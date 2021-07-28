Brian Lieberman of OLA Miami: “Customers are not always right, but let them think they are”

Customers are not always right, but let them think they are. This is one that you hear a lot, that the customer is always right but you never really know what that means. Often enough people will come into the restaurant already upset and in a bad mood. It’s our job as restaurateurs to serve them and turn their visit around so that they leave happier than when they came in. This mission takes finesse from everyone, from the front of the house staff to the back of the house. It’s also so important to have a happy and bubbly greeter at the hostess stand to start their visit off on the right foot.

As part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Restaurateur”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Brian Lieberman.

Brian Lieberman, owner of Miami Beach’s OLA Miami, short for “Of Latin America,” has helped define the South Florida culinary scene while raising the bar for modern Latin cuisine. Born into a food lovers’ family, Brian stems from being exposed to fine dining at an early age, and was groomed and influenced by his father to develop his own business. Making its mark in South Florida and beyond, OLA has become a Miami Beach staple because of Brian’s leadership and insistence in bringing the essential flavors, art, vibes, and decor of Latin America as well as providing guests with a unique and memorable experience.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restaurateur?

I grew up immersed in the restaurant industry with my parents owning their own pizzeria “Fast Eddy’s Pizza” in downtown Hollywood, FL. It’s because of this that I find being in a restaurant is more normal to me than being in most any other place. The restaurant industry has been instilled in me from a very young age and it’s almost as if it’s in my blood. This lifestyle inspired me to continue the family tradition and go into the industry myself.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

At OLA Miami, we focus on elevated modern Latin cuisine, but my earliest experience with food creation was making pizza at my parent’s pizzeria. While most kids were picked up from school to go to after-school activities, I was with my dad running errands to buy supplies and produce for the restaurant. These habits have followed me throughout my career, and to this day, I buy most of the food served at OLA myself. Buying the produce first hand allows me to ensure the quality of all the ingredients that go into each dish that we serve from the Roasted Cuban Pork and Smoked Poblano Pepper.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a restaurateur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

The funniest and most interesting experience that happened to me since I’ve become a restaurateur was during an OLA Miami culinary presentation of the specials for the evening. A mysterious man with a hat on showed up and began testing the specials along with the staff and we had no idea who he was. The man later turned out to be an actor by the name of Rhys Coiro, who played Billy Walsh on the HBO series Entourage. It turned out that Rhys knew the restaurant business very well, as his wife’s family had owned a restaurant on Miami Beach, so he knew that there would be specials present and that he could eat for free. Rhys and I ended up becoming great friends and he continued to come back every night for a few weeks.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

Being a restaurant owner comes with a lot of obstacles and challenges. What I’ve found throughout my years of experience with OLA Miami is that in the beginning, we had a lot of momentum and success, which came naturally. The hardest times we faced were long after the beginning, as the greatest thing to overcome is time itself. It’s a real challenge to stay relevant with the fast-changing times and it’s important that you do or else you will become old news. We have overcome the challenge of staying relevant through the years by having a great staff, offering an innovative yet approachable menu that’s constantly evolving, and always connecting with the guest through great customer relations.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

The main key to crafting a dish that customers will love is to leave room for an element of surprise. You want to offer a dish that is easily approached by the customer and has a description that’s not too over the top so that they feel comfortable with it. Once the dish arrives, you wow their expectations and bring them something they didn’t expect, and they’ll fall in love with it.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

The perfect meal for me is a NY Strip Steak, heavily seasoned with salt, onion, and garlic ash, seared in a cast-iron skillet and cooked to Medium Rare Plus, then sliced and served over buttered Focaccia bread.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

My inspiration definitely helps but, I couldn’t do any of it without my team. We have a team of chefs at OLA, from all corners of the globe, working together to create and conceptualize the dishes that have supported us for almost 2 decades. On another note, a couple of martinis always helps with getting a creative boost going.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

I do have a new deli concept in the works called “Biscayne Baygel,” which will pay respects to the great delicatessens of yesteryear in South Florida like Wolfies, The Rascal House, Pumpernicks, and even Arnie and Richies. This new concept is still in the early stages but I anticipate this project being nothing short of success as well.

What advice would you give to other restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

The best advice I could offer to those restaurateurs looking to thrive and avoid burnout is to immerse your mind, heart, and soul into the industry. You need to make sure that this is who you are and that you have a family that understands your vision and supports the time it takes to open and run a restaurant. This industry is not for everyone and definitely not for the weak-minded or hearted as it takes almost all of your time and devotion. If that doesn’t sound like you, then don’t do it. Just move on, go sell real estate, eat egg noodles and ketchup.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restaurateur” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

You’ll have to work on your birthday. I’ve spent my past eighteen birthdays working at OLA Miami, mostly since my birthday always falls during Miami Beach’s popular Art Basel event, which takes place in December every year during high season for South Florida. There’s no way I would be able to take the day off because the restaurant must always come first, and it’s such a busy and great time for business. You will spend more time with your co-workers than with your wife and kids. Some of the staff at OLA Miami have been here with me since day one. When you spend more time at work than at home, which is true for any restaurateur, you build extremely strong bonds between yourself and your staff. With most of my team being so close to my own age, I consider them my own family, as my brothers and sisters. As a result, we also have a huge extended family built from within the restaurant, since many of us became parents at the same time. The prep cooks are more important than the Chef. Who knew that the prep cooks would be more important than the Chef. Our entire prep staff has been with us since we originally opened OLA Miami back in 2003 and without these great people, we would be nothing. They are the heart of our restaurant and I wouldn’t be able to run OLA without them as they are the powerhouse of the kitchen. Customers are not always right, but let them think they are. This is one that you hear a lot, that the customer is always right but you never really know what that means. Often enough people will come into the restaurant already upset and in a bad mood. It’s our job as restaurateurs to serve them and turn their visit around so that they leave happier than when they came in. This mission takes finesse from everyone, from the front of the house staff to the back of the house. It’s also so important to have a happy and bubbly greeter at the hostess stand to start their visit off on the right foot. Theft is another line-item expense. Back in the day, theft was way more common as restaurants dealt in a lot of cash transactions. As a business owner, you could assume that someone was stealing from you whether it was servers miscounting tips, customers walking out without leaving enough cash on the bill, or even something as simple as a bartender giving away a free cocktail. This is just an expense that you budgeted in just like anything else and it is an unfortunate part of the industry that I wish didn’t exist. Nowadays, most people use credit cards as opposed to cash, so theft in that regard isn’t as big of an issue. However, recently, we have to keep an eye out for customers who like to take home souvenirs from the restaurant, like cocktail glasses or silverware, as this happens very often.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

The one dish that guests must try when coming to OLA is the Filet Mignon Churrasco. Recommending this dish is a love-hate relationship because our cost on the dish is more than we charge for it, but it’s a very decadent dish that I like to look at as an expensive business card.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people it would be to make sure the next generation understands the language that we are all fluent in, which is music.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!