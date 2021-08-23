Brigham Tomco Of Emmersion: “Your network is your most valuable asset”

Your network is your most valuable asset. In business, your network includes mentors, peers, potential investors, potential customers, and potential employees. As you build businesses, you need these stakeholders each time. So, as your network strengthens, your time and cost to build a business improves.

With experience living and working in several countries around the world, Brigham has an extensive background in language learning and international business. He’s played a founding role for more than 10 companies in various industries around the world, including contact centers, BPOs, market research, and HR technology. Brigham earned his associate’s degree in management from Ricks College, bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University, and JD/MBA from the Marriott School of Business.

As CEO of Emmersion, Brigham leads the way in driving digital transformation solutions for global organizations. Drawing from his experience managing both on- and offshore contact center operations, he recognizes firsthand the impact of accurately and efficiently proving language ability. His passion for communication comes from his desire to promote economic impact in communities where they need it most. When he’s not solving the world’s communication problems, he’s actively involved in local service and education organizations or enjoying time with his wife and five wonderful children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up in a financially poor family in the suburbs of Seattle. Being one of 10 kids, I learned early on that if I wanted something, I needed to work for it. I think this really was the seed for my entrepreneurial drive. When I was 10 years old, I wanted to play football, but the 200 dollars plus fees were just too expensive for my family. I decided to figure out how to make the money myself and talked to all of our neighbors and offered to take care of their pets while on summer trips. I was able to earn enough money to play and eventually earned a college scholarship.

Since then, I have started more than a dozen companies, sold a few and bought three. I am an entrepreneur at heart. I love to find problems and create solutions that people/companies are willing to buy. The passion I hold for my current company came from both life and business experiences.

My interest in languages really started in junior high when I took a course that taught basic Spanish, German, and French. I chose to study Spanish throughout high school and was able to use my Spanish language ability in my summer jobs during college. When I was 19, I chose to serve for two years as a missionary for my church in Thailand. I received about two months of training in the language, then was sent to Thailand. Learning the language fluently helped me connect with the people. After completing my JD/MBA from Brigham Young University, I started an offshore technology staffing company in the Philippines. It was there, evaluating applicants for language ability, when I first experienced the lack of technology available to consistently evaluate people’s foreign language skills. After this experience and meeting my cofounder, Dr. Jacob Burdis, Emmersion was born.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Emmersion uses AI to prove language ability quickly and accurately. In our target markets, more than 95% of language screenings are conducted face-to-face, often by a person who doesn’t speak the language natively. Our goal is to improve the human experience in the recruiting process, not replace it. There are processes like assessment that can be done better with technology and there are other parts in the recruiting process for which well-trained, highly paid people are better.

AI helps remove bias, allows for testing anywhere at any time, and delivers uniform results across the organization. Quality, AI-based assessment not only improves language testing but also streamlines the entire recruiting process by cutting out several steps in the process to weed out unqualified talent.

Disruptors walk a lonely road. Not everyone sees the vision. Not everyone will buy up-front.

Not everyone will agree that it will be successful. When you disrupt an industry, you often have to sell twice since people aren’t shopping for your product or service because it didn’t exist before. Typically, you just have to identify the pain that your customers are having and show how your product is a solution.

When you disrupt an industry, you also have to educate that there is now a way to solve their problem with technology. They don’t often know that a solution is out there. In Crossing the Chasm terms, there are many innovators who are looking for and willing to try new technologies. But as you progress to early adopters and early majority, it takes a lot of work to identify and inform customers since, in most cases, they are not looking for your solution. In these non-consumption markets, it helps to have other players enter the market to provide validity.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Off the top of my head, I can’t think of funny mistakes, but a rookie mistake definitely comes to mind. At Emmersion, before we started selling AI-based language assessments, we sold one-on-one language tutoring to companies globally. We thought selling to TOEFL prep companies in Asia would be a great niche. We honed our pitch deck and value proposition and began calling some of the largest TOEFL prep companies. They were uniformly disinterested in adding language tutoring services.

As we dug deeper, one of them was able to give us feedback. They said people don’t pay for TOEFL prep classes to become more fluent in language; they sign up to get a better TOEFL score. We learned a valuable lesson that we needed to not assume pain and need in a potential target market and that more customer research needed to be done before we launched a product.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have had many great mentors throughout my entrepreneurial journey — a few of whom have advised me for the last 20 years, including Steve Felsher, Jim Engebretsen, John VanSlooten, Gary Riding, Henry Eyring, and Spencer Zwick. When Spencer and I were 20-year-old missionaries in Thailand, he inspired me and gave me the confidence that I could accomplish anything in business and life. I had no prior business experience, but Spencer had already learned four languages, lived in three foreign countries, and held significant business experience. He helped me add a zero or two to the scale of my ambitions.

I returned to the United States ready to build something great. Steve Felsher and John VanSlooten taught me to use process and framework when analyzing investments and in operating my businesses. Steve helped me understand that I did not have to recreate the wheel each time I built a company but could leverage proven operating methods, allowing me to focus on innovations. Henry Eyring and Gary Riding taught me that people are the most valuable asset in life and business. If you want to build a great business, bring in great people. This principle is one of the sources of my passion for Emmersion — we build high-quality language assessments to help companies make sure they hire the right talent.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

We have all heard the phrase, “If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.” This advice can save both time and money, but it can also prevent us from pursuing our curious nature and being truly innovative. It is hard to give a black-and-white framework for when disruption is good or bad, but I like to analyze it in terms of ROI, scale, and prioritization.

ROI: If I disrupt this industry or product, will it return enough money relative to the time, distraction, and money I will have to spend to disrupt it. Scale: If I disrupt this industry or product, how many current customers and potential customers will this affect. Prioritization: Of all of the possible disruptions I could work on, is this one most aligned with my mission, vision, and business strategy.

3D printing applications in manufacturing are great examples. 3D printing has disrupted the prototyping process and lowered the barrier for many people interested in manufacturing certain products. There are many cases, though, to prove that the per-unit product cost of 3D printing a product is far greater than if manufactured using the traditional process. In this case, you disrupted the way you manufactured the product but actually ended up with a low ROI and less profitability.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Your network is your most valuable asset. In business, your network includes mentors, peers, potential investors, potential customers, and potential employees. As you build businesses, you need these stakeholders each time. So, as your network strengthens, your time and cost to build a business improves.

Focus on building the career of those around you. I remember a point during the early days of CoDev where I realized that I was directly responsible for bringing in 90% of the revenue up to that point. I thought about how valuable I was to the business. I instantly realized how dependent the business was on me. Since then, I have changed my focus to building my team, lifting their careers, and creating opportunities for them so that they can be the source of growth.

Be the best at something, and you will always have opportunities. Learning this really applied to me personally and to my businesses. Trying to be good at everything usually leads to not being the best at anything. When was the last time you saw the Olympic decathlon champion also win the 100-meter or the javelin? Never in my lifetime. I have found that when I focus on being the best at one thing, I can always bring value to my business. When my company focuses on being the best, we always have customers.

This is why Emmersion has stayed so focussed on being the best at proving language ability. There is temptation to expand to assess other non-language skills or to offer language learning tools, but it’s not time yet. Our customers choose us because we are the best at what we do.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Continuing innovation and disruption to me is very similar to increasing profit margin. To improve profit margin, we decrease costs and increase efficiency on dozens of metrics. Small changes to many inputs to profitability lead to large increases in profit. Similarly, many small innovations usually lead to large disruptions. Disruption typically includes a combination of improvements and innovations in product and the delivery and consumption of those products.

We are continually identifying use cases beyond our beachhead (see Crossing the Chasm) of pre-employment screening. We are continually leveraging our AI and algorithms to deliver automated assessment products in more and more languages. I believe our biggest innovations will come from increased predictive ability and diagnostics that should result in reducing the time and cost to assess and learn languages. This will impact more than two billion people learning languages globally and more than a billion jobs that require proven English language ability.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

There are many books that have impacted my thinking. These books have impacted me the most over the last couple of years: aforementioned Crossing the Chasm by Geoffrey Moore, Drive by Danial Pink, Good to Great by Jim Collins, and The Prosperity Paradox by Clayton Christensen.

Emmersion is currently “crossing the chasm” from early adopters to early majority. The beachhead concept from Crossing the Chasm has heavily influenced our strategy to attack our target market. You cannot be all things to all people early on in a company when resources are limited. Identifying a beachhead approach is key as you focus all of your efforts to solve a single job that has to be done for a single industry. Emmersion is focused on solving the pre-employment screening use case for high-volume hiring (primarily prominent in contact centers and BPOs).

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Besides “Happy wife, happy life”, I would have to say, “Give first; give more.” This applies to personal relationships, building your network, and especially in sales. I think if we are always willing to give before we receive anything, we build relationship capital that is genuine.

Early in my career, when my professional network was small, I would find ways to provide value to people I hoped to connect with. It would include simple acts like referring someone to a job opening, commenting on an article or post, or sharing an article relevant to their industry. In B2B sales, you are trying to get very busy, smart people to give you 30 minutes of their time. We often forget how valuable time is. I believe we have to find ways of giving sales prospects value before we can expect them to give us time. This could include benchmark metrics for their industry, articles relating to common pains they experience, or free trials. It is hard to expect them to give time unless we “give first; give more.”

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am very passionate about education, economic development, and mentoring. I believe that knowing English gives people the most opportunity for education and employment. I would love to be more involved in a movement where native English speakers help English language learners around the world speak English more fluently. Education and employment are empowering and create lasting impact in people and economies.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am most active on LinkedIn. Please follow me at https://www.linkedin.com/in/brighamtomco/.

Thank you so much for joining us!