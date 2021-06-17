Brigitte Segura: “Having drive is essential”

Having drive is essential. Passion isn’t enough to fuel and maintain a business, especially in fashion. You have to keep up with your peers and expect someone right behind you to try to take your spot. You should be engaging with your audience, and thanks to the wonderful web, there are many tools to keep your audience engaged.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brigitte Segura.

Brigitte is an unparalleled force with a bubbly personality who identifies, defines and aggregates trends, captivating the attention internationally with visual curation and art direction. She elevates luxury lifestyle companies through brand strategy, design and creative direction, digital storytelling and compelling content to a curated audience. Utilizing her knowledge, experience and a network of social media profiles and platforms she has owned, operated, and cultivated for over a decade, Brigitte has the tools, knowledge and experience to increase brand awareness, excitement, and sales for her clients in a uniquely powerful way.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Let’s just say, I LOVE FASHION!!! I’ve always loved fashion, as long as I can remember. As early as middle school, I was asking my grandmother to adjust my dresses and pants to fit and change lengths! I started playing the violin when I was three and had a lot of music recitals and performances during high school to dress up for, so I asked grandma to help bring my vision to life. We would co-design dresses. My prom dress? Unlike the pastel parade, I had a black and white pouf plaid taffeta dress with velvet on the top — made by that same grandma and inspired by Christian Lacroix’s pouf couture style. By the time I finished high school, I was eagerly awaiting my glossy Vogue Paris magazine to come in from France. It was inevitable that I would be in fashion some day!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

I was a designer, then a strategist, and worked on brand acquisitions and licensing. From strategist then to editor I have so many amazing stories. I do have a memorable story with Jean Paul Gaultier, and also Alber Elbaz. Of all things, I ended up spending an afternoon with Gaultier in Dallas. I had gone to Texas right after fashion week in New York to check out a spinoff fashion week in Houston put on by some amazing people. My mom was living in the area and I enlisted one of my mom’s friends to take a road trip into Dallas to attend the opening of his show at the Museum. Of course there was an interview taking place, and while I was getting situated, I noticed someone familiar looking straight at me!

I immediately recognized him as Jean Paul Gaultier’s muse, Tanel, and I quickly went over to say hello and asked if I could meet JPG after the talk. After the show, Tanel delivered on the promise by introducing me to Gaultier. In the moment of introduction, I noticed a familiar scent. I spontaneously got a smidge closer than most editors should, and said, “Which one of you guys smells like church!” I had gotten a distinct whiff of frankincense which is a familiar scent in Armenian culture, and as we connected on yet another fragrant level, as it seemed to be a favorite scent that Jean Paul Gaultier wore. Gaultier also told me Tanel was Armenian and not Morrocan, lucky for me, I’m also part Armenian! Let’s just say the afternoon was a wonderful day to remember because it just got better!

As I was a designer previously and very inspired by Gaultier, I found several interesting things to comment on. One thing led to another, the event was over, everyone was let out and guess what? I was allowed to stay for another 2 hours on a private tour with Gaultier at the museum. There were about 5 of us, not counting the staff buzzing around him, and I got to ask Jean Paul every question I had the courage to ask. And that’s “how to do zat.” An opportunity of a lifetime, this private tour to walk in the museum with Gaultier.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I started my career in fashion design and early in my career I was responsible for not only sketching but also sending specs overseas for samples and I got very good at it. I remember I would always try to add a little spice to the batch of samples requested, and my boss let me experiment with some extra fashion styles. This time, I wanted to do a bell bottom pant. So when I sent my numbers overseas, they followed it exactly as usual without questioning, except this time, I forgot to double my number at the knee so I got a giant bell bottom leg with a mini knee that could only fit your foot. So when I tried to show off by trying it on, let’s just say only my foot got in halfway. Lesson learned, double-check your work, double your numbers when it’s not a knit.

An example of a funny as an editor is when I started but it was a few years ago. I’m always backstage and I had someone speak with me wanting to put this crown on my head. A group show that was international was backstage, and one of the folks came up to me with an enormous crown! I mean, of course I tried it on, smiling… so I stood there with it on, thinking they just wanted to take a photo for my social media. While waiting to see what was up, I looked around the room, I had not noticed a handful of the models in the show also had curly hair just like mine, and from the back view in our clothes, they thought I was one of the models walking the show… flattered, I had to give back my enormous crown and would you believe, my photographer wasn’t even near enough to see what was happening.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Fashion Daily Mag stands out because it’s always been curated, with attention to detail. I’m a curator and because I have a design background, I can spot the fabulous details — many of which only the designer and a handful of editors would notice and appreciate. I then select all the fab details and curate a visually appealing story, followed by a stop motion with a little music to really give my take on the designer’s vibe. Looking seriously at the designer’s work and putting together the curated story to tell, when the looks, details, pics and music, all vibe, I get goose bumps. That’s what makes our stories special. It’s a feel good luxury lifestyle magazine that is full of inspiration and mood enhancing details; and that’s always in season. It’s been about 11 years!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Balance! self-care, self-love. Sounds basic, but I like to work hard — play hard. When you do what you love, time flies. Treat yourself! Buy something, my favorite thing to do when I’m really “dry” is to take a power walk blasting french pop love songs. Take the 2nd weekend off. I created a curated blog for my music on tumblr (fdmlovesmusic). I vibe the tunes on repeat while walking or working.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

PASS IT ON! I have mentored and continue to mentor kids interested in design and publishing. I speak from time to time as a guest speaker with college students and always take time to support emerging designers. I keep in touch with many of my mentees as well, I like to see them thrive and come into their own.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do your homework, or more so research, and do that for yourself more than anything. Do your best and take pride in your work. There’s always someone else and sometimes they are really good too. Always be positive if you’re in the fashion industry. Don’t turn your nose down at something or someone, opportunity lurks in every corner. Also, remember the intern or assistant will never forget. I never forgot what was said to me when I was in that position, and what some people or someone said to me and it made me more awareabout how important our role is as creatives in sharing and passing it on. I was lucky enough to be mentored by wonderful women (and a few men) in fashion early in my career. It wasn’t all supportive, as it’s a very competitive industry. I do remember once at a dinner party celebrating a brand I was trying to work with… the designer told me I “wasn’t creative enough.” I never forgot, and it really bothered me for years. Years later, I was at my soho local and was about to sit down when I saw the same man that had said that to me, seated right at the table next to me. Guess what? I seized the opportunity to tell him about it. I suppose he was embarrassed, and in an apologetic way, said… “but look at you now!”

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I’m excited to see the opportunity for small businesses and young designers online. As a former South of 7th designer, I know what “knocking on every door” means to get into a store. With technology on the web so accessible internationally, it may be time for young designers to take charge of their small businesses and regain the power to create and sell. Having a cute design turn to profit for a designer and for the consumer to buy something new at a price that may be more affordable than that department store? That same department store with the same brands and colors and styles again? YASS it’s a new day going online.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

So, you have an idea and are a creator. You worked hard at creating your product, you did the homework, and you are ready to share it with the world. So, what’s your message? Believe in your message, live your message, stay authentic, say what you want to say, and do… positively.

Know your target audience. You can’t please everyone! Focus on the key components of your business and target the consumer that it makes sense to. Make an authentic connection, and that will motivate the group, and more will follow. Don’t change to please everyone, but dolisten to what people have to say.

Having drive is essential. Passion isn’t enough to fuel and maintain a business, especially in fashion. You have to keep up with your peers and expect someone right behind you to try to take your spot. You should be engaging with your audience, and thanks to the wonderful web, there are many tools to keep your audience engaged.

I can honestly say if you want to succeed it helps to have a genuine love for your work. I say this because you will be dedicating a lot of time, working evenings and weekends, and holidays.

Having a creative spirit is also really helpful. From the way you think to the way you interpret opportunities. It gives a leg up on the competition in terms of product development and also strategic branding.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

Every industry has some defects, and in the fashion industry, there are many. Women not being treated equally is a huge area we can improve. Also, I would say, I’d like to get rid of half of that boring stuff out on the sales floor. You know, the same brands we’ve been shopping at the same stores since high school. I would want to make changes by bringing new talent, i.e. American young designers to add flavor to established American brands. Additionally, I’d like to see some new brands evolve into department store floors. The traditional brands are still making and selling the same thing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

After Covid 19 times, it’s time for fresh new creators, bold, fabulous and new fashion. Supporting the underdogs can be unpopular, particularly in a pretentious world. I’d like to change that. When I’m rooting for someone or something I’m genuinely excited to see them win or for the circumstance to come out favorably. I think positive vibes in the creative space can go a long way in helping non traditional people and ideas get the attention they need to flourish.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

IG:@brigitte_segura + @fashiondailymag + @socialcuratorsnyc

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!