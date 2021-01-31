Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Bridges we cross: Homelessness

Commentary on "We are all homeless"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
I was in Church this morning listening more intently than usual. I was half thinking about the sermon and half about the snow storm that was only minutes away. Then something I heard truly engaged me – it was the statement, “We all are homeless”. He went on to talk about the man who instead of passing homeless individuals by – began purchasing the signs they were holding. He went on to say sometimes its not about the money, many would appreciate a kind word, a gentle smile, or merely acknowledgement of their existence.


After church I went home to see the video and read more about the kind deed that has become a mission, a calling, a personal work to share kindness and caring for humanity. As we all are experiencing our personal COVID related challenges, we can be better neighbors and reach out more – if only with a smile to note, ‘I feel your pain.”

See more on this unique story:

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

