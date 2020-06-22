Brie Tilton: “In this life all we can do is try”

I would love to be a part of the existing movement that brings awareness to mental health. There has been so much stigma and shame associated with mental health that we have been trying so hard to overcome. The normalization of speaking out about ones mental health is so crucial to keeping everyone safe and making sure people that are struggling realize there are people out there who are feeling just like you and there are ways to help. No one is alone and no one should ever feel they are.

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brie Tilton

Brie is a young artist who enjoys being not only in front of the camera but behind it was a writer director. She wants nothing more than to make the audience truly feel and experience lives that they have never lived but now completely understand

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was always interested in film and television as a child and as a child I dabbled in the industry with commercials and one off television roles. Though as I got deeper into that world it became more and more difficult for my family to accommodate that life and we walked away from the industry until I ended up on a studio set the summer of my senior year and the love of this world crashed over me once again. And just like that I was back in the game ready to start over from scratch to make this passion my career.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

The most interesting thing to happen since I started this career would have to be the creation of my own film. This past year (2019) I made the short film Our Last Summer with the help of some very talented friends I have made along the way. A film that I wrote, produced, and acted in. This was a life changing experience that showed me how I love not only being in front of the camera but in all facets of the world of storytelling.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I’ve made was one I made at the very beginning of this career meaning when I was nine and on the set of the Kevin Costner film Swing Vote, I was in a playground scene where the other children and I were just filmed play, then they would escort us off and Dennis Hopper would return to the now empty playground and say his lines, then in post they would layer the two shots together with him speaking and the kids playing at the same time. This was strange to me but I didn’t ask questions, however I was a sociable child and as I was leaving the swings and Mr. Hopper was walking in for this take I said hi to him and walked on. A harmless greeting that lead to all the children being pulled aside and informed that we were not to speak to Mr. Hopper. There’s no real lesson to be learned from this as all actors have their own way they want to be treated some like Denis Hopper want nothing to do with you but others I’ve worked with like Ian Ziering are sitting down with you for lunch and talking about their kids.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now is a strange time in the industry with the pandemic bringing the entire machine to full stop. But even though no one’s out filming at the moment that doesn’t mean we can’t be writing and coming up with new stories to tell. I am in the process of writing a feature length horror film and even in the early stages of a Mocumentary style show. All that aside I am also attached to a narrative podcast called We’re Alive: Descendants that takes place in the existing We’re Alive franchise, and thought is paused at the moment I cannot wait to return to the booth and share this amazing story with everyone.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I’ve interacted with tons of interesting people over the last couple years and my time working as a child. But when I really think about it the most interesting people I’ve worked with so far aren’t the celebrities or industry veterans but some incredibly talented and passionate up and coming actors that have really affected me.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Keep a level head and stay humble if this is what you love let it be just that. Love every audition and every class it’s not hard work if it’s your passion but also be aware that this is a hard industry and rejection is part of the gig it isn’t always something you did wrong if the director is imagining a 6 foot tall actress with long curly hair and I’m 5 foot with a bob I’m probably not getting that part but it isn’t personal it’s just how this one turned out. There will be roles your right for and roles you’re not and the sooner you come to term with that the easier this career will be.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I haven’t mastered self care yet but it is something I’m working one. Self care is so easy in theory but when you actually have to get down to it and do the work it’s tricky to stick with it. I know it’s good for you and will only help but I also know I struggle with standing in my own way. Little things like meditating, listening to music, even just taking a moment to breath can make a big difference.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing I wish someone told me the importance of the business side if show business, you can be incredibly talented but if you don’t know the way to properly format your resume or the up to date trends for reel footage and headshot, something so small could flag you as an armature and it doesn’t matter how talented you are if no one is taking the time to see it. The second thing is take classes, it doesn’t matter if you were the best kid in your theater program, none of that means anything to these professional Casting Directors. There are specific programs and coaches that stand out on your resume to tell these offices that you are trained and educated by professionals. This segues me into my third thing the enormous difference between acting for the stage and acting on camera. These are very different and it might take some time for you to kick the habits that are necessary and normal on stage that come off as crazy and distracting on camera, be patient with yourself. The fourth thing is to know the type of roles you will be playing, eventually you can play anything but when you’re just starting out it is good to know the age range you’re going out for and the type of characters you play, then have photos and clips for all those types. Finally the fifth thing I wish someone had told me is that there will be so many people telling you that this is a bad idea and you won’t make it, sometimes even loved ones. But if this is what you love you have to be the one that believes in yourself because if you don’t believe you can do this no one will. If you want this then you have to prove it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is “In this life all we can do is try” I hold this very close to my heart, but most of all I feel it completely encapsulates this life I’ve chosen to live. It doesn’t matter how much I want this if I don’t try I’ll never succeed. And sometime it’s all you can do to just try and that is enough.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many people helping me along my way and I’m sure that list will only grow as I go on but there is one person I would never be able to do this without and that is my mother. She has been a constant source of encouragement in my life especially when it comes to my career. She so passionately believes that not only can I do this but it is what I was born to do, and having someone you care so much about whole heartedly believe in you makes this whole journey just that much easier.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to be a part of the existing movement that brings awareness to mental health. There has been so much stigma and shame associated with mental health that we have been trying so hard to overcome. The normalization of speaking out about ones mental health is so crucial to keeping everyone safe and making sure people that are struggling realize there are people out there who are feeling just like you and there are ways to help. No one is alone and no one should ever feel they are.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

If I could meet up with anyone it would be Mike Flanagan. I have always been a lover of all things horror and as I’ve started working not only in front of but behind the camera I realize more and more that I hope to one day have my name up there with the great horror directors of my time, and I strongly considered Mike Flanagan on that list. The way he directs is so fluid and beautiful that the scares hit you that much harder. I admire him very much and would love nothing more than the chance to pick his brain.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram and Facebook @ BrieTilton I am also on IMDB as Brie Tilton and actors access at https://resumes.actorsaccess.com/brietilton

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!