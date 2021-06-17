Brian Mac Mahon of Expert DOJO: “To truly bring in rapid change in the world we need to own that change and act immediately”

At Expert DOJO we have invested in 5 companies in Africa, of which the majority were female founded. This is just the start. We want to empower this building mentality in places where the opportunity is so big. Come back to us in 5 years time and see how many African and Indian companies we have invested in and how they will shine in the world.

As a part of our series about “5 Things We Need To Do To Close The VC Gender Gap”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Mac Mahon.

Brian Mac Mahon is the founder of Expert DOJO and he has consulted and coached in over 35 countries bringing a global perspective to starting and growing a small business. He has been teaching the power of connecting in a community and the process of turning a pay it forward mindset into a revenue generator for years. Brian combines this teaching with the experience of working with thousands of small business over the years. Brian heads the Expert DOJO high-performance accelerator and has access to thousands of experts and mentors who will help any entrepreneur find what they need to pursue their small business dream. He has spoken all over the world about the most efficient ways to start, grow and expand any business. He is a vital partner for any small business team.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” that brought you to this career path?

Expert DOJO was founded in 2016 as a studio to educate startups and help them grow. We have always believed that, unless startups have the fundamental tools to grow, they will fail. This is contrary to the venture capital thought process, which believes that all problems can be solved with additional investment. Our focus on providing those tools to startups has become our obsession.

We did not start out with the objective to support women and minorities. We did and still do support ordinary people with extraordinary abilities as opposed to privilege and that criteria auto-selected female founders and minorities. The more minorities and female founders who came through Expert DOJO the more success we saw. That compelled us to look further into continents like Africa and India to invest in more and more great founders just because of what they can achieve. What was very interesting to us very quickly was how successful these marginalised founders actually were. Two great examples of female founders from Africa in our last cohort were Klasha and Akiba. Both companies had incredible teams and both oversubscribed their rounds at lightning speed. The world is waking up to the global potential of what venture used to treat as the forgotten people.

Can you share a story of your most successful Angel or VC investment? In your opinion, what was its main lesson?

Expert DOJO have invested in over 100 startups in the last two years and we have seen over 65% of the companies secure follow on rounds. As our measurement of success is based on the percentage increase of sales performance we place all our effort here. We have been particularly pleased with companies like Suavei, who have increased their sales revenue by 6,000% compared to last year or Sensate, who have driven sales revenue by 600% or Yuva Pay, who have increased platform revenue from 100,000 dollars per month to 10,000,000 dollars per month in only two years. We believe that our accelerator is a fertile land for startups to come and build an obsessive mindset to grow. We do this by providing a growth hacking program that would make your eyes water. We start with building a story arc, which is formed from the founder’s vision. Then we focus on brand and personal brand and finally we help build marketing plans for them. In addition we have an 8 week growth hacking course to ignite viral growth. We believe there is no other program in the United States that can compete with our program and we will continue to push for better and better performance.

One of the first African startups we invested in was StarNews Mobile. Since then, StarNews has grown to over 10M mobile subscribers across Africa. We also invested in Nigerian-based Klasha who are doing some amazing things across Africa.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding “failure” of yours? Is there a lesson or take away that you took out of that that our readers can learn from?

Early in our accelerator we invested in a company without a top technology lead or product person in house. The CEO was a business development person and brilliant at what he did, but not skilled at technology. We quickly learnt our lesson from not giving enough importance to the consumer’s user experience. These days we focus all our efforts on the product fit. It’s the ground zero of user growth. If there is not a perfect foundation then it does not matter how beautiful the house you build on it is because it won’t last.

Was there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that?

There are a lot of companies in this category. We are so early in the startups life cycle with so many variables involved that it’s impossible to make the right decision every time. Our criteria is all based on growth potential. Much of this is based on the current startups model even though we know the model will evolve in time. We do our best to ascertain the probability of success with the criteria we have and when we pass initially we often go back later with new information to offer investment this time. Sometimes we are successful and sometimes we are not. That is the nature of the game we play.

Ok let’s jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this article in Fortune, only 2.2% of VC dollars went to women in 2018. Can you share with our readers what your firm is doing to help close the VC gender gap?

First of all we don’t look for founder types — we look for founders who can scale great companies. This may seem normal but it is not. The vast majority of venture money will go to male founders who went to certain high visibility schools or are already in venture circles. This is why female founders and minority founders are so unrepresented in the venture world. Because we launched our fund with the objective of finding the greatest founders in the world we have never had the luxury of colluding with other venture capitalists about who the chosen founders are. We just find the great ones globally on our own. Our approach is actually very liberating because these founders we are choosing have more than just a school name behind them. They have grit and determination and they believe that, given the minimal opportunity, they will beat out other founders in the same space, even if those other founders have a slight social advantage over them. At Expert DOJO we are betting everything on ths grit combined with their extraordinary ability being the combined superpower to create a whole new type of Unicorn.

Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the VC gender gap. Please share a story or example for each.

We have been speaking about closing the social gap for a long time now and not much has changed. I believe that bias exists in the world and will continue to do so until those who are faced with that bias start to really build their own communities through their successes. When large scale success starts to happen then bias disappears and everyone wants to share. That brings everyone to the party.

The five things to do to bring this change are build a great company, build a great company, build a great company, build a great company and help others in our community build a great company. There is only one road here and it does not involve hoping that world attitudes will change soon. To truly bring in rapid change in the world we need to own that change and act immediately. We have never been in a time like there where it was possible for anyone to start a company no matter where they live. They just need the tools to do so. At Expert DOJO we have invested in 5 companies in Africa, of which the majority were female founded. This is just the start. We want to empower this building mentality in places where the opportunity is so big. Come back to us in 5 years time and see how many African and Indian companies we have invested in and how they will shine in the world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Our goal at Expert DOJO is to inspire the world’s population to start and grow their own startups. For us it’s not enough to just have people try to do this, we want them to be successful at it. The wealthiest people in the world made their wealth through building a startup so we know what the roadmap looks like. We need to replicate this so that everyone, irrespective of race, color, background, gender, circumstances or preferences can have an equal opportunity to be successful. That’s my mission in life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Learn to understand before being understood. I come from a life of business development and sales. This means that I was always focused on convincing people of my perspective and bringing them on-side. Many years ago I had a great mentor who challenged this and made me realise that the world is not black and white, its shades of grey. From that moment my objective of every interaction was to provoke a conversation worth having. There is no right or wrong, just a place of greater understanding for all parties involved. That for me is true enlightenment.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I am a big Richard Brandson fan. He built his entire universe by setting himself apart using brand as his main weapon. He made diversity a part of his world and the people he surrounded himself with were chosen because of their greatness, not their background. He then used his personal brand to make the world a better place and that’s a pretty good place to start. We could do with a few more people like him in the world.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!