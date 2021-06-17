Brian Pallas of Opportunity Network: “Test, test, test”

Test, test, test. We started a long way from where we are now. Without having tested and changed many things, we would not have been able to move forward, even with an outstanding amount of capital or mentorship. You have to test your idea on the field before you ask somebody else to believe in it.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Pallas.

Brian Pallas is an Italian entrepreneur, CEO, and Founder of Opportunity Network, a private business matching network for highly vetted CEOs and private investors worldwide. Brian holds a B.S. in Business Management and an M.S. in Economics, graduating with honors from the Catholic University of Milan. He also worked at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he gained experience in private equity and investment banking before being sponsored by them to complete an MBA at Columbia Business School in New York, where the idea of Opportunity Network first began.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Italy, where I lived until I was 25. I then moved with my wife Henriette to New York to attend an MBA at Columbia Business School. Before my MBA, I completed my BSc in Show Business Management and a Master’s in Economics with honors from the Catholic University of Milan. In Italy, I worked for 2 years at Boston Consulting Group (BCG). I also worked in Venture Capital, Private Equity and Investment Banking. I’ve always loved reading, traveling and competitive games.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Sir Terry Pratchett and Douglas Adams, two great English writers. I highly recommend them to anyone that can withstand British humor. They taught me how to put things in perspective and to never take life too seriously.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I would define “Making a Difference” as doing something which has a substantial positive impact on society that would not happen without you getting involved. It does not require being an entrepreneur. All my colleagues are making an impact with me, every day.

You wake up one day and realize that things are not going to change unless… And in that “unless”, there’s the core of what propels humanity forward.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

We dream of a world where it won’t matter whether you’re located in New York, Bologna or Tanzania. A real global plain level field where every entrepreneur has equal access to business opportunities and grows based on merit. We believe that this will also propel the creation of jobs and increase wages in emerging countries.

Most companies’ success is driven by having access to the right people at the right time.

Finding an investor when capital is needed, new clients to expand, a supplier in times of crisis… These are the things that separate winners from losers, sometimes even more than the quality of one’s product or service.

Our purpose is to foster economic growth through providing all reputable CEOs and investors worldwide with equal access to business opportunities. Our platform connects vetted CEOs and decision-makers worldwide with reliable counterparts for any business need.

We aim to increase global GDP and standards of living in emerging markets as well as facilitate global business transactions by breaking down trade barriers and acting as a catalyst for business and economic growth.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

The original inspiration came from my desire to help my father expand our family business in Milan. He has always refused to create a sales or marketing team, and was relying on his personal network for work. While very successful, this approach never really allowed him to scale. Being in Milan did not really expose him to the global flow of opportunities in his sector.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

During my time studying an MBA at Columbia University, I joined the Family Business Club. I wanted to help my father expand our family business in Milan, so we created an internal newsletter where people could share business opportunities. It wasn’t very sophisticated. People would send us a three-line email about an interesting business proposition. We circulated it in a monthly email to the people in the club who knew and trusted each other. Soon, we found ourselves with almost a billion dollars’ worth of aggregate opportunities going through my personal business school email, and when we saw people making $10 and $20 million deals, we realized we were on to something.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

Test your idea concretely. Even before writing a business plan or trying to raise capital or finding an incubator, I suggest testing the idea in a small context with known people. Try to see if it works in practice and change it according to feedback and findings. No idea is born fully and perfectly defined. Ideas can stand on their own legs only if they create clear value for their first adopters. We started a long way from where we are now. Without having tested and changed many things, we would not have been able to move forward, even with an outstanding amount of capital or mentorship. You have to test your idea on the field before you ask somebody else to believe in it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

At the very beginning, we were lacking scale and it was hard to match even the most standard deals.

One day, a guy sent forward a US$10M project for the prospection of very specific, rare earths in Tanzania.

I thought that there was no way we would ever match that, and wondered whether to even share it. We did, and within a week the guy got two contacts. The second one reverted back asking us to take down the deal as they came late and this guy had already closed the deal with the first contact.

This blew our mind until we realized that those rare earths were critical for screening medical devices and pharmaceutical companies were really struggling to find enough supplies.

That day, we realized that what we were creating went way deeper than our industry knowledge or capabilities, and could stand to help so many companies grow.

We now have 45,000+ members and are able to match 70% of deals with 4 counterparts in 48 hours. We hear stories like this every day but the sense of wonder never left me. We feel we’re scaling serendipity.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

This is a hard one. We made a lot, and none of them felt particularly funny at the time. In hindsight, if I had to pick one, it would be my first hire. He did not last a day. I was eager to find someone to help me as I was swamped and barely sleeping, so I picked literally the first person who came forward. After 5 minutes I was already onboarding him. By the night, he started asking how much longer he was expected to work. I looked at him with a puzzled look and responded, “until we’re done, of course.” He nodded, smiled and resigned.

I am glad to say that we have since learnt to put the most attention in picking people. We want to make sure everyone that works with us really shares our burning desire to make our purpose come true and leave a dent in the world.

Every 3 months we run a survey asking people three simple yes or no questions. We ask whether they believe we will manage to increase global GDP, whether they think everyone does their best to live according to the values we picked for ourselves, and if they would recommend us to their best friend as clients, employees AND suppliers.

Everyone receives the survey from the CEO to the interns to the contractors. It’s completely anonymous and untraceable. It’s now been 9 quarters in a row that we have received a 100% response rate and >90% of people responding yes to all 3 questions. The last one was a 96% average, and what we love the most are the comments from people.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Everyone talks about some famous mentor or inspirational leader they look up to. I have to admit that I learnt more from my colleagues than anyone else.

We are fortunate to have people that are incredibly senior in our team and board that, if I had not started this company, could have easily been mentors for me.

Working with them every day is what really enables them to give me punctual input and enables me to grow. The most important thing we have achieved is a culture where no one is scared to speak up and ideas are truly accepted and welcomed.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We have a long list of testimonials from our members describing how the platform has benefited them and their business. These can be found on our website or our YouTube channel. One member, a seasoned investor with over 32 years of experience in the financial services industry, found particular success on the platform. Opportunity Network enabled him to transform his business model amid COVID-19 into a completely virtual business development strategy. He went from traveling 300,000 miles around the world for networking and making new business connections, to closing a US$200M deal in no longer than 120 days, efficiently, and easily, from the comfort of his own home. He described how Opportunity Network has enhanced his productivity and provided incredible results. Here is the video for more info.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

A — Remove trade barriers

B — Help companies to develop capabilities for handling global trade (language skills, procedures, etc.)

C- Develop further WTO/World Bank programs to finance the growth of small companies in emerging markets

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

Test, test, test. We started a long way from where we are now. Without having tested and changed many things, we would not have been able to move forward, even with an outstanding amount of capital or mentorship. You have to test your idea on the field before you ask somebody else to believe in it. Work with potential customers to create the perfect solution they want and ignore everyone else’s opinion. I’ve seen too many companies fail because they would close themselves in a room and come out of it with great, clever solutions that no one really wants. If you throw money at a solution, you scale a solution. If you throw money at a problem, you scale a problem. 4 years ago, we did not have our technology team figured out and we threw a million euros at hiring a lot of very capable software engineers. A year later, all of them had left and we were in a worse position. We finally found an amazing CTO who, with much fewer resources, managed to put the house in order. Now our tech stack is top-notch. This applies to teams, products, customer management… Anything. There’s a cost to coordination in terms of agility. Minimize your headcount until you have a solid core business that can sustain itself. I know a CEO who raised a 30M seed round and immediately hired more than 100 people. But he did not have a client value proposition figured out. He spent most of his time doing weekly all hand meetings with plenty of people, unable to catch up to the required strategy changes that every early stage start-up goes through. The two most important skills for an entrepreneur are Sales and HR. As companies scale, the latter is what makes all the difference. It blows my mind that no MBA offers HR classes.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Ask yourself if there’s any way you can make this change happen without starting a company (e.g. working with an existing one). If the answer is no, ask yourself if you’re willing to give it all. If the answer is yes, go for it and don’t stop until you succeed.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Isabella Casillas Guzman

She leads Small Business Administration. We would love to partner with them to provide equal access to business opportunities for all Small Businesses in the US.

How can our readers follow you online?

Main accounts:

My LinkedIn

Company LinkedIn

Website

Others:

My Twitter

Company Twitter

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!