Brigitte Ayoub of Bri Ayoub: “Not taking enough time to hone in on what differentiates you”

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Brigitte Ayoub.

Brigitte Ayoub, is a business and marketing coach as well as the managing director of an all women’s international connection organization.

She helps online biz owners stand out in the noisy newsfeed, exploded their confidence, and grow a profitable business while showing up for all of life’s events. She has over a decade of consumer behaviorism & adult learning dynamics experience that allows her to bring a unique client raving experience.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I’m first-generation Arab American born to Palestinian immigrants; I left my corporate job April 2018 to pursue my business full-time. Within 4 months, my father passed away. Sixteen months later, my Mom was diagnosed with leukemia right before COVID-19 global pandemic hit. I’ve faced extensive adversity in the last 3 years in my personal life while growing a successful business.

I’m also the managing director of an all women’s international connection organization in addition to caregiving for my mom and running my business as a Business and Marketing Coach. I have extensive experience working in consumer behaviorism (Target Corporation) alongside my work in emotional intelligence leadership.

I’ve a Bachelor’s in Marketing alongside a Master’s in Organization Development Leadership; my specialty is Adult Learning Styles. My differentiator in business: I teach my audience the importance of adult learning and thinking styles to better suit their client’s needs. I also stress the need to create emotionally safe and inclusive environments to sustain all walks of life and representation. What brought me to this work: I’ve always loved people and had an innate desire to serve them at a deeper level. The turning point for me was working in Human Resources for Target Corporation (in-store); I saw my ability to personally and professionally develop all levels of our teams and it drove me to go back for my master’s in Organizational Development Leadership with a specialty in Adult Learning and Training. I love understanding what drives individuals, their behaviors, and what success looks like for every single person in their own eyes.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Relatability- meeting people where they are, not where you want them to be. When meeting someone virtually or in-person, I immediately share who I am, my story, and where I’ve been. It’s done organically — never forced — as I am a natural storyteller but people instantly feel comfortable and see the vulnerability I’m sharing and it makes them feel safe.

Integrity- it’s the bedrock of everything I do. My goal is to always show up being 100% myself everyday; I foster authentic connections and exhibit this not just in my work. I do this in my relationships, my actions, my words. If you meet me in the grocery store, you’re getting the same woman I am with friends, family, and on social media. Your integrity is everything in your business whether people are seeing it or not — doing the right thing for the greater good is always the answer.

Trust- there’s a lot of noise in the social media newsfeed. As a thought leader whose main goal is to create impact and show what REALLY happens behind the scenes (not just the highlight reel someone wants you to see), it’s important to instill trust in all relationships. I’ve built remarkable credibility in my networks and social media platforms over the last 6 years (prior to my coaching business) by relatability and integrity thus creating this trust.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits are the foundation to success and for me it starts with my physical state. Our creativity lives in our body. And how you do one thing in your life is how you do everything. Your life is an ecosystem and it’s all interconnected: physical, emotional, mental, professional, personal, etc. Knowing this, you treat it like a unit working together. The best way to establish a habit is to ask yourself these questions:

“Why do I want this?

“Am I willing to do what it takes to see results from this habit?

“How do I want to feel, look, and act as a result of this habit?”

I ask myself these questions daily. For me, I choose to lean into discipline and consistency. I show up everyday — recognizing that some days I won’t be able to give it 100% but it’s not an “all or nothing mentality” (contrary to what most people believe at least in the beginning). Committing to a habit in the beginning is the hardest part, of course.

Success leaves clues and it’s in the form of results. Success habits without a doubt:

brain dump in a journal every morning followed by a gratitude journal other

move my body daily at least a 30–40 minute workout

scheduled time on social media in the morning, afternoon, and evening to prevent burnout + be most intentional (no mindless scroll)

weekly calls with my own mentors and coaches — yes, we have our own mentors too (sometimes more than one, I know I do)!

listen to podcasts or professional/ personal development 3X a week (be realistic in your time)

scheduled meetings with my team for accountability/project updates

scheduled days to work ON the business and other days to be IN the business (HUGE!)

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

I’m not a fan of using words like “good” and “bad” — what if we decided that habits were just habits? The last thing we want to do is place more judgment on something; that creates judgment on judgment (spoken like a true coach!). There are habits that lend to our success and some habits that will halt progress or provide us necessary feedback on where we currently are and want to go.

Failure is just feedback so a habit that isn’t serving us is just, you guessed it, feedback!

Your focus: strengthen that muscle and continue to hone in on that ONE habit until you’ve mastered it. Too often, people rush the process without giving it time to become a full part of their everyday life and well-being because they want to move on to the next thing. Give it time, be patient, and allow your failures in habits to just be feedback to your next level of success.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

As I mentioned prior, placing a label on a good or bad habit (our brain reads “right” or “wrong” habit): again, remove the words “good” or “bad” because judgment places extra pressure on yourself.

What to do when you want to alter or create new habits that YOU deem will help you in success: choose one simple action. This may be waking up 10 minutes earlier everyday to journal, go walk for 10 minutes, or just give yourself additional breathing room for your day.

It starts with small, incremental goals. Start with one commitment, choose one simple action. It’s not overwhelming and it’s manageable — it allows your brain to feel a quick win. How to work on improving habits: the first step is self-awareness. Be cognizant of what you are doing but don’t over analyze it! We spend a great deal of time trying to understand why we do something which leads to more analysis paralysis. Rather, recognize where the challenge lies and ask yourself “What do I need right now?

For instance, social media; I personally have committed to being aware of my time on social media. I noticed how social media was impacting me negatively when I was mindlessly scrolling without intent or purpose. I made small shifts in my social media consumption. While it was hard at the moment, some of the decisions I made were necessary to better my mental and emotional state. This led me better able to provide and be present when I was on social media for the business. People can sense and feel your energy so it’s best to always tune into what protects your energy.

Pro Tip: if you’re focusing on all the systems in place in your business and keeping everything you do simple, less time on social media will not impact your business!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“We’re all just walking each other home” by Ram Dass. We’re not meant to do life on our own; we need each other to thrive, and we create more impact as a community. There’s always somebody who has come before you and done great work that you can learn from, and there’s always someone who’s looking up at you and saying the same thing. I say this often (and it seems to get a chuckle with my audience so here’s hoping it “hits” the same here): we’re all just humans living the human experience floating around on a big rock in space. Our job is to help one another reach our potential and more. When we know more, we do better and do better together.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In the spirit of that Ram Dass quote, I’m looking to incorporate more group dynamics into my business. From a coaching perspective, I’m able to reach more people at a given time. But more importantly, in these moments, people are able to share in the energy and inclusivity of the group. People can feel supported in their journey and have an actionable, tangible group of people to go to share their wins and also troubleshoot normal entrepreneurial challenges.

Further, as a first-generation Arab-American, I value other cultures and ethnicities. I want to create a space where anyone can come, feel supported, and feel like they have a place to grow their business into the space they have envisioned. I want to create emotionally safe groups of people that foster all walks of life and address everything. My leadership style embodies talking about the “things people don’t talk about openly.” My group dynamics allow and invite those conversations.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1 . They need to do it on their own/cannot ask for help: making the jump to entrepreneurship requires getting uncomfortable all the time. Coaches will pre-maturely take the leap and leave their job, try something out, and not know where to go from there. They spend more time, money, energy trying to figure it out first instead of investing in mentors and experts who can support their journey and help them get to their goals exponentially faster. If you invested 6 months with a mentor who could save you 2 years of time in your business, would you do it? I sure hope so! You need to be willing to bring in that support.

My biggest advice here if you’re looking to leave your job; ensure you have mentors in place to ease that transition and be a bridge for you. Everything you do, of course is calculated risk but mentors from the beginning will support you every step of the way.

2. Spoiler alert: if you see a coach out there crushing it — they have mentors that helped them get to that point! I took on mentors prior to leaving my corporate job. I participated in programs on weekends and evenings to prepare myself for the jump. I’ve participated in at least 3 group coaching programs, hired 5 private one-on-one coaches, and invested in at least 3 course-based programs. It’s all part of the process; mentorship has changed my life and I will continue to be a student and take on mentors. I can not expect people to invest in my services if i am not doing the same thing!

3. Not taking enough time to hone in on what differentiates you; some coaches are not leveraging the strength of their personal story and experiences. When people say “I don’t have a compelling story,” the truth is, they’re too close to their own story and work to see how incredible it truly is. Learn the art of storytelling — people will begin to relate to you and trust you; two big factors in a successful coaching practice.

4. People are hesitant to share their credibility; they hold back on sharing their accolades and accomplishments — they fear it comes off braggadocios. What supported my growth from the beginning (until this day) was that I made notes on a daily basis of all the personal and professional accomplishments that led me up to this point (even back to high school!). For example, I go back to a particular moment in graduate school when I coached a colleague for a class activity. It was so powerful that it brought her to tears as she marveled in revelation at her new mindset shifts (all done in a fish bowl exercise for the rest of the class to observe). The classroom remained silent, jaws dropping at the power of coaching and vulnerability. I think about that kind of moment whenever I doubt myself and it allows me to step back into my power.

5. They don’t know how to market themselves; I’m a marketing coach, I got to talk about marketing right?! Two basic but important principles: first, keep everything you do simple — our brains seek out the most simple information to absorb. It’s an evolutionary reaction from our primal days. The brain will seek out anything that is simple, easy to digest, and clear. Coaches who struggle are unaware of the fopas they make, especially with marketing your specific expertise, sharing how you solve the problem, and being clear in your messaging. Second, you need to convey to people how you will help them survive through their problem and THEN thrive beyond it. People tend to focus on the thriving piece, but you need to address how you will help support them in the problem first. People aren’t selling the problem. You are the bridge between their problem and their desire/solution. But it first starts with you showing them how they’ll live a life beyond survival. For example, the best way to convey this is to provide clear messaging around how you help someone create more time, money, or energy. These are the three more important desires in a person’s life and when we address at least one of these in our problem-solving, we’re in business, baby!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

New coaches think they need to be doing everything and be in multiple places at once. They follow several experts on social media (who let me be clear — DO know their craft) and who drive a well-meaning urgency that they NEED to do that specific project or task to build their business. The issue? It can be different, contrasting things. New coaches end up spending a lot of energy and time absorbing this information and get overwhelmed. Further, they end up in over-consumption mode, not creation mode for their own businesses. Sure, we all need to consume new information to refine our skills and practices but we need to ensure we are focusing on creating our own work, too.

I also think that people need to simplify their offerings early on. You don’t need 800 revenue generating activities. For example, focusing your time and energy on one-on-one coaching will be more sustainable from a financial standpoint, and will allow you to get more live market research from the beginning. The one-on-one experience is a unique experience that allows you to get to know your target market on a deeper level. Are you more introverted and absolutely love the course creation and evergreen route? Go for it and solely focus on creating the best course out there!

Trying to offer one-on-one, group coaching, online courses, workshops, starting a podcast, and everything else all at once or within a year’s time frame will enter you into a feast-or-famine mindset, will spread your time way too thin, and leave you feeling burned out and unaccomplished.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

I get to know people on a deep, personal level before they become clients. I’m quick to share my story and my vulnerability from the beginning, which invites people into a sensitive space. My personal “rule” is if I can see myself grabbing coffee or a drink with them and just talk, I know they are a good fit for me (and oftentimes, I end up having those incredible social opportunities).

It’s also the small gestures that really hold a major impact. Here are some examples but not limited to:

how I check-in on them during the week

I send personalized gifts to them

I build a referral network for them

I shout them out regularly on social media showcasing their work

I invite them as guest speakers at virtual events and in-person gatherings

These are things I do naturally. Our relationship evolves; we keep in touch outside of work and we see the incredible benefit of our partnership. I find ways to grow with them; clients prefer being recurring clients because the relationships and results are there.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Do your homework, and pursue several networking organizations/connection groups that are local and global and that align with your ideal client. You need to make sure you’re also comfortable in the group, a sense of belonging. If it doesn’t feel right, you won’t stay with it or want to connect with the individuals in the group. Every group brings its own flavor and tone — they are a business too! They are naturally going to attract and polarize their own audience — it’s a foundational principle to business and it’s a beautiful thing!

Pro tip: if you don’t know who your ideal client is yet, really focus on the networking groups that you personally align with; perhaps there is a non-profit organization a networking group works in tandem with that you love to support, etc. Foster all those relationships, because that will help you, in time, learn who your ideal client is and you’ll gain clarity from those relationships. Also, get involved in those groups — take on leadership positions, gain visibility, help yourself stand out. This will change the trajectory of your business — it has for me. I’m the managing director of an all women’s international connection organization; stepping into this role was a game changer in my visibility; I absolutely love my role, the women I surround myself with, and our mission. I highly recommend finding leadership roles within these organizations.

If you do have clients already, recognize the power of word-of-mouth — referrals are your best asset and best form of lead generation. Focus intentionally on creating a client experience of excellence. Also, do some research on where your leads are coming from — ask them! Knowing what works and leaning into it helps in a major way. For instance, do you receive more traffic and engagement from Facebook? Set up shop on this platform, etc.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

First and foremost, let’s challenge the old school mentality around the word “grind” (for example). I don’t use the word “grind” in my vocabulary. It’s old age thinking; I shiver when I hear it. I bring this up because a lot of entrepreneurs promote “grinding it out” and “faking it till you make it.” That’s far from what I promote and work to achieve for myself or my clients. Also, what if we started saying “faith it, till you make it” instead? Just saying.

Let’s normalize rest. Taking breaks. Breaking the cycle and patterns of being “so busy.” We wear those like a badge of honor. New age thinking; I like to call it “aligned hustle.” It’s about being intentional on what you do and where you put your energy. It’s about working smarter as coaches, not harder and not believing everything needs to be hard.

The best personal advice I can give you as you build and scale your business: become best friends with your schedule. Schedule you in your schedule — everything else will fill up. I also teach my clients a method called the “ON, IN, and OFF technique.” To maximize productivity in your day, I prefer containing my work depending on the day. For instance, days I’m “IN” the business, I am taking client calls, hosting seminars, at a speaking engagement — it’s all client-facing work. Days I am “ON” the business, I am handling tasks of the infrastructure of the business: meeting with my team, creating content for social media and my clients, at networking events, etc. Days I am “OFF,” I am OFF. This is a game-changer. Is it ever-evolving? Absolutely. Will there be crossover at times? Sure. It’ll also save your sanity.

As for taking care of your physical state — your creativity and genius lives in your body not your mind. Your physical body is the getaway to everything else; it’ a machine. The more you take care of it with hydration, mostly nourishing foods (read: I LOVE pizza and margaritas), move your body daily, and take time to appropriately vent your emotions somewhere (journal, deep breathing exercises), you are readily setting yourself up for success.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I plan to support wellness initiatives in low-income areas in a big way. What this looks like but not limited to: educational programs around mindfulness and nutrition, childcare support, affordable urban farming initiatives, and employment opportunities.

I offer a unique perspective on all fronts. I have a certification as a health coach in integrative nutrition and I am a certified meditation facilitator. This pairs well with my human resources background alongside the marketing and organizational and people dynamics degrees I proudly carry and speak to in my current business.

Why I am passionate about this issue: I worked in the city for a number of years, and my husband worked in an inner-city school in Philadelphia. Those experiences opened my eyes to the incredible divides that exist in our society, starting at a systemic level and working all the way down to the basic needs of many. My background in the wellness industry is expansive and I tend to attract many individuals in the wellness and creative spaces as clients and strategic collaborative partners — I am certain I will be able to contribute on a larger scale over time.

As a Palestinian-American who grew up in an affluent environment with all of the best resources and schools at my finger tips, I am passionate about sharing my story. I lay strong conviction in driving awareness of what’s really going on at a local level and global level for all walks and representations of life, ethnicities, and cultures.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Michelle Obama- is that too clichéd? She’s such a powerhouse — a woman who has the demeanor I strive for everyday. She broke so many “glass ceilings” we challenge daily and did it with such class. The way she led as first lady was the embodiment of the role; she can dress, dance, has a sense of humor, is an incredibly supportive spouse and loving mother to her children.

I once caught her saying on television, “when they go low, we go high” and I’ll never forget that. Michelle Obama paved a path of new heights for all women, ethnicities, and walks of life — a true Renaissance woman.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

A few ways! Follow me on Instagram @bri_ayoub

This podcast interview gives you an intimate look of traversing growing up first generation Arab-American overcoming adversity and owning a business. It gives a lot of depth and breadth to my story and my work:

https://www.fertilegroundcommunications.com/post/brigitte-ayoub-growing-up-palestinian-american-surviving-loss-and-thriving

My website is www.briayoub.com

