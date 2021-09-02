Brian Pagano of Axway: “Don’t forklift problems from one layer to the next”

Don’t forklift problems from one layer to the next. Instead, take the opportunity to reduce friction and think about why people do business with you. I worked with a giant telco that was exposing all the complexities of their messaging infrastructure to app developers. If something is not being used, it might be too complicated. It will be too complicated in a new location. Instead, think about how few bits need to be exposed for someone to frictionlessly consume this part of your business.

The Axway Catalysts are a group of experts from around the world with a passion for digital transformation and the API space. Before Chief Catalyst Brian Pagano led the Catalysts, he was Global Platform Strategist at Google and was VP of Digital Success at Apigee. He worked for years as a technology executive on Wall Street and was a CTO in Italy. Brian combines a lifelong passion for technology with experience working with some of the world’s top brands, helping them to both modernize and transform.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up in Upstate New York, but have since lived in Italy (CTO of a software company in Torino), New York City (my stint on Wall Street), and “Bay Area”, California. I’m madly in love with language and music.

Speaking of love, when I saw a computer for the first time at an exhibition at the small town public library as a little kid, it was love at first sight. My career path has been a process of gradually combining my love of technology with my love of language and storytelling.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?



When I became a programmer, I was self-taught. Now, as a lifelong learner, I take the concept of self teaching very seriously. To me, it means covering the same material you would have done in a physical classroom, just doing it in a different setting. But, to be competent in any field, you have to put in the work, learn, make mistakes, practice, explore,…

Anyway, because I was doing it on my own, I would go cover to cover through the textbooks, doing every single problem, typing in every example by hand.

Of course, when I landed my first job and began working with other programmers, it quickly became apparent that they had not gone to those lengths. (I’m sure the full curriculum had them cover topics I had missed too.)

At first, I felt like I had done too much and should have taken it easier on myself, but that feeling soon ebbed. I now realize that being passionate about a subject and going both deep and wide is practically a superpower in our distraction-based economy. And by wide, I mean going peripheral to the main topic even going to seemingly unrelated topics and finding the connections. Yeah, that is the real superpower. Connecting things that seem, at first glance, unconnected.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My father. It’s hard to remember, but in the early 80s, most schools just had one or two computers. You’d be lucky to touch one for five minutes a year. But,…my father was the school principal. So, he brought the computer home every weekend and every holiday.

I have such happy memories of reading through the Apple II manuals and learning to program while my siblings chased each other around the house. Even as a kid, I appreciated what an opportunity this was.

In life, it’s rare to encounter people who genuinely root for our success and happiness. Usually, some hidden competitiveness lurks beneath the surface (as though happiness is a zero-sum game and your getting extra might detract from their share — even as a subconscious thought). But throughout my life, my father has remained one of those rare people, cheering me on (no matter which seemingly crazy career choices I made).

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Several come to mind, but the book “Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy” and the film “Real Genius”, both made an impact on me around the time I started high school (a very formative time) with their almost surreal absurdities, humor, and logic play.

Both stories explore the choice we all face between being tossed about like so much flotsam as the waves of time and the events of the universe push past us, or surfing those waves (absurdities and all) and taking the much more energy-intensive path of thinking for ourselves.

At an age when I was beginning to explore these questions, it was helpful to have some humorous examples of these decisions and their consequences. To this day, I still try to respond to the absurdities life throws at us with humor and logic.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

I have only been at Axway for two years, so I wasn’t around for the founding, but I can talk about what I’ve experienced during a period when many companies get complacent.

I have worked at bigger companies and smaller companies, but I haven’t worked at a company with nicer people. You might think this wouldn’t matter, but people are the key — not technology. If your goal is to help companies, then it doesn’t stop with the quality of your engineering, but with ensuring the customer actually gets value from the solution.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

When I talk to technology executives around the world, a common theme emerges. It doesn’t matter which vertical the company is in, they all struggle with the same issue. Chaos.

Over time, people come and go, teams come and go, sometimes we don’t even remember why certain apps or systems were built and certainly not the intricacy of their design choices.

When I worked on Wall Street, I couldn’t even get a convincing answer to the question “how many services do we have?” What I really wanted to know was about the consumption of those services, but we couldn’t even get to that level.

And, of course, visibility isn’t enough. What good does it do to see problems, but not be able to act upon this information?

Lastly, executives are quite rightly trying to realize more value from their existing investments.

This is the problem domain for which we have been solving with Amplify. And, yes I truly think it can help people with this core problem that is so often overlooked. Tame the chaos, realize value. You can’t do the latter without the former. Yet, so many tilt at that windmill.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

While any company will benefit, those moving from traditional, physical-space businesses will benefit the most. You can’t just forklift existing processes, or more importantly, existing experiences into the digital realm.

It’s important to remember that even digital-native companies eventually build up cruft. It’s natural to think in terms of projects and problems of the moment, but eventually more strategic thinking will be required.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

For a brick-and-mortar business, digital transformation is an opportunity to put new front doors on your business. And, for any company, it’s a chance to unify the experience between the physical, web, and mobile.

A high-fashion company I worked with felt that their in-store experience was fantastic, but the web and mobile offerings didn’t match it. When they pivoted, they began to think about the recreation of the physical experience in a non-physical medium — including each element that contributed to the customer experience — and suddenly the good ideas started flowing.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Transformation is almost always a challenging process. We, as humans, inherently resist change and organizations resist change too.

Several companies I’ve worked with simply treated transformation like any other project (hint: it is NOT a project) and inevitably failed. This is about changing the identity of an organization. New diagrams and new vocabulary are simply not sufficient.

To resolve this, the folks in charge need to lead by example, reward the behaviors that contribute to the desired state. The group needs a clear, customer-focused mission statement so everyone knows if what they are working on today contributes to the right outcome.

Strategy, when done right, isn’t a waste of Post-it notes and whiteboard markers. Trying to transform without knowing what you’re transforming into, without knowing what success looks like, is nearly impossible.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level?” Please share a story or an example for each.

One: Don’t forklift problems from one layer to the next. Instead, take the opportunity to reduce friction and think about why people do business with you. I worked with a giant telco that was exposing all the complexities of their messaging infrastructure to app developers. If something is not being used, it might be too complicated. It will be too complicated in a new location. Instead, think about how few bits need to be exposed for someone to frictionlessly consume this part of your business. Two: Say yes to partnerships. No one can go it alone in today’s market. Yet most companies still maintain a not-invented-here mindset. If you want to provide a satisfying experience (see point number four), you need to provide everything needed for a complete transaction (however transaction is defined for your business). Working with partners in the past has probably left a bad taste in your mouth. It was expensive, lots of back and forth, and most ultimately didn’t pan out. But, if you digitally transform, you can say yes to every partnership. It can be as simple as a photo app with crazy filters that provides a print to nearby store button (done via location services and APIs) to provide a more complete experience for their users. Three: Let the systems speak for themselves. Stop relying on batch reports. If you’re not near real-time, you are not digital. I worked with a point of sale company a few years ago who wanted to improve the customer experience. They needed their apps and website to accurately reflect the current inventory of their machines at retail locations so a customer wouldn’t drive over just to find the item they wanted wasn’t there. Digital transformation allowed them to clean up the disparate systems and provide this clean, streamlined experience. Good for the customer, good for the business. Four: Focus on the experience. Any project not at least indirectly contributing to improving the experience of interacting with your business is probably the wrong thing to work on right now. And treat each modality separately. Mobile isn’t a little web. The web isn’t a two-dimensional representation of your three-dimensional business space. Today, a single user will probably interact with you across multiple devices and apps. How can you make a more unified experience for that single person? A clothing company starts stocking your favorite colors and sizes and sends them to the nearest physical store to your postal code after you browse those items on the web or app. When you enter the physical store, it seems like they really had what you were looking for, which of course they did. Great experience. Five: Participate in ecosystems. The battle isn’t getting your teams to build a first-party app with a nice, shiny buy button. I was working with a mega-retailer in the midwest and was warned not to mention Amazon. But, when they asked me where I bought my shoes, I told them the truth — I bought them on Amazon. “Why?” they asked and added, “I thought you said you were a fan of our stores?” I explained that I had been reading an article about running shoes and liked this model. There was a button right in the review to buy from Amazon. They had misunderstood. The battle wasn’t about their buy button, but rather getting their button into everyone else’s app.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Culture is the hardest thing to change. It is comparatively easy to write a check for some new technology. Innovation is difficult because it is, by definition, doing something different and we humans are generally uncomfortable with change.

I will say that you can’t fake it. People can smell a checklist exercise and won’t take any risks. The company has to reward the craziest ideas and celebrate failures for all of the valuable information they bring. This is hard to do for a traditional business.

Good ideas tend to come from the periphery. Experts tend to be shackled by what everybody knows isn’t the right path.

But, it’s that superpower I mentioned earlier — making connections between seemingly unconnected things where much of innovation lies. Have you tried creating a team composed of members from two seemingly unrelated departments?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My wife and I saw a documentary about Tibet many years ago. I’m not even sure if they said these words, but my personal mantra ever since has been “pebbles on the pile.”

It seems travellers would drop a little pebble at certain spots along the roads. Eventually these became piles, then mounds, then monuments. It has helped me to realize that it doesn’t do much good to set goals. “I will make a mountain.” Goals don’t get things done.

Instead, it is the behavior of performing a task every single day that builds the mountain.

This applies to companies too. You say you want X, but is every single day set up to place a pebble on the pile that will eventually become X? Too often we hope for instant transformation at some point in the future.

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.