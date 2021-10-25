Bridget Shirvell: “Say hello to people you see”

Say hello to people you see: Human connection is such a powerful thing. Make every contact when you’re out walking, say a simple hello to the people you see and pass on the street. Chances are it will make you feel happier and I bet it will make their day a bit brighter.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bridget Shirvell.

Bridget Shirvell is an independent journalist specializing in parenting, climate crisis solutions, and food systems. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Parents, Civil Eats and more. She’s currently working on a book on raising climate-resilient kids in the midst of the climate crisis.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

It’s funny thinking about my childhood and how big of an influence it had on who I am as an adult. And not simply the big things. I’m lucky and grateful to have two incredible parents and two amazing siblings. But when I look at the values I have today around, say shopping locally, protecting the environment or knowing where my food comes from, so much of that started as a child. We didn’t go to the mall for books or whatever; we walked into downtown Mystic to go to the independent bookstore. We bought food directly from the farmers at the farm stand down the road. We spent so much time outside that you couldn’t help but fall in love with the outdoors. Simple everyday things that had a profound impact on the person I am today and how I think of happiness.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I couldn’t pick just one person. My parents always encouraged us to pursue things that made us happy, even if my dad frequently mentioned and still does; he wishes one of those things was making lots of money. Still, it was such a privilege to be encouraged to find a career that made me happy. I started writing from a young age, little stories for my siblings. I never stopped. Along the way, there were so many people that helped me, from middle school teachers to grad school professors to my first boss out of grad school and so many others. It wasn’t a linear path and still isn’t, but I’ve been lucky enough to have support in good times and bad.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

One of the things that I often remind myself of is something a grad school professor once said. He said to make it as a journalist; you’ll need three things throughout your career and not always in the same or equal amounts: perseverance, talent and luck. That’s something I’ve found to be true and often reminded myself of.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’m not sure I would say it was a mistake as the result was the same in the end, but several years ago when I was just starting to think about really committing to being an independent journalist instead of working on staff and had just started to get in a grove of that, I was offered a job at PBS NewsHour which I took. It was a great job but not the right one for me, and I ended up quitting 9 months later. It took me another 3 years after that to go full-time freelance, and I often wonder where I would have been if I had leaped sooner. I think trusting yourself is important; I just wasn’t there yet.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

As an independent journalist, I’m constantly inspired by the people I meet and the work they are doing to make their corners of the world better. I hope that through my work, I can inspire others to create change to work for solutions. That’s a big focus of my book on raising climate-resilient kids amidst the climate crisis. In talking with other parents and with teachers, uncles and aunts, grandparents, really anyone that has young kids in their lives, there’s an undercurrent of anxiety you notice. Whether or not people are directly talking about, they are worried about what the future holds for our kids. I hope that through that book, people can realize that they’re not alone with their anxiety and also that there’s lots of joy and lots of hope. There are things we can do now to mitigate the worse of global warming and raise climate-resilient kids.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance: As an independent journalist, I’m constantly cold emailing or calling people. Sometimes its editors with story ideas, other times its sources. When there is a story I really want to write, you often have to accept that it will take time to place. For instance, I just wrote a piece on children’s gardens and their benefit in connecting kids with nature. That was an idea that took months and several rejections from other editors to really develop and place.

Solutions-based: Sometimes this isn’t the best trait, as it is possible to over-optimize, but in general, I’m very solutions-oriented, and that has served me well whether it’s finding a new source or story angle if something falls through or looking at something within my own home for instance how I can find reusable shampoo bottles, so I have one last bit of waste.

Organized: Most of the time, I’m quite organized, especially when it comes to how I plan my time. Whether that means planning out the timeline of interviewing, writing and editing a story or my whole week, when I make myself take the time to do that, my work and overall health are better. I’ll make sure I have time outside every day, even if it means writing down a walk on my to-do list and including that in the tasks that have to get done.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Joy is an essential part of the book I’m working on. How do we find joy in the midst of crisis? How can we instill resilience in our kids? How can we make the world more joyful for them? After all, kids are joy; parenting is hard and challenging and exhausting, but kids are also pure joy and hope for the future, and they make you really recognize the happiness of everyday little moments.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

One of the things my mom always told us growing up is that we’re in charge of our happiness. That was such an important lesson to learn. Too often, we think of happiness as something that someone or something else can give us instead of looking for it within ourselves.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

This is such a great question. I’m not fond of the focus we seem to have these days on happiness or joy as something to be pursued. That happiness and joy is this goal to attain. I think all emotions are important, and that’s something I try to teach my own daughter. That it’s OK to be sad, to be jealous, to feel whatever it is you’re feeling. And to recognize those feelings. I also try to ask my daughter how she feels and then we talk about those emotions. I think when we’re not happy it’s really important to take a step back and think about why and if it is something that needs to be changed or if we need to sit with whatever emotion we’re feeling for a bit. It’s the same with happiness and joy; instead of trying to attain those emotions take the time to recognize when you’re feeling them.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Buying happiness is just a temporary solution. One I’m guilty of as well. If edits on a story are stressful or if I forgot to do something that really needed to happen, or most recently as a single parent I couldn’t get a good photograph of myself and my daughter on her first day of school, sometimes I look for something such as buying a new sweater or a new top, but that’s simply a temporary distraction instead of allowing myself to be unhappy.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Get outside every day: The first thing I do everyday is take a morning walk. I don’t even check my phone before I head outside. It really helps center my day. You don’t have to do it first thing, but spend 30, 10, even 5-minutes outside without your devices and I truly believe you’ll feel happier. In times when it’s a really stressful day, I’ll also make myself go outside for a few minutes. Take a walk around the block, or just sit in my yard. It helps to reset my emotions and my day. Spend time around water: When was the last time you splashed in a puddle? Seriously? I splash in a lot of puddles thanks to my toddler. She’s so excited anytime it rains for the puddles and it’s impossible not to feel joy when you intentionally jump in a puddle. Even if you’re not up for puddle jumping spending time around water is so nice. Pet an animal: Animals are instant stress relief. I have a big, fluffy dog that makes me laugh with her antics, but is also so calming to simply pet. We also have a rescue farm up the street from our house, where we go to feed and pet donkeys, goats and sometimes pigs. Say hello to people you see: Human connection is such a powerful thing. Make every contact when you’re out walking, say a simple hello to the people you see and pass on the street. Chances are it will make you feel happier and I bet it will make their day a bit brighter. Check-in on your people: It’s so easy to get lost in text message conversations or social media updates but really check in on the people that are important in your life. Pick up the phone or stop by in person when you can. You’ll feel happier to have a real chat and so will they.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Be there. People handle challenging times in different ways, whether they’re in a rut, feeling down or dealing with something specific, but there’s a lot of power in reaching out to people you care about. Even if you don’t have a clue what to say, saying anything is almost always better than silence. I can’t stress that enough. There are people in my life, and they hopefully know who they are, that when I was going through something hard, checked in everyday for months, some of them were people I hadn’t even spoken to in a couple of years. Their kindness is something I’ll always remember, always be grateful for and they’ve made me really reach out to others when I can.

Pick up the phone and call, check in, stop by in person if you can. It doesn’t even have to be a conversation; you can sit quietly with them in their grief if that’s what they need. I do want to be careful with how we use the word ‘depressed’ though if you have a friend, colleague or partner that you are concerned is clinically depressed and/or worried they could hurt themselves, get help. Reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1–800–273–8255.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love for there to be a children’s garden in every town and village around the world. A place where kids can chase butterflies, watch bumblebees, learn how food grows, explore senses and connect with nature. Developing a love of nature at an early age, helps build so many emotional and cognitive skills. And I truly believe learning about nature from an early age and allowing parents and caregivers to reconnect with nature at the same time will be key to solving the climate crisis.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Can I pick someone not alive? If so, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. To have breakfast or lunch with her and listen to her thoughts on even just the meal would be incredible but especially on inspiring and creating change.

Alive though, Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Dr. Katharine K. Wilkinson, co-founders of All We Can Save, they’re doing such hard, amazing, important work and are people everyone should follow and listen to.

