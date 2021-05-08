Brian Walsh Jr. of Walsh & Nicholson Financial Group: “Find out their “team structure””

Find out their “team structure.” Find out if the advisor you first sit down with will primarily be the one overseeing your accounts or if they are going to pass you off to someone else. Make sure there is a team in place at the firm that can assist you whenever you need help.

As part of our series about what one should look for when hiring a financial planner or adviser, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Walsh Jr., Senior Financial Advisor at Walsh & Nicholson Financial Group in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Brian joined Walsh & Nicholson in 2017 after a successful career as a Senior Vice President of Investments at Lincoln Financial Group. He holds the esteemed Certified Financial Fiduciary (CFF) designation, as well as being a Certified Fund Specialist (CFS). Brian also holds Series 7,6,63,65, Life, and Health Insurance Licenses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Prior to my career as an advisor, I was a Police Officer. After ongoing physical issues from a prior car accident, I had to find a new career path. I’ve always had a passion for helping people, so I wanted to make sure my next career allowed me to do that. My father is an advisor and I grew up in this business, so it seemed like a natural fit as I got to learn even more about what being an advisor truly means. Seeing the impact that financial planning can have is powerful and I want to be a part of it.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

When I first passed my series 7 and series 65 exams, I had my first meeting with a prospective client and he was asking all kinds of questions about estate planning and taxes assuming I knew the answers to all of them. I nodded my head no less than 20 times through the meeting saying “Yea, I know, might be tough”, or “Man that’s crazy” because I literally had no idea what to say. We got done with the meeting and I went up to my office and realized there was SO MUCH more to financial planning than what is on the exams, which is what made me pursue the CFP®. I recognized that you always need to keep learning in this business and in every meeting there will inevitably be something you don’t know, and that’s okay. Just know how to find the answer.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

One of the biggest initiatives I’m working on is giving access to financial advice/planning to participants of 401(k) plans. A huge missing piece of current retirement savings plans by employers is the comprehensive planning that goes into a successful retirement planning strategy. I have created a great financial planning course and system for the employees of plans where I am the advisor and it really helps them figure out their goals and come up with a path to meet them. I really want financial planning and education to be at the center of employers’ minds when they are incorporating a 401(k) plan. Just giving access to one isn’t enough, employers can do even more with no extra cost to them.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

The COVID-19 pandemic was my tipping point. I had the time during the initial two-week lockdown to think about and fine tune my processes. I re-directed my attention to social media marketing and was able to generate leads and an extensive email list. I use that email list to send out weekly financial planning tips, which has generated some very good business. The world has moved online in every industry and I think advisors have an opportunity to take advantage of it. More and more, people just want to meet with the best advisor they can, not necessarily the closest. Putting out great content on social media, having a marketing strategy and being consistent with email lists has really catapulted my business in 2020 and 2021.

What three pieces of advice would you give to your colleagues in the finance field to thrive and avoid burnout? Can you give a story or example?

Networking isn’t about you. Find ways to help others because they will always remember that. Find a niche or focus that you enjoy. There is a lot of great areas of financial planning/advice. For me, I much prefer talking about investments than insurance. I focus most of my time on investments and have a great team I can rely on for insurance-related planning questions. You don’t have to know all the answers, just know where to find them. Create a referral network. I have a “Resource Team” made up of a CPA, Mortgage Broker, Property & Casualty Broker, Real Estate Agent and Estate Planning Attorney. Having this team in place allows you to fulfill all planning needs for clients and is a great source of new business.

Ok. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now move to the core focus of our interview. As an “finance insider,” you know much more about the finance industry than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to hire a financial advisor (not you :-)), which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing? Can you give an example or story for each?

Are they a fiduciary or a sales agent? If someone is trying to sell you life insurance as a primary investment vehicle, run. Far. A fiduciary has a legal obligation to act in your best interest. Find out how they get paid. For investment management, they should be compensated by a fee for the assets they manage, not by commission. I have no issue with commission for certain product lines such as insurance because that’s the only way to get paid, but for investment management there should be no commissions involved. Just find out how they get paid — they shouldn’t hide anything. Interview multiple advisors. I always suggest meeting with a few advisors and going with the one that makes you feel the most comfortable. Find out their “team structure.” Find out if the advisor you first sit down with will primarily be the one overseeing your accounts or if they are going to pass you off to someone else. Make sure there is a team in place at the firm that can assist you whenever you need help. Do they talk more than you in the meeting? If they talk a lot more than you do in the meeting, then that advisor probably isn’t for you. Great advisors ask questions and then listen intently to find out your goals to put the best possible plan together for you.

I think most people think that financial advisors are for very wealthy people. This is likely not actually true. Can you explain who would most benefit from hiring a financial advisor and why? Can you give an example?

Years ago, it was true that financial advisors were reserved for only the wealthy. The industry has evolved so much that advisors can now meet the unique needs of anyone that needs our help. A lot of my clients are young doctors who have a lot of debt and not much in the way of investable assets, but I am able to work with them on budgeting, student loan repayment plans and how to maximize their current situation. If someone needs help getting out of debt or just wants some advice on best financial practices, we can do that for a one-time fee.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The title of who I am most grateful for is shared between my wife, Lisa, and my father. My wife has always supported me in everything I’ve done and has dealt with long nights alone, moves across the country, etc., all to help me get to where I am today. I work with my father, and although I am running and bringing in my own clients, I run almost every case by him. He offers great support and mentorship for me. I see how much compassion he has for people and how he always wants to do the best thing for the client, and I admire that a lot.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Education. Education. Education. So many studies have shown the economic impact that access to quality education can have on communities. If there was a way to allocate resources to bring the same education to the inner cities as most suburban areas, then I think this country could really take off. So much money is wasted in the U.S. from big corporations to government spending. If we could get the private sector and government to work together to bring equal education to all, it would be a long-term benefit for our country.

