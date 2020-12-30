Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Bring up better adults..

It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men - Frederick Douglass

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
As parents we have lots of responsibilities towards our children. They are growing up, they need a lot of care and support. Majority of the parents pamper our children.. that’s quite nature. But it should not be the all time scene. As I told you early they are growing, the age of your children increasing yearly. They are not the child anymore, they are the growing adults, future adults, future elders.

Teach them to be more responsible. Teach them to learn house hold chores like cleaning, dusting, organizing, laundry, dish washing. Make them to do on their own. Let them learn, learn to be responsible to take care of their stuff, the surroundings. Counsel them education is more important. Without education we are blinds, though we have eyes. Give them good education and be a starter for their good career.

Encourage them to save money, let them understand earning money is not an easy thing. Teach the value of money, let them to think before spending every penny. Parents are the first teachers for the children, teach them as much you can. Children are our asset give them proper care. Bring up a better person, better citizen.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

