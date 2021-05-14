Bringing Authenticity to Your Money Decisions

Community, Stability, Gratitude.

These are some of the values that make me, me. If I asked you to come up with your list, you could probably do it fairly fast, knowing what you value.

When making money decisions, there are a lot of opportunity costs to consider. The reality is when people ask me if they should invest in a 401k plan, or in a Roth IRA, or in a high yield-savings account, my question is always – what do you value? Perhaps it is flexible work hours, recognition at work, or exploration.

Simply asking someone what their goals are is not enough, because there are a lot of “shoulds”.

“I should buy a house” or “I should save up for my kids”.

So here’s my advice to you – grow your wealth from a place of abundance, not fear. Make a list of your goals based on your values, without any fear of judgment. Think of these values on a me-we-world framework.

What are your personal goals? This should inform your budget.

What are your goals when you think about your intended impact in the world? This should inform where you invest your money, through traditional investments or through businesses you support.

What are your goals when it comes to helping your community? This should inform how you donate your money or time.

If you would like a guide to help you articulate your goals, you can download it here.