Bridges we cross: the road to access

During the pandemic, we have witnessed many stories on philanthropy, grants, and the dire desire to impact both equity and equality to employment opportunities. The Mosaic Group has launched a strategy to open doors to sustain access and upward mobility by sharing their expertise and networks with college students before recruiting for internships or job placements. They understand that getting diverse students in the door is not as challenging as retaining them in the company or even the industry. See the link to the announcement of The Mosaic Group’s press release below.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mosaic-group-launches-expanding-access-lecture-series-with-jackson-state-university-and-medgar-evers-college-301218395.html