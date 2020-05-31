Brian Simpson: “Know your worth”

I’d want to start program where we go around the world and find all of the highly intelligent children in all the slums and provide them a top-notch education.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Brian Simpson, a stand-up comedian and writer based out of Los Angeles, CA. He is the host of the popular podcast ‘BS with Brian Simpson’. His background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran has led to a rare combination of life experiences that he manages to channel into an aggressively hilarious and refreshingly unique point of view. He is one of the newest paid regulars at the World Famous Comedy Store and widely considered one of the best up-and-coming comedians in the nation today.

Thank you for joining us Brian! Can you share a story with us about what brought you to a career in comedy?

My friends and family were pushing me to give it a try. It took me years to build up the courage, but then it just happened organically.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I got a speeding ticket on the way to a gig that wasn’t paying me. The lesson I learned was never be in a hurry unless you’re getting paid.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Most of my focus is on touring and improving my podcast, ‘BS with Brian Simpson’.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity in entertainment is important because it brings perspectives and ideas to the surface that would otherwise be relegated to obscurity. It’s the only thing that can save Hollywood from a vicious cycle of making and rehashing the same ideas over and over again.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

Always be on time Know your worth Don’t compare yourself to others Always record, review, and edit your material Self-Care is paramount.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t put the craft or the romanticized “grind” above taking care of your mental and physical health.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d want to start program where we go around the world and find all of the highly intelligent children in all the slums and provide them a top-notch education.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you do the things you have to do, you’ll always be able to do the things you want to do.” I don’t know who said it to her, but my aunt said it to me years and years ago. It’s always come to mind when I’m starting to lose focus.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dr. Cornell West. If you only get one person, I figure a world renowned philosopher would have the best conversation and therefore be the best value for your time.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I’m @bscomedian on twitter and instagram