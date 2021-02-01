Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Bridges we cross: the road to access

Teaching others how to fish

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
During the pandemic, we have witnessed many stories on philanthropy, grants, and the dire desire to impact both equity and equality to employment opportunities. The Mosaic Group has launched a strategy to open doors to sustain access and upward mobility by sharing their expertise and networks with college students before recruiting for internships or job placements. They understand that getting diverse students in the door is not as challenging as retaining them in the company or even the industry. See the link to the announcement of The Mosaic Group’s press release below.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mosaic-group-launches-expanding-access-lecture-series-with-jackson-state-university-and-medgar-evers-college-301218395.html

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

