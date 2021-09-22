Bridgette Mongeon: “Gratitude”

Gratitude- do for others: Gratitude is a wonderful thing. It can even be as simple as a smile, or a compliment, I challenge you to show appreciation to one other person this day.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bridgette Mongeon.

Bridgette Mongeon is a sculptor and writer who is “curious” about what makes us tick and how we can be the best we can be. Finding joy and happiness in life, art, and business is the theme of many of her latest writings for both children and adults, and she is just completing her latest book, “The Zen of Business and Carving a Creative and Happy Life.” Researching the topics and sharing what she and those she has mentored have learned give inspiration and hope to many.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was a creative child from an early age and had a strong spiritual pull combined with an insatiable desire to know more. Pride and excitement welled up in me the day I met my kindergarten teacher, and I showed her how well I colored. Her response was, “We don’t color in the lines here.” I was devastated. It is interesting how simple words from an adult can stifle the young. But she must have seen some potential in me as I received my first commission in kindergarten. It was the hall bulletin board. My challenge was to draw and color Santa Claus and his reindeer. I was distraught. Try as I might, I could not draw a reindeer from memory. When the teacher told me she would get me some references, I thought she was crazy. If she had pictures of reindeer, why did she need me?

Like many, I grew up and survived a dysfunctional home. Though I left that home life when I was 15, I found a group called Alateen for teens with alcoholic parents. Alateen helped me learn about drug addiction and alcoholism in a family in my earlier teens. It was my first discovery into the inner self, how I functioned, and how we relate to others.

I’d speak to and lead many different groups — my first speaking engagement happening at 13. I liked sharing encouraging words with others who were going through similar things. Once, after a speaking engagement, a young girl came up to me and said, “Thank you, I know if you can make it through what you did, I can too.”

It was a profound moment in my life that I will never forget. I learned that I could make a difference by finding community and sharing my pain and my process of getting through it. This experience gave value to pain that appeared senseless. The opportunity to help just one other is what sparks me to write and inspire others.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I grew up when there was no internet, and I had a great desire for knowledge, so my biggest inspiration was the library. I would spend hours researching, reading, and pouring over art books and processes, learning the business and how to market myself. I also worked as a freelancer for marketing and design firms, which helped me immensely in my career. Besides business and art, I would search to find the tools I needed for mental health. My appetite could never be full of what I wanted to know and understand.

I also love to learn on my own. I thought everyone did. I’m a true autodidactic. In light of that, the library was my biggest inspiration.

I’m a sculptor, a writer, and a public speaker. I have always been creative, but when I found clay, it was like coming home. I’m a commissioned artist, which means people pay me to create. I am delighted to have had the opportunity to sculpt famous entertainers and figures from history. Celebrating life inspires me.

Of course, one of my favorite commissions had to do with literature, a monumental scene of the Mad Hatter Tea Party complete with 150 hidden things in the scene. With my love of books and reading, creating art and encouraging literacy and wonder is very fulfilling. I hope I can do that again one day.

My career has been organic and morphing. Some of the pieces, at first, seemed disjointed, but it is like looking at a tapestry. Close up each thread says little. When you have lived a life and back off, you see how God put everything together.

When I sculpt a historical figure, I get to research history and a period. When I sculpt deceased loved ones, I help families move through their pain and celebrate life. Helping others inspires me.

A few years back, sparked by an injury to my hand, which I have since had repaired, I began to research using digital technology to help me create my art. Of course, I wrote about it. Now, I have a niche and am considered an expert in this area. (This shows you that you can change the negative things in your life into positive ones. Had I never hurt my sculpting arm, I would not have explored those areas. I see this principle repeatedly throughout my life and the lives of others. Negative events can be made into positives, but you must be open to see that.)

I write about what I know. I write about my research and the research of others. Putting together their discoveries with my own and applying them to my life has been profound. Watching what it does for others inspires me.

So, the people I meet along the way and their stories are my inspiration. Creating workshops to help others find their creativity or heal from inner wounds and gain peace was an easy transition. It was what I was studying for myself.

I have also been a writer for a long time. I’m inspired by the absolute need to share my discoveries. My published books are nonfiction adult, but I am working on a series of children’s books that deal with mental health in a fun way.

Spared by my early life in Alateen and discovering myself, I love to study what makes people tick and spend my spare time researching the brain, creativity, happiness, and more.

Developing community and helping others through my stories and research has been a driving force in my life. I tend to build a community wherever I go and whatever I do. Science shows that belonging to a community goes a long way to bring peace and joy.

“My idols are Dr. Suess, Jim Henson, and Shel Silverstein. I guess you could say I have a Silversuesshensonstein type of approach to my children’s writings. Oh, and with a little bit of Mr. Rogers.” Suess and Silverstein for their incredible silliness. And Henson for his love of children and education. Mr. Rodgers for his heart to help children understand their feelings.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I stand on the shoulders of those many authors, artists, psychologists, and researchers who have put in countless hours to study the brain, mental health, creativity, happiness, technology, and more. Their research has empowered me to build on what they have discovered and helped me be my own champion and help others.

It is a wonderful feeling to wake up each morning and expect some incredible miracle to happen. This expectation may not be something everyone is born with, but you can train yourself to experience that satiation of life with practice and some tools.

Becoming a published children’s author is my recent endeavor, but I have written for children for years. The work I am creating for children is empowering. I’m having a blast creating books and tools for mental health. With this, I would say that being a mother and a grandmother is my inspiration. Not wanting dysfunction to pass down to my child was the biggest inspiration for my self-discovery. I wrote for my daughter when she was little, and now I collaborate with my eight-year-old granddaughter about writings for children on mental health and fun games to play. The generation of women, those who have gone before and those who are coming after — these women are my encouragement.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was sculpting B. B. King, I had a sitting with him in his hotel. I pulled up next to him, my calipers in my lap.

“Mr. King,” I said. “I’m going to have to touch you in this sitting.”

He said, “Darlin, you are already touching me.”

I looked at the calipers in my lap and said, “I don’t know what you are saying.”

He said, “Your thigh is against my thigh, and believe me “the thrill is not gone.”’

Entertainers have limited time. I sculpted him in 24 hours, no sleep from the first sitting to the second sitting in my home studio where he signed the bust. That night I was invited to his show, and as you might expect, I was exhausted. We were standing behind the stage. Perhaps I was swaying from the exhilaration of the music and the experience mixed with exhaustion. After B’s first set, a friend saw how tired I was and asked me to go home. I should have said no. But instead, I agreed. Later I found out that B. B. King wanted to call me up on stage and introduce me as his personal sculptor. My friend told him how exhausted I was from sculpting all night.

B. B. King said, “You must tell her. It is not over until the curtain goes down.” I will never forget that.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Diversity in Creativity

I always have many different things going at one time. My life is the most exciting thing I have ever experienced. Playing my creative muses against each other helps me not to be bored. They vie for my attention, and I often cater to the sculpting muse, while the writing muse promises great things. Many years ago, I thought I had to pick one or the other. It was impossible. Then I realized they were both a part of me, and I could nurture them both. It is a dance I have learned to play quite well over the years.

In sculpting, I’m working on a variety of projects.

In my art, I never just do the art. I also share the process and create education.

Neil Armstrong

I have a client who is still trying to raise funds for two sculptures of Neil Armstrong. One will go to Space Center Houston, and the other an organization has designated space in Russia. There is something extraordinary about having Neil Armstrong on Russian Soil. I hope we can find a corporate sponsor to complete this job. I feel honored to be doing this.

Booker T Washington

I’m completing a monumental sculpture of Booker T Washington and creating education around the project for the students.

Other Literary Work

I would love to find another literary sculpture-like Alice in Wonderland. It was an incredibly fun piece. There are many books in the public domain — Wizard of Oz, Wind in the Willows, and many fairy tales.

Writing and online classes

The other areas of my life that feel so fulfilling are the writing and online classes. I get to help people from all walks of life and all ages. Again, had COVID never happened, I don’t think I would have taken the time to take what I have learned and put it into online classes. Now, the research and the information can go further. To be able to create Market Creativity with my daughter for small businesses and those in the arts has been so rewarding.

Online support group

Sparked by what is happening with COVID and even this interview, I decided to go forward with an online support group. I told my daughter I wanted to help people and waiting on a published book to do so when people need help now, well I can’t sit back. Plus, as I learned with the Houston Women’s Hiking group, a group can keep you accountable. So “Breathing in Life and Happiness” is an online group I’m starting. People can come and get regular support and hints — both in happiness and in breathing. I know a lot about breathing both for meditation and for compromised lungs.

Children’s Books

I have several children’s books on mental health I’m pitching to agents. I’m a proponent of STEAM education that works with science, technology, engineering, art, and math. I’m and am working on another fun tech book about Alice caught in the computer. And of course, my granddaughter and I write silly things. We should all practice our “silly.” This area has my heart above all else.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Three characteristic traits instrumental to my success would be:

Focus

Loving and believing in myself-faith

Willingness to encourage and help others

Focus

Focus is important because distractions fill our world. There are also many distractions inside our heads. We have to learn to turn off the voices in our heads to get past ourselves and experience our joy. I think staying focused and on point is essential. However, the caveat is that you should also be aware enough to allow inspiration from beyond. The world offers opportunities, but we miss them because we are so busy ‘doing.’ When we slow down, we can allow those things to float in from the peripheral and work with intuition. These things change lives.

Loving and believe in yourself

You must be your own champion. You are the one that knows beyond a shadow of a doubt that you are worth it. If you doubt this, we need to talk. We need to explore those voices inside of you that are tricking you into believing otherwise. Belief in your abilities and possibilities and what the world has to offer is the fodder for joy. Loving yourself means taking the time to say, I’m worth it. My body is worth taking care of; my soul is worth feeding. Tell yourself I’m a better mother/father, wife/husband, and partner when honoring myself.

Willingness to encourage and help others

There is an excellent dynamic in the universe. When you help others, it comes back to you. It is not something you do to get that outcome, but I expect incredible things to happen. It is just a way of life. In turn, I wake up, and in the words of Lewis Carroll, “I believe as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

People like to be around others who inspire them. Give, with a true heart. It does not have to be money; it can be a smile, a compliment. Giving brings great joy.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

“If life wanted to hand me lemons, I was not only going to make lemonade, but I’d use the zest for cookies, plant seeds for future fruit, and turn the rind into compost to grow flowers, all the while giving thanks for lemons.”

I have researched healing, creativity, joy, and inspiration for years-teaching it in a workshop and putting it into practice. But even I can have setbacks.

These are troubled times.

I know the tools I possess work because they are tools I used to overcome. In fact, in 2018, I began writing “The Zen of Business and Carving a Creative and Happy Life.” I searched for how to find Zen in life and business. I asked myself, was it possible to have contentment and still strive? I had many questions, including, how is it what I love to do, my sculpting and writing were not fun anymore? I could not find any books specifically on Zen and business. I studied everything I could find about the topic. I am happy to say I have just finished writing my book. And I was able to regain that inner peace and happiness. In addition to that, I’m creating online classes for individuals. Sometimes, you need someone to tell you in the step-by-step process. Not everyone can discover and be a self-learner. They need someone to hold their hand and say, do this, now do this. That is what the classes do. I’m also incorporating them with an online group for support and accountability.

But writing the book was not without more lessons. I had to work through things as well.

You see, in 2017, just after the end of my 19-year marriage, my grown children lost everything to a house fire. It was devastating. Then, a vendor became insolvent on the most significant and very public project of my life.

I worked to help my family and figure out a resolution to the problem of the insolvent vendor and the horrific amount of money involved. Then Hurricane Harvey came through and devastated Houston.

When I was writing “The Zen of Business and Carving a Creative and Happy Life,” I came to a chapter on health. “What does health have to do with Zen and business?” I asked. Life and my previous research reminded me — it has everything to do with it. The stress of that year took a toll on me, and I got very sick and could not breathe. So, learning the lessons from my book was not just something to do; it saved my life. After recovering from pneumonia, a doctor told me I had two years to live with lung disease. Now, if that does not throw turbulence into one’s life, nothing will — divorce, family devastation, an insolvent vendor, a substantial financial burden, city destruction, and a possible death sentence.

I pulled out my old research and reminded myself what I knew and figuring ways to put the study together in a step-by-step process to get past my fear, anxiety, and anxiousness.

As a noted author and sculptor, it was hard to reveal what was happening. You know, when you’re somewhat of a public figure, you keep things close for fear that your difficulties might hinder more work from coming. You have your social media persona and your real persona. I was afraid potential clients would look at me differently when I would walk into a meeting with oxygen.

Writing “The Zen of Business and Carving a Creative and Happy Life” was cathartic. The step-by-step process helped me to regain my happiness and contentment. It gave me tools that I share with others. I have lived much longer than the two years, and even the lung disease has given me tools to help others suffering in a pandemic that literally takes your breath away. I can help them find peace, stay calm, get rid of anxiety, and have fun working with their breath.

It is just like that little girl at Alateen. My past difficulties are now helping so many.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I would expect The United States ranking on the World Happiness Report to be low for several reasons. Here are just a few.

Appreciation/Gratitude

The first is because we don’t appreciate what we have. We are so busy searching for what we want or what we think we need that we don’t take the time to appreciate what is right in front of us. I encourage everyone to begin to have an attitude of gratitude. It is a straightforward process, and it makes a difference.

Self-absorbed

Americans are self-absorbed and selfish. I encourage those I speak with to make themselves a priority and be kind to themselves. Loving yourself is much different than being self-absorbed. It is easy to get caught in the rat race. You have the idea of reaching further because that thing just beyond your grasp is what will make things right. You think that will make you happy. When you should slow down and experience what is in your life right now. Life is not about the end destination. It is about the journey.

We Seclude Instead of Creating Community

We spend more time secluding than including. The “us” and “them” put us on edge. Finding community and supporting others in their journey increases our joy and makes our lives more fulfilling.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

There are indeed cases of lack of joy that deal with physical and chemical problems within the body. But happiness is a choice. It is not something to be reached outside of the body. People think happiness is in something they have to obtain or a place they have to be. Happiness is already within you. You need to recognize it, give it a voice, and room to grow.

We are our biggest enemy. Our subconscious brain acts quicker than we can think. The key is to understand the subconscious and use tools to conquer the thing inside of us. In my children’s book, I call this our Mortimer McAllister. This little guy can push your buttons quick. It happens before you even can recognize he is pushing your buttons. He hijacks your brain and your emotions. The key is to learn tools to conquer him. Take control of your life, thoughts, and feelings. The older we get, the harder that is because Mortimer is used to taking control, but you can do it!

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

There are quite a few mistakes that people make when it comes to happiness.

The Keeper of Your Happiness

Trying to find happiness in someone else is a big mistake. Others will disappoint and should not be the keeper of something so precious. I don’t care if it is your spouse, children, or grandchildren. They certainly can bring you happiness, but don’t depend on them to provide it for you.

I Am Someone’s Happiness

Thinking you can make someone happy will not work. It expends a lot of necessary energy. Be happy, and those around you will “catch” your happiness.

I Can’t Wait Until We…

In the same light, waiting for someone else to do something because you love it, and it makes you happy is a waste of time. There is nothing to say that you can’t do those things. It may feel like somehow you are cheating on your partner, but instead, you are true to yourself.

For example, I lead a women’s hiking group in Houston, Texas. It started because I wanted to go into the woods safely. I didn’t want to wait for a man or my children to go with me. So, I made a Facebook group and posted my desire. Four years later, it has over 7,000 members. There is never a time when I can’t find a friend to hike, kayaking, or camp. I have heard the story repeatedly from members.” I used to be a hiker. I lost it somehow.” These are women of various ages, 20, 30, 75, and more, we are the women who, as children, would make mudpies and forage paths of discovery.

Another example, in my own life, was dancing. I wanted to dance so badly. I tried to join dance classes with my partner, and we did have fun, but I was not dancing enough. I didn’t go dancing or back to classes because I was waiting on my partner. Then one day, I decided to learn on my own. I took classes and eventually became a female assistant to the instructor in the dance studio. I loved practicing my dance steps while encouraging men in their self-esteem as they learned. It was very fulfilling.

Don’t be a Chaser

I knew a man who could never be happy. It appeared that no matter what he got or how much he obtained in his career, he was unfulfilled. He moved, thinking that would make him happy. It did not work. He moved again.

Happiness needs to begin inside. Then you can learn to be content wherever you are.

I’ll do that when…

It amazes me how many people spend time doing what they ‘think’ they should be doing instead of what fills their soul. They justify it or say they will get to what they love. Life is short. There are no guarantees. Do what you love now. I remember many years ago while working on my writing and art. I would take creative jobs. One day I was faux painting someone’s house. I loved the creative work, and it kept me fluid while I was doing what I loved. The owner came home and asked how I made a living. I told him. He lived in this great big house with many beautiful things, but in that kitchen, I saw a look on his face that made me think he somehow sold out his dreams.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (

Take time to learn about your brain.

Spend time learning about yourself. What you are feeling feels real. However, you may have been taken hostage by your subconscious. Realizing this is possible is the first step. Did you know that your subconscious can act 6–11 seconds faster than your conscious brain?

Add to this, as we act and go through experiences, we are primed to react. Recognizing this is possible is the first step. In my books, I call this your Mortimer McAlister. He takes control of you. Cleaver guy, he knows the buttons to push. But you can take back control.

2. Breath and mediation are superpowers.

The first and most powerful tool to use against the talk in your head is breath. Breath and meditation are superpowers against those nagging voices of your subconscious. I’m not talking about sitting on a hill in a lotus position meditating. I’m talking about focusing on your breath for 10 minutes a day. I have breathing meditation games that I play with myself and teach my granddaughter. If you learn to play with your breath, then when you need it to come to your rescue in those panic times because your brain or subconscious has taken hold, it is like playing breathing games.

3. Adventure — Health -Use it or lose it.

The adage “Use it or lose it” is true. Get outside. Do something. Exercise brings on endorphins that make you feel good. If you can’t do it yourself, find others in the same place as you that want to join you. Having a group does two things. It gets you moving and keeps you accountable, and it also gives you community. Science shows belonging to a community can increase your happiness.

4. Garbage in garbage out

What are you putting in your mind and body? If I’m listening to debate or the news of an upcoming hurricane and the horror, I will feel stressed and no amount of breathing with help. So, try to put soothing things into your mind. And, it goes without saying, if you are feeling bad, you might start to be more aware of the substance you are putting in. Consider your body and your mind as this incredibly powerful sacred space, take care of it, and it will take care of you.

5. Gratitude- do for others.

Gratitude is a wonderful thing. It can even be as simple as a smile, or a compliment, I challenge you to show appreciation to one other person this day.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

There is no doubt that one must look at their chemical makeup and health. Depression is real, and our body can tell us a great deal. Sometimes, it can be as simple as a vitamin deficiency or a thyroid imbalance that can make a difference once corrected. For example, I must watch my vitamin D intake. If I get deficient, I feel lethargic, depressed, and confused. “Knowing” your body is vital, and many don’t spend time getting to know their bodies. They live in them without ever paying attention. Encouraging a loved one to do simple blood work or see a doctor is essential. Also, it is important to note; there is a strong connection between our bodies, our health, our emotions, and our brain. Past traumas, unresolved issues can make us feel sick. Our brain can keep us in a pattern of defeat. The key is to work out of that with different tools.

The study of psychoneuroimmunology shows that our bodies and health are affected by our thoughts and past experiences. Stress plays on our immune system. Being sick brings on more stress, which makes it harder to get better. So, many of the tools I teach in my books are to help individuals look at that stress and have resources to address it so that they can let it go. I must practice this daily myself.

Also, when studying the face, brain, and emotion, some discoveries claim that holding certain expressions in your face, for example, an angry look, can change your physiology and make you sick. There may be something to the thought that a smile makes a heart light.

Active listening and Socratic Dialogue

Active listening helps. Put down the phone and look at the person talking, lean into the conversation. People want to be heard. Sometimes just repeating what someone says to you can validate their thoughts and feelings. “You are feeling anxious over what is happening right now?”

Using Socratic dialogue helps individuals learn about their thought. It helps them to realize why they may be thinking those thoughts, and what they can do to change them. You can help them come up with their own answers. “When did this anxiousness start? Is there something that brought it on today? Would you like some help researching that or figuring it out?” In my book the ‘Zen of Business and Carving a Creative and Happy Life’ and in some online classes, I have discovered some incredible ways to tap into a vital part of your inner self and experiencing a dialogue through powerful writing tactics. Things feel overwhelming when they are inside, but we can make them more organized, and they feel less threatening when they are out and on paper.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It is imperative to teach our children simple tools to help them with their mental health and emotions. I am teaching about the subconscious and giving children tools, through play, to learn to take control. I have an eight-year-old granddaughter. She is my biggest inspiration.

In turn, I love teaching adults these tools. We have more emotional baggage than children. But we can learn how to change our lives. We need to get past the years of built-up emotional sediment. Taking control of our ‘Mortimer,’ our feelings, and teaching our subconscious to work for us instead of against us empowers us to move past ingrained reactions to live more fully.

The world is in an anxious state right now. Many are afraid of life trauma or have health issues. We are in a pandemic where people can’t catch their breath. I’m developing a positive community surrounding these deep personal goals, where individuals can be accountable and share their triumphs and gain a sense of control and peace.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Like so many writers, I’m searching for the perfect agent or agents. I say ‘agents’ because I work with both children’s books and adult nonfiction. Finding the right agent that will appreciate what I have to offer and that sees the importance of what I have written and how it can help others is a dream. A great agent frees me up to keep helping others and creating.

My past publishers are not the right fit for the recent books that I am writing. Of course, having a major publisher for these children’s books and adult nonfiction goes without saying. I have a tremendous gift at marketing and would love to find a team that will work together. I would love a lunch with Penguin Random House, Macmillian, Harper Collins, or Simon & Schuster. For right now, I keep experiencing, writing, believing, sharing, and helping as many as I can along the way.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My social media is vast and varied-from 3D technology, fine art, marketing in the arts, I have created podcasts and YouTube stations on 3D, or faith or empowering women. I’m on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and more. I’m a perpetual documenter in the hope that it will help just one other person. My main website is http://www.creativesculpture.com

