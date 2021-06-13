Brian Rue of The Rollbar: “Learn how to interact with your board of directors”

Learn how to interact with your board of directors. Understand that the people on your board are your partners and a part of your team. Actively engage your board from the start by keeping them involved in solving the problems in the business, rather than trying to appease them.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Rue.

Brian is the CEO and Co-founder of Rollbar, the leading continuous code improvement platform that proactively discovers, predicts, and remediates errors with real-time AI-assisted workflows. With Rollbar, developers continually improve their code and constantly innovate rather than spending time monitoring, investigating, and debugging. Brian founded the company with Cory Virok in 2012. Prior to Rollbar, Brian was the CTO and Co-founder of Lolapps, a leading publisher of independent games on social networks and mobile platforms. Brian attended Stanford University where he studied Management Science and Engineering.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory?

I grew up in the Seattle area and coded from an early age. I was first exposed to coding when I was about six years old. One of my dad’s college friends was a programmer and he was a pretty cool guy so I looked up to him which made me more interested in coding. We were fortunate enough to have a home computer while I was younger, so I was able to start basic PC coding from there. First, it was super simple text games and learning how basic things worked. Then I was introduced to the languages of Logo and Java, and then I discovered the web, Javascript, PHP and so on. A passion for coding stayed with me throughout high school and then when I went on to study at Stanford University.

The ability to make things and the creative outlet through coding were a driving force when I was younger. And pretty early on I was inspired by the technology business leaders of the time — people like Bill Gates (who towered over the Seattle area) who had built software at an early age and who had gone on to run companies that transform the way we live. I always imagined being like him someday, in the way he used coding to bring his business ambitions to life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Know yourself.” The one thing I’ve learned in the past few years is that it’s really important to know who you are. Everyone always says you need to be true to yourself, but you can’t be true to yourself unless you know who that is. The better you know yourself, the better you can be yourself when you go out into the world.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

At a training event I was introduced to the book, The 15 Commitments of Conscious Leadership. It really challenged my thinking about how to show up in the workplace and what it means to be a leader.

One of the concepts in the book that really shook me is the idea of valuing curiosity over being right. I hadn’t realized that these two ideas were in conflict — it’s good to be right, right? It is good to do the right thing, but trying to be right is opposed to finding out when you are actually wrong. The more important commitment is to “curiosity” — approaching each situation with the openness that the objective truth could be anything and probably isn’t exactly what I want it to be. At Rollbar, this is core to how we think about our value of Honesty — in order to tell the truth, we must first know what the truth is.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

My co-founder and I started Rollbar in 2012 to help developers build software quickly and painlessly. Going into the pandemic, as Rollbar’s CEO, we had just closed our Series B financing, and my focus was building out our leadership team to execute the strategy I had just aligned our whole company around. We were setting out to do things we’d never done before, like building an enterprise sales team, and I was excited to bring in strong leaders to execute our plan. Little did we know, everything would change…

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic? Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

The first weeks of the pandemic came just as the new plan was ramping up. Suddenly our assumptions about customer churn were going out the window — our smaller customers started churning at faster rates than we’d ever seen, and we were worried our larger ones might be next. We replanned the year, cut objectives and hiring plans, and hunkered down to focus on Q2.

We made it through Q2 ahead of plan and thought we were in the clear. But then, challenges that we had thought were still a year or more away, suddenly were right at hand. The sudden acceleration of DevOps was going to be good for us in the long-term, but we weren’t ready to describe Rollbar to these new customers yet.

We had this great product that gave time back to developers, allowing software to be built quickly and painlessly, but these new customers had a hard time telling Rollbar apart from the solutions they were more familiar with, like APM and Logging. This problem wasn’t entirely new — we’d seen it coming for a while and knew we would need a clearer position someday, but so far had been able to force our way to growth through sheer effort.

And then all of a sudden years of change happened in months and brute force was no longer enough. That gave us the clarity that it was all-hands-on-deck to put a stake in the ground about who we are. Our team really came together to describe our vision through the lens of Continuous Code Improvement, and now we’re on a track to bring this new position to life.

How are things going with this new initiative?

It’s going well. The whole team at Rollbar came together to define and validate the new articulation of our vision. We shared our vision for Continuous Code Improvement in our November 2020 launch, and our customers like Duolingo and Greenhouse are already adopting the unique capabilities our platform has to offer, powered by our strengths in real-time and automation.

It’s the beginning of the journey and it’s helped me clarify my own goals — my long-term objective is to build Rollbar into a great company that helps developers build software quickly and painlessly.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

When we decided to work on positioning at Rollbar, I knew it was important and useful for marketing, but I didn’t expect it to have much of an impact on the company as a whole. We’d struggled to really articulate what Rollbar could be in the past and therefore I was tempering my expectations. I was extremely pleased when we came up with ‘Continuous Code Improvement’. These words really describe the fullness of the vision that is true to the company and that is true to Cory and I as founders.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1: Learn how to interact with your board of directors. Understand that the people on your board are your partners and a part of your team. Actively engage your board from the start by keeping them involved in solving the problems in the business, rather than trying to appease them.

2: Delegate effectively. As a leader, because there are so many moving parts and because you’re in partnership with others, it can be tempting to outsource all thinking. It’s important to know when to defer and when it’s time to lead.

3: Execution needs direction. As your team grows, it will become more important for people to know which direction to execute in. Leadership teams need to be explicit about what is and isn’t in the company’s vision.

4: Don’t think you’re an expert! Thinking you’re an expert is reckless because it not only stops you from learning, it sets your current state as the ceiling and you can easily become defensive when your ideas are challenged. Instead, always remember that there’s more to improve and learn upon, at any stage in your career.

5: Don’t be afraid to acknowledge competition. See the world through your customer’s eyes and don’t let yourself get away with being anything other than the best.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

First, eating healthfully is key to taking care of yourself and has a huge impact on the way you function in and out of the office. So eating healthfully and mindfully, is something that can definitely optimize mental wellness during stressful periods.

I’ve also found that remembering what is important is a great strategy in optimizing mental wellbeing. We’re all going to have days that are more stressful than some, but taking time to really zone in on your top priorities and always having a clear vision for the future, can really help you get ahead in trying times.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Continuous Improvement! I think it’s important to know you can always get better at something — whether it’s in business or outside of work — and because of this, it’s imperative to have a learning mindset. It’s this concept of continuous improvement that has always been central to Rollbar and our vision of how the world should be.

How can our readers follow you online?

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianrue

Twitter: https://twitter.com/brianrue

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!