Bridget Brooks of Valton CO: “To do what you do best and outsource the rest”

To do what you do best and outsource the rest. After two years of running a business, I’ve realized that it’s okay not to be capable of doing everything and just stick to my strengths. I’m more of a creative person than a numbers person, so I know that I have to let somebody else handle the financials

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bridget Brooks

Bridget Brooks is a former Facebook employee and Founder of the digital advertising agency, Valton Co specializing in helping businesses connect with their clients in the digital marketing space.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

So, I was born and raised in Prescott, Arizona. And my childhood doesn’t really paint a pretty picture. My parents divorced when I was 2. Growing up, I was such an at-risk youth, that my parents severed their rights from me, and I became a ward of the state at 16. At 18, I was getting thrown out of foster homes, and all that had made it difficult for me to navigate through my growth as a person.

Although that misfortune motivated me to get my General Education Development (GED) and later earn a bachelor’s in business management at in just 2 years, I still had a long road ahead of me.

After 10 long years of trying to reach success, I found myself again in another hole — divorced with 2 kids, and desperate for a job.

Fortunately, I was able to land a job on Facebook where I taught businesses how to market themselves through the platform. That’s when things started coming around for me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote, “Mindset is everything,” is something I hold dear because it helped me achieve the success I have right now in just a short amount of time.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The three qualities that have contributed to my success are:

Integrity — By always making sure that whatever I’ll do, people will never question my integrity Servant Heart — Having the passion to serve people. One of my favorite things to ask my clients before I finish their call is “how can I better serve you?” Determination — I think you can’t be successful in business if you have no determination.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Prior to being successful in my work, my life lacked a clear and stable direction.

Besides being rebellious and struggling to find a job I genuinely like, I was also making bad life choices. My focus wasn’t geared towards becoming a better version of myself.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Things started turning around for the better when I began to believe in myself.

Having a rough childhood and seeing the most important people in my life give up on me made me realize that I had no other choice but to step up. I had to see it for myself, feel it for myself, and believe it for myself. Then when I started believing in myself, that’s when everything transitioned and transformed.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I decided to embark on my journey to a successful business owner when I lost my job working for a title company in June 2019 — after only 90 days — for not being capable of composing a proper email.

I knew that my value as a person goes way beyond that as a shortcoming, and so I went into business for myself and started sharing my passion through my knowledge and creativity about Facebook ads.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I knew that the knowledge I learned from my time working on Facebook had the potential to put my business in motion.

I started to get really serious about the business when I heard my husband tell someone after 6 months of me being in business that I was unemployed. I asked him “what’s it going to take for you to see that this business is successful?” And he had a very simple answer. It was to make five grand a month. At that point, I knew there were serious changes I needed to make to get that five grand a month.

That’s what pushed me to get help from a coach, which was the best decision I had made for my business. It really helped me get all the “business gunk” that I didn’t know in line, and also get all my systems and operations in place.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I’m proud to say that aside from being active for two years now, my agency was able to hit six figures as early as our first full business year in 2020.

We’ve never looked back since because we’ve been managing to hit six figures every quarter. In fact, we’re now close to actually hitting six figures per month!

Of all the accomplishments within that time frame, I must say I’m most proud of that one successful ad campaign we ran for Boston University and Boston Children’s Hospital.Its gives me so much joy to help organizations reach their goals digitally

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In getting to where I am right now, I’m eternally grateful for 2 people — first was my first boss in title Bernadette Espinosa who always pushed me to be better and saw my potential. And then second was my coach, Akbar Sheikh, who helped build my business and brought me the support tools and coaches I needed.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I’m honestly at the point where I see each day as an avenue for new challenges and excitement. I love working with my clients, and I love what I do.

As far as interesting stories go, I would have to mention, as I said earlier, the Boston ad campaign. The next one would have to be that campaign we ran for 37 fast-food restaurants to attain significant exposure in their territories.

I also have to mention the recent development in my family, where we sold our house and decided to live in an RV to travel the country next year because of how well the company’s been running.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Believing in myself is definitely a daily struggle of mine.

What helps me overcome those self-limiting beliefs is a combination of self-improvement work, taking an eagle-eye view of where I am and where I want to be, and most especially daily affirmations and meditations.

In my own work, I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I never really had a big support system when I decided to take on my new chapter. Both my family and my husband never quite supported me.

I was simply fortunate enough to have a handful of close friends and clients who’ve been sticking with me for the longest time.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I knew that I had to further increase my self-worth if I was to get out of my comfort zone and embark on my new chapter.

I was able to accomplish that when I joined a personal development group called PSI/PSI Basic. I went through an intensive 72 hours of personal growth, where I had to look at who I was and how I did things. And I learned so much about myself and realized I truly am a beautiful person, inside and out.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

To do what you do best and outsource the rest. After two years of running a business, I’ve realized that it’s okay not to be capable of doing everything and just stick to my strengths. I’m more of a creative person than a numbers person, so I know that I have to let somebody else handle the financials. To be comfortable even when you feel uncomfortable. It took me the hard way to learn that uncomfortable situations open up growth opportunities and that most of the time, they’re stimulated by the impostor mindset. Be smart with the first income from your business. It’s so easy to fall into the trap of instant gratification and spend your earnings lavishly when investing it back into the business is the most practical thing to do. Personal development must become a huge part of your life. The learning process never ends, even when running a business. The moment you stop looking for inspiration and further developing your craft, your success begins to dwindle. By the time you realize your income is declining and your clients are turning away, it would already be too late. Surround yourself with those who challenge, push, and motivate you. I’d never be where I am right now if it weren’t for the people who helped bring me out of my comfort zone to challenge my limits.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I’d be inspiring, which I’d have to credit to my mentor, would revolve around making more to give more. Indeed there is a sense of fulfillment in seeing your bank account grow, but it’s only in giving back to those who also seek success where it truly transcends and goes full circle.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would definitely love to share a meal with Bethany Frankel. My huge admiration for her is what pushes me to try and emulate how she runs things in the business world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

For those who wish to reach out to me or learn more about my advocacy and what my agency stands for, you can check out my link tree, https://linktr.ee/beyourownadsboss

You can also follow me on my Facebook page,

https://www.facebook.com/youradsexpert

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!