Brian Kidwell of Scott’s Cheap Flights: “Ability to evolve”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Kidwell.

Brian Kidwell is the CEO and co-founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights. He grew up in California, spent a year abroad as a digital nomad, and currently lives in Austin, TX, where he works remotely.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely, and thank you for having me.

I’m one of those people who always wanted to be an entrepreneur. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to start and grow a company. I’m not entirely sure where exactly this drive came from, and I didn’t know what company I’d build at the time, but I was confident that this was the path I wanted to follow.

After college, I tried to start a couple of different businesses, but nothing was quite working. I ended up feeling stuck. I had this urge to backpack Europe after college, but I also thought it’d take me longer to start building a business if I spent time doing that. I asked some entrepreneurs I looked up to for advice, and they all said the same thing: “Go travel. There will be plenty of opportunities when you come back.” So that’s what I did.

I was only about a year out of college at that point and didn’t have much money, so I did the only thing that seemed reasonable: I Googled “how to find cheap flights.”

I ended up finding a book on Amazon with that exact title. I hit the one-click purchase button for 2.99 dollars and started reading it that same day. A couple of months later, I found myself in Europe solo backpacking, taking a train from place to place, and staying in hostels. I visited 14 countries in 49 days and had an incredible time.

While I had a lot of fun out in Europe, I was still searching for business ideas. I began to recognize two themes while I was traveling: (1) people traveling want to save money so they can maximize their experiences, and (2) people are always seeking insider tips and recommendations so they can have a great vacation.

I came back from that seven-week trip knowing that I wanted to create a business in the travel industry, and I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted to build based on those two themes I’d identified. I set out to build a community of travelers focused on saving people money on travel products.

Right around this time, I got an email from the author of that cheap flights ebook I bought on Amazon. The author’s name was Scott Keyes. The email said that he’d send notifications about cheap flight deals to my inbox for just a couple of dollars per month.

I loved this concept and thought it aligned nicely with what I was building. I responded to the email, asked to buy a couple of subscriptions to give away to my small community, and asked if I could interview Scott about finding cheap flights.

After this interview, Scott and I stayed in touch, shared feedback about our projects, and eventually, Scott asked me if I wanted to work with him on this cheap flights project. Of course, I said yes. My community only had a small amount of traction at the time, and I was much more interested in working with Scott on something that had a bit more momentum.

We started working together in November 2015 and grew the cheap flight subscription service to about 2,000 dollars per month in revenue within a few months. I ended up cold emailing a journalist at her college email address since it was the only one I could find, and incredibly, she responded. She ended up writing an article about the cheap flight deals we were sending. That one article helped take us to over 21,000 dollars in revenue in February 2016.

At that moment, we knew we were really onto something that people wanted that was more than just a side project. Within a couple of months, we’d both stopped all other work commitments and went full-time on Scott’s Cheap Flights. In May of 2016, we launched scottscheapflights.com and have been growing the business ever since.

About a year after we started working together, I flew out to Colorado to meet Scott in person for the first time. We were just two internet strangers who became business partners, so we figured it’d be good to meet in person. While I wouldn’t typically put “become business partners with an internet stranger” at the top of my list of advice, it has worked incredibly well for us.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Scott found a flight from NYC to Milan for 140 dollars roundtrip in 2013, and when he came back, all of his friends were asking him to let them know whenever he found another great flight deal. Rather than remember everyone he needed to notify, he started a simple email list.

Over time the word spread about this, and a few thousand people ended up on his email list. He crossed a threshold on the number of subscribers he could email for free, and the email service provider started charging him to send emails. He decided it would be a good idea to charge a couple of dollars per month to cover this cost and provide the subscribers some additional perks.

Right around this time, Scott and I got connected, so the underlying concept pre-dates me. It was all thanks to Scott wanting to let other people know about cheap flight deals and help them travel.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I wouldn’t say anyone inspired me to start this journey, but there were undoubtedly people along the way that helped me stick to it. There’s a lot of pressure to follow a particular path in life from family and friends. There’s nothing wrong with following that path, but I knew that it wasn’t what I wanted for myself at that time.

I talked to someone who was a mentor of mine after college about being pulled in this direction even though I knew I wanted something else. He said to me, “You know, you can literally do anything you want, right?”

I brushed it off with a “Yeah, of course, I know that.”

But he could hear in my voice that I didn’t actually believe it. Then he repeated it more slowly, “Seriously. You can do anything you want.”

It was at that point that it clicked for me. We say we have to do something, but most of the time, we just feel like we have to do it. We’re doing it because of the pressure we feel from seeing everyone else do it that way.

This idea has stuck with me. It’s such a simple idea that we’ve all heard, but I don’t think we all believe it. This conversation reignited my drive to stick to the path that I knew I wanted to follow: building a business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One of the things I love most about Scott’s Cheap Flights is how it all began. It all started with Scott just letting his friends know when he found cheap flight deals.

Now, we have a whole team of people, custom technology, data analysis, and way more people getting the deals, but we’re still that friend giving you a heads up about cheap flights.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Well, first, I believe travel brings a lot of goodness to the world in itself. Helping people visit friends and loved ones, experience different countries and cultures, and create memories brings a ton of joy to people.

I also try and give back in a variety of ways. I have multiple monthly donations set up for causes I care about. I also enjoy talking to students and other individuals starting on their entrepreneurial journey, just like others did when I started.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit

There are many ups and downs when building a business, and there are often many things that you need to do that you simply don’t want to do. Just showing up and doing what’s needed day after day and month after month is essential for making real progress. In the moment, it doesn’t always feel like you’re getting anywhere, but then it starts to compound, and you can look back on the past couple of years and see how far things have come.

2. Changing my mind

Changing your mind can be viewed as being indecisive, but I’ve learned to view it as a sign of progress and learning. Truly listening to people and being open to learning from them has been a critical part of upgrading my thinking and getting better over the years.

We all tend to form opinions based on our limited experiences or adopt beliefs from people we look up to. This way of forming opinions is often a necessary starting point. However, it’s helpful to reevaluate our beliefs and update our thinking based on new information over time.

3. Trust

I was 23 when Scott and I started, so I didn’t have much experience to lean on when we began building the business. I quickly learned to hire great people and trust them to make decisions for various parts of the company. Trusting the people we’ve hired has allowed me to learn from them while also giving me the mental space to focus on other aspects of the business.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I’ve made plenty of mistakes over the years, but I can’t think of a specific piece of advice that I wish I never followed. Every decision I’ve made has led to where I am today, which I’m grateful for.

With that said, I’ve stopped taking advice at face value. When someone gives me advice, I like to think about how much information they have about my particular situation, their incentives, and how their experience might be different from what I’m going through. This helps me weigh their advice appropriately without necessarily following it completely.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I’ve been incredibly fortunate. I grew up with parents that did a lot for me and have had access to people and resources along the way that have helped me get to where I am. There was a lot of uncertainty, many long hours, and plenty of sacrifices I’ve made along the way, but that’s nothing compared to the real struggles that others are going through. I know how hard it is to build a company, and I’m consistently amazed by the people who can do so while facing much more challenging situations than me.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I’ve always put a lot of heart into anything I care about and don’t give up easily. I think it all comes down to continuing to show up, doing the best you can, and believing that things will work out.

I’ve also learned quite a bit from Stoic philosophy. There were people hundreds of years ago going through many of the struggles we experience today and understanding their techniques for dealing with life’s challenges is helpful.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Starting a company can be like riding on an emotional roller coaster. One day you have a big win, and the next day you’re putting out a fire. Sometimes those even happen on the same day.

I’ve learned to try to keep my emotions in check for both the ups and downs, but mainly the downs. When things aren’t going well, you need to be as clear-headed as possible, so staying calm and thinking clearly is critical.

Having a business partner to share in those experiences is helpful since you can talk through it and put together a game plan when things aren’t going so well. You also have someone to share the win with when you have something to celebrate.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

First, ignore anyone who tells you that you should absolutely stay bootstrapped or absolutely fundraise. Some very opinionated people out there will want you to pick one side or the other.

As with most things in life, there’s not a single correct answer. Any path you choose is valid. There’s plenty of success stories and stories of failure that you can find for either approach.

You will see plenty of articles published about entrepreneurs completing a fundraising round, but you won’t see articles about companies that have successfully bootstrapped to a particular milestone. People view fundraising as an achievement when it’s simply a tool you can use while building a business.

I’d recommend doing a bit of research into the venture capital business model. Don’t take money from an investor until you understand their incentives and how the venture business works. I recommend reading Secrets of Sand Hill Road by Scott Kupor to give yourself an overview.

Once you’ve done that, you should ask yourself a series of questions to help guide your decision.

– What’s the vision for your business?

– Is that vision large enough to be venture scale?

– If you were to raise money, what would you do with the funds?

– Could you get the money you need with a loan or one of the other creative financing options available today?

– Are you competing with venture-backed companies?

Remember that there are no right or wrong answers. You just need to think through this decision for your own business. If you don’t currently have a clear need for the money, it doesn’t make much sense to fundraise. You should be clear on why you want to fundraise and what you’ll do with the funds before going down that path.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Well, first, it depends on how we’re defining what a successful startup is. Suppose we were to only use a specific valuation as our definition of success, such as a 1 billion dollars valuation. In that case, I think that’s a poor definition. For example, building a 1 billion dollars company with a toxic culture would not be something I consider successful.

I’d define a successful startup as one that has reached a significant scale, provides a great place to work for employees, and improves the lives of its customers.

With that said, here’s how I think about what is needed to create a highly successful startup:

1. Product-market fit

This one is an absolute must. If you don’t have product-market fit, then you don’t have a business. Product-market fit is when the product you’ve created is meeting the needs of customers in your market. There are ways to measure product-market fit, but once you have it, you will know.

We knew we had this early on when people were telling their friends, new sign-ups were increasing every day, and people would even email us and ask if they could pay us more money than what we were charging at the time. It’s an incredible feeling to build something that people genuinely love and are willing to pay for.

Everything follows from product-market fit because your business starts growing whether you’re ready for it or not. The nice thing about this is that you can make mistakes along the way and still build a great company. As long as you’re able to fix problems, hire the right people, and continue delivering a great product to your customers, you’ll be in a great spot to build a successful startup.

2. Positive unit economics

For every dollar you put into the business, you need to make at least a dollar back. If this isn’t the case, you won’t have a great business in the long run. In the short term, and if you raise enough capital, you can survive without this. This is especially true if your market is winner takes all, and you need to prioritize growth. However, eventually, the company needs to stand on its own and not continually raise additional capital from investors.

Since day one, we’ve had excellent unit economics since our company primarily grew organically, and we barely spent anything on marketing. Now that we have more data, we’re much more comfortable spending money to grow the business while maintaining healthy unit economics.

3. Large market

While it’s typically a good idea to start with a specific niche, becoming a company of significant scale requires that you operate in a large market. For example, we started off only sending international economy flight deals to our members. This is a small niche within the massive global travel market.

Once you have customers using your product, you’ll be able to start identifying other opportunities to build additional products. For example, we started sending domestic flight deals to our members and are now about to launch a new tier for business class and first-class flights.

4. Healthy culture

Another critical component of building a successful startup is creating a healthy culture. Company culture is constantly evolving as new people join the team, so we’re always looking for culture-adds, not necessarily culture-fits.

The people that thrive in our culture at Scott’s Cheap Flights have a nice balance in these three areas:

1. They care about each other: They lead with kindness but still give each other feedback to continue improving.

2. They care about our members: They want to deliver value to our members, provide a great experience, and treat them fairly.

3. They care about the business: They are motivated by growing the business and making it the best it can be.

5. Ability to evolve

Finally, successful startups need to learn from mistakes, find new opportunities, and evolve quickly. Customers are loyal as long as you have the best solution. Successful startups can continually innovate and provide value to customers over time. Finding product-market fit once is hard enough, but the most successful startups can do it repeatedly.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One mistake we made was not spending money on marketing early enough. We had solid organic growth, but I think there’s a lot that businesses can learn once they start investing in marketing. It requires you to level up your data, product, copywriting, and thinking to figure out what resonates with customers. If I were to do it again, I’d start scaling up our marketing efforts much earlier.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

For me, there was a period where I prioritized work above everything else. I’ve gone through a few 1+ year periods where I didn’t work out, didn’t spend much time with friends, and just worked as much as I could. After burning out multiple times, I realized this just wasn’t sustainable.

Over time I learned to try and operate not at my maximum pace but my maximum sustainable pace. This meant getting 7–8 hours of sleep per night, eating better food, making time for reading in the mornings, working out, spending time with friends, disconnecting at least one day on the weekends, and taking a vacation now and then. Now I’m much happier, make better decisions, and feel more effective in my role.

For founders currently working nonstop, I’d suggest getting the health basics down. Sleep 7–8 hours, eat healthier foods, and spend time working out, even if it’s just for 20 minutes. If you’re in this for the long run, then prioritizing your health should be a no-brainer.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I can’t say that what I’m about to suggest would solve the world’s biggest problems, but I think it would do a lot of good and make many people happy.

I’d love to see a movement around increasing minimum PTO here in the US. Just take a look at Wikipedia’s List of minimum annual leave by country, and you’ll see how bad it is compared to other countries.

PTO gives people time to take a break from work, spend time with their families, and travel to new places. If everyone had three weeks of PTO per year, I think that would bring a significant amount of joy to people.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It’d be great to connect with Brian Chesky from Airbnb. He’s built an incredible business in the travel industry, and I’d love the opportunity to learn from him.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If you’re interested in travel and like saving money, check us out at scottscheapflights.com. You can also search for Scott’s Cheap Flights on any major social media platform and follow us there.

And you can follow me on Twitter at @itsbriankidwell.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thanks so much!