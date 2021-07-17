Briana Gershenzon of Renovation Sells: “I encourage women to look to one another for support”

I encourage women to look to one another for support. The more we share our own stories and listen to other people’s experiences, the more we learn and improve. As our team continues to expand, I look forward to providing opportunities to women in the same way I was guided by female mentors in my career. As in most fields, the best way to learn in the design world is through hands-on experience.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Briana Gershenzon of Renovation Sells.

Briana brings the wow factor to the Renovation Sells team. A pivot from her former role designing for luxury residential interiors clients, Briana now focuses on helping owners achieve a fresh, cohesive look guaranteed to generate clicks on the MLS — but without the high-end cost, effort or timetable.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

For years I worked on a wide range of projects as a residential interior designer, from redesigning and furnishing existing spaces, to helping clients make selections for their home renovations. During that time, I also collaborated with Mike [Valente, Managing Partner at Renovation Sells], my now business partner, who owned a residential construction company.

Mike and I were both feeling the fatigue that often comes with home remodeling, an industry notorious for lengthy, over budget projects and overall frustration. Mike and his wife Amanda, had identified an unserviced niche in residential real estate for pre-sale renovations, catering to the services we were already providing — design and construction — but requiring a simplified project scope and shortened timeline, which was exactly what we were looking for. We work primarily with real estate agents to get homes ready for listing rather than homeowners themselves. That means instead of focusing on a small number of large projects with unpredictable returns, Renovation Sells is able to take on a high volume of projects focused exclusively on attractive, high-quality cosmetic renovations, executed to maximize speed and minimize costs.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I’ve learned throughout the years to trust my instinct, even when met with pushback from clients or contractors. It can sometimes be difficult to see the forest for the trees, especially in your own home, but as a designer that is the problem we solve, balancing the big picture with each individual selection.

Are you working on any exciting projects right now?

Yes! We recently launched Renovation Sells’ franchising opportunity, so that is our big project right now. We certainly didn’t set out to create a franchise when we started Renovation Sells, but with our partners’ backgrounds and experience, the growth and success we found here in Chicago, and seeing just how much demand there is for pre-sale renovations in every market, we realized we had a huge opportunity to expand. Now, we’re helping people own their own business through a proven framework with the support of a virtual design team for every project. It’s an incredible opportunity that we are extremely proud of.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are unique in that we marry construction and interior design into a service that benefits all of the key players in the residential real estate segment: buyers, sellers and realtors. Our streamlined process of prepping homes for sale has created efficiencies in an industry that is often known for its inefficiency. Within three to four weeks of starting a project, the home undergoes a complete visual transformation. The end result is a fresh, finished space ready to find its new owners.

Anyone who has undergone a home renovation project of their own knows that that timeline and result is not the norm. It is extremely satisfying both for us and the client to see such great results so quickly.

Our clients are sellers and their real estate agents, but from our design team’s standpoint, the potential buyer is who we are focused on. Is the property likely going to be purchased by a family? Is it a first-time home buyer? Will it be an in-town residence for a retiree? We design each space with the buyer in mind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Before starting my own business, I had the benefit of working for three women-owned interior design firms, each with their own design styles. Seeing firsthand how they scaled their businesses was extremely educational for me. They taught me that you have to continually take risks to grow. That might mean bidding on a larger-scale project, developing a new product or service or building a larger team of employees. Through watching those designers and the evolution of their careers, I realized that having a vision for what you want your end goal to be is extremely helpful, but that doesn’t mean you have to have all of the answers to how you’ll get there. You simply have to start and keep the ball moving forward.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I can’t say I’m an expert on gender relations, but I know working women, particularly working moms, are having a moment. Families were hit hard during the pandemic, and women proved their ability to juggle and maintain a high level of productivity.

One of our core values at Renovation Sells is inclusivity. I’m excited to say we’re building a brand that provides a unique business ownership opportunity for women and men with huge growth potential. And between Amanda and myself, half of our leadership team are women.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

I encourage women to look to one another for support. The more we share our own stories and listen to other people’s experiences, the more we learn and improve. As our team continues to expand, I look forward to providing opportunities to women in the same way I was guided by female mentors in my career. As in most fields, the best way to learn in the design world is through hands-on experience.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

One mistake I frequently see from fellow designers at the beginning of their careers — and I was guilty of this myself — is not charging appropriately for your services. Finding the confidence to value yourself and the services you offer is a critical step in building a successful, scalable business.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

Bringing a home back to life for a new owner to enjoy and make memories in is the ultimate reward. There is always a need for our service. This has proven to be the case even in the current seller’s market and throughout the pandemic. The industry is constantly evolving, and I welcome the challenge to meet new and different needs.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

People innately gravitate towards authenticity. Promote that within your team, and capitalize on the unique qualities each person brings to the table.

I also tell our team to anticipate questions and provide information up front, ideally before the questions are even asked. Proactivity and transparency are two things that can keep a team one step ahead.

Finally, be adaptable and in a constant state of evolution of best practices. Innovation and growth are key not only for a team, but for your business opportunity.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Here is what I tell people: if you can find or create a niche within the industry, that’s the most important thing. Then, know the ins and outs of your market, refer your clients to experts in areas that are not your expertise. When building your team, think about what gaps you still have and look to fill those first. And remember, people will always gravitate towards the authentic, especially in an image-based industry.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I hope to inspire people to make the changes in their homes that they’ve always wanted. Where we live and how it feels and functions affects our health and wellbeing. Our business has shown what a dramatic difference simple updates can make when executed well. Homeowners at every price point deserve the benefits of living in a home that they love and are proud of.