So, as we start to see the first signs of spring and the start of a new life cycle, I urge you to consider the way that we take that energy from nature into our bodies and enjoy the wonderful nourishment that a plant-rich diet can offer.

    Lola Till, Author, Educator, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur at The Harmonist

    Lola Till is the creator of The Harmonist Maison de Parfum which was inspired by the philosophy of Feng Shui, the traditional Chinese concept of empowering our inner self and our whole life by bringing us into harmony with the world around us. Working with top perfumers and using natural ingredients, Lola translated the qualities of the five elements into the world of high parfumerie to craft a range of scents with its own unique and modern signature into a successful global luxury brand with flagship stores in Paris and Los Angeles.
    She is the author of “Be your own Harmonist” slated to launch in the Fall of 2020, a self- help book dedicated to advance knowledge and educate the reader of the delicate interplay between our physical, emotional and mental health. As a businesswoman, philanthropist and chairwoman of charitable foundations as well as being a mother of three, self-inquiry has been the driving force behind Lola’s research. She is convinced the methods she has discovered can empower us to radiate harmony within ourselves and to those around us, creating positive circumstances. Her motivation and goal is to share the insights she has gained from her personal journey with every one of us during a critical time when humanity is in dire need of a paradigm shift to a higher plane.
    Lola Till holds a master’s degree in International Law from the University of World Economy and Diplomacy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and a doctorate degree in Psychology from Tashkent State University. She served as Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to UNESCO (2008-2018). Most recently she completed her Apprenticeship at the Gaia School of Herbal Medicine and Earth Education in Malibu, California.
    Her charitable works include the “You Are Not Alone Foundation”, a charitable organization that provides homes and education to severely underprivileged children in Uzbekistan which she founded in 2002 and sustains to this day. Additionally, she set in motion educational programs that offer scholarships to young people from Central Asia to pursue their postgraduate studies in European universities. She supports a wealth of cultural projects from art exhibitions to films, including the award-winning documentary Ulugh Beg: the Man who unlocked the Universe, which she produced in 2017 and at the same time launched “The Droplet”, a visionary multisensory installation aimed at sparking discussions around one of our planet’s vital elements, Water.

