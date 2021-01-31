Bridges we cross: Homelessness

I was in Church this morning listening more intently than usual. I was half thinking about the sermon and half about the snow storm that was only minutes away. Then something I heard truly engaged me – it was the statement, “We all are homeless”. He went on to talk about the man who instead of passing homeless individuals by – began purchasing the signs they were holding. He went on to say sometimes its not about the money, many would appreciate a kind word, a gentle smile, or merely acknowledgement of their existence.



After church I went home to see the video and read more about the kind deed that has become a mission, a calling, a personal work to share kindness and caring for humanity. As we all are experiencing our personal COVID related challenges, we can be better neighbors and reach out more – if only with a smile to note, ‘I feel your pain.”

See more on this unique story: