Brian Megill of Host Events: “Product-market fit”

Product-market fit — You need to identify where your solution/product fits. Doesn’t need to be exact but you need to understand where you sit in terms of product/market fit. Are you enterprise-level, small business level, B2B, B2C. this can change over time but its important to identify what you are and what you are not.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Megill.

Brian started out his passion for creating and starting businesses right after college. Being a Varsity lacrosse athlete at Syracuse University and eventually going on to play professionally and on the world stage, he decided to put his passion for lacrosse into a business model. Early on in his entrepreneurial career, Brian co-founded Performance Sports Systems and the DC Express Lacrosse Club out of Washington, D.C. After 6 years at the helm, it was time for him to move on to his next endeavor. Teaming up with former Syracuse Alumni Michelle Carazas, they founded what today is known as Host Events, Inc. Host Events was established in 2017 and has seen all sorts of ups and downs (typical in the early stage start-up world).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I think the best way to portray this is by going back to the way beginning. Growing up my parents were very scrappy. My father owned his own small business, my mother was always working side jobs along with her 9–5 to give us the best possible quality of life. Knowing how hard my parents worked to I knew that I needed to begin to make my own money and in Middle School, I actually started my own landscaping business. Knocked on my neighbors’ doors, offered to cut their lawn once a week, and invoiced them every Sunday. From there I went to work with my father every summer and learned what it really means to run your own business. He owns and operates a small wholesale food distribution company where every season, every week is a grind. Then it was onto Syracuse where, in the business school, you are required to take an Entrepreneurship class and start your own business from scratch and pitch it like “Shark Tank.” The winning team receives a $10k grant to actually fund the business should you want to pursue it with your team. We placed 3rd but it was an incredible experience. After college, I went on to work in the corporate world and play professional lacrosse. After about 10 months I realized the desk wasn’t for me. I then started a lacrosse company out of DC with my brother, Ray Megill, and then eventually went on to start Host Events, Inc. 6 years later with my now business partner Michelle Carazas.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

It’s actually kind of funny. Michelle and I met in college at Syracuse, and we remained in touch post graduating. We’d always pitch ideas back and forth to each other. Usually, it was me pitching an idea and her finding holes and gaps or vice versa. Then one day, we got to talking about the now HOST concept and we must have chatted for 5 hours. Felt like 5 minutes. It was riveting. We did some quick research and found that nothing had existed at the time. We polled some friends and colleagues and began to understand that there was a serious opportunity here. Everything just seemed to line up and make sense, from there we knew we had to take steps forward, and that’s exactly what we did.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Gary Milwit. Gary was my first boss right out of college and a mentor. He was an integral sounding board for me as I weighed the decision to leave the corporate world to start my first company and then again to start Host. It’s a leap of faith making that decision. Giving up benefits, consistent pay, and a path forward. But Gary always said, what’s worth doing is never easy nor should it be.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Customer Service 100%. I recall the winter of 2019 (in Boston, MA) we had over 300+ events in the month of December. Mainly corporate Holidays Parties. It was a Thursday I’ll never forget. There were about 10 events that had missing supplies, mainly Ice. My co-founder Michelle and I were LITERALLY running from 7/11 to grab ice and RUNNING (on foot) all around the financial district of Boston delivering ice to the bartenders on site. (still don’t have feelings in my left index finger to this day)

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

This is a great question. One that really pertains to the most recent global pandemic (COVID-19). ALL of our bartending community involved within the Host platform were out of work. The service industry completely collapsed. Once the pandemic struck, we began collecting resources and other pertinent information for financial relief to supply to all of our bartenders during their time of need. Guiding and supporting them during the early stages of the pandemic. We also held virtual bartending competitions where attendees can VOTE in the form of Venmo tips to bartenders as they battled creating cocktails over zoom. This led to our current business model of virtual experiences where we have been able to onboard 15+ entertainment companies, 30+ mixologists, sommeliers, and other talents giving them a source of revenue during such a trying time.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Dedication — In the early stages of Host, my co-founder and I were still working full time. It got to a point where Host was being worked on anytime outside of requirements from our current jobs. We had to make the choice, go full-time, or close the doors. The dedication to the mission outweighed anything else. I left my girlfriend and dog and packed up for Washington D.C. Lived in my co-founder’s spare bedroom for 6 months. (Spoiler alert — That girlfriend is now my fiancé). You need to dedicate everything you have to what you believe in. If you don’t, then you won’t be able to put your full effort in. Grit — Starting a business is a lot of work, seriously. Between building a foundation, identifying product-market fit, building a website and other marketing collateral, to ACTUALLY MAKING YOUR FIRST SALE. The grit you need to persevere through the smallest and tiny nuances of starting a business is something every experienced founder has. There’s no one above you telling you what to do. You make the agenda, you make the decisions AND you execute the work, no matter how meniscal the task may be, because there is no one else that’s going to get it done. Positivity — I think this is the most important thing of the three, to be honest. We live in a world where everything is SO FAST. Not many people know how long it took AirBnB or Facebook to get to where they are today. A LONG time, years. This passion for extreme growth and global recognition coupled with the mundane day-to-day in the early days (along with rejections) can cause you to get down, quickly. You need to speak positively to yourself, your team, and continue to step back and see a top-down view of what has been accomplished (with positivity, of course). This positive growth mindset will help you find the joys in the struggle, no matter how tough.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

This is a tough one. I honestly think there is no such thing as “bad advice”. Everyone comes from a different perspective/background and their advice may have worked for their specific journey in some fashion or another but might not translate well for ours. I see bad advice and a different perspective and it’s up to our team to determine if it’s the right fit or strategy.

One minor one that sticks out is creating the cart before the horse. Everyone at the early stages was telling us to build out our tech, create this, create that, automate everything. This is great if you’re at that point. We were so green early on that we actually DID spend a lot of time wireframing and creating user journeys and looking into building out our tech component of our business that we never actually needed. This is time spent and time lost in our developmental stage that I wish we had back. But with anything in life, it was a teaching point. The takeaways from this helped pave the road to where we are today.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

One of the hardest stories we faced in Host was trying to identify an insurance company to provide blanket liquor and general liability insurance. We went through 95+ insurance companies who laughed at us. Saying it’s not possible, no one will ever insure us. This was a major component to our potential future success as all property management companies require a Certificate of Insurance that meets their needs. Taking over 6 months we FINALLY found an insurance company willing to join in our mission.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

This stems back to the grit and determination we talked about earlier. We refused to take “no” for an answer. We understood there were similar policies that had been created for other businesses relatively close to our business model. We understood the value in our services and the customers kept coming through the door. We needed to find a solution and we did!

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I think the highs and lows come in all different shapes and sizes for each respective founder. Most entrepreneurs tend to focus on a breakthrough or a failure within the company. We never truly hear about the ‘life’ related factors that are in parallel with this journey. One example I can think of was the moment that both Michelle (my co-founder) and I decided to take the leap of faith and go full-time. At the time, I was working and living in Washington, D.C (and Michelle in Boston), The plan was for me to move up to Boston as that was our biggest market at the time in terms of customers. The joy of FINALLY following a dream in continuing on and being fortunate enough to have the resources to pursue it full-time came with the blunt understanding that I would leave my life in DC behind me. Family, Friends, relationships, and even my girlfriend (now fiancé). After spending nearly 7 years in the DC Metro area I have made a home for myself, so coming up with the decision to take that leap of faith and move came with equal parts HIGH and equal parts LOW. The key is to understand that anything worth doing isn’t easy, on all fronts. I took a deep breath, understood what I wanted in my life and this company, and made the conscious decision to move to Boston, leave my life in DC behind me and pursue my dream. Life is just as short as it is long and if you want to be successful, you need to step back and see the bigger picture and say, what’s important to me right now, and what’s important for me in 5–10–15 years. This perspective helped me understand my core values and appreciate the challenges that lay ahead.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I think this is a heavy question and comes with lots of unknown answers. The first thing I would ask is where they are in the business life cycle? Depending on this answer would ultimately lead me to gear them towards, what I think, to be the best decision.

How many customers do you have?

What the retention rate look like? Do you have repeat clients?

What do your customers say about your offering?

This goes back to what has helped us from the beginning, listening to our clients. Without them, we literally wouldn’t be here. This is from a revenue and a business strategy standpoint. Your customers are going to be the ones that iron out your business model to the best version of itself. It will help you establish product-market fit, and what you need to capitalize in that space.

In short, I would do my best to deter folks from raising outside capital as long as possible. You gain a lot but also give up A LOT. If you are in a position where you have the answers to the questions above and they are all positive, then I would say GO FOR THE MONEY, it’s time to scale up. If you do not have the answers, then it’s time to go back to the drawing board to figure those answers out. I can’t tell you how many times I hear of companies raising obscene amounts with no customers, product or service.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Customers — You don’t have a viable product or service until you have customers. Your customers will be the ultimate source of truth for your business model. You might have a great idea, a great solution, found a gap in something, and have the perfect idea to slide right in, WRONG. The idea might be perfect in your head, but it might not be what the customer wants or needs. You need to ask them, modify, adapt, and continue to serve them as needed. Customers are KEY. Passion/Grit — This goes without saying. If you’re starting a business to say you started a business, make it something you’re very passionate about. Without passion, it’s easy to make excuses. Passion brings out the best (sometimes the worst) in people, but without it, it’ll be a long (short) journey. Product-market fit — You need to identify where your solution/product fits. Doesn’t need to be exact but you need to understand where you sit in terms of product/market fit. Are you enterprise-level, small business level, B2B, B2C. this can change over time but its important to identify what you are and what you are not. Scrappiness/resourcefulness — Early stages you need to be scrappy. Use all the resources at your disposal to get ahead, save costs, and get the job done. I remember when we first started Host, we bartered our WeWork to offer them a Monthly Thursday Happy Hour in exchange for free office space. This was one of the best things we’ve ever done. We leveraged relationships at different software companies to loop us in under friends and family plans to avoid high price tags but also have the best tools to work efficiently. Leverage these traits! Network = Net worth — I’m stealing this from my business partner, but it couldn’t be truer. Your network is your net worth. Build out your network, stay engaged with them, and continue to refine and grow it. These connections will help you immensely in facets of business and life you might not foresee. Our first event with Host was through a mutual friend that decided “what the heck, why not” and blossomed from there!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I see (and have been advised against) is by ‘thinking’ they know what their customers want. We all have a vision in which we see exactly where WE want the company (our baby) to go. We then begin to assume what our clients want and need. WE have NO IDEA what they want until they ask. To many times, CEOs and small startups spend a lot of TIME and MONEY building out what they think is the best product or service only to find out that it’s not what the customers actually want! The best thing a CEO can do is solicit feedback. Understand what works and what doesn’t EARLY on in the process. Don’t dig a hole from the beginning that’s going to take you weeks and/or months to get out of. If it’s truly something that works, makes the process easier, or provides a value add — you won’t need to have all the bells and whistles out of the gate. You need an MVP to build upon. We started with a landing page and a google form. We solicited feedback every step of the way to understand the good the bad and the ugly. Our client base changed, our process changed, the way we delivered upon our services change consistently, all through valuable client feedback.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Set time for yourself. It’s VERY easy to get so caught up in the weeds of what you’re working on and continuing to build upon the mission. I get it, it’s your baby, you want to build and foster this to be the best version of itself, but LIFE doesn’t stop. Make time for your relationships, family, friends, and mental/physical escapes. Make time for a sweat every day, block off your calendar if you have to. One thing I like to do is block my calendar 1–2 weeks in advance. Even if it’s calling a friend to catch up, or go for a quick 30 minute run during lunch. These escapes allow you to continue to stay hungry and driven and reduce burnout.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

After working with a lot of ‘industry’ type people, I understand how hardworking, customer-oriented they truly are but do not have much of a support background in terms of healthcare, finances etc. The biggest eye-opener for me was watching out bartenders struggle during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. NOTHING anyone prepared for but certainly not folks within the restaurant and bar industries. I think a company to help better serve them from a financial and healthcare perspective dedicated to sub-contracted employees of the industry workforce will help these AMAZING professionals better position themselves not only in the long term but in the short-term hiccups that come their way.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d thoroughly enjoy a meeting with Shaq. His understated business IQ is impressively inspiring. The stories you hear about with him off the court in his POST NBA life are so impressive. I’d love to pick his brain and share some laughs.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Feel free to follow us on social media:

Instagram @hosteventsinc

LinkedIn — Host Events, Inc.

Facebook — Host Events, Inc.

Twitter — @@hosteventsinc

check out our website www.Hostevents.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!